TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
_____
304 FPUS54 KFWD 241645
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
TXZ119-242115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ118-242115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ159-242115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ158-242115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-242115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ103-242115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ093-242115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ092-242115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers early. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ091-242115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ102-242115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-242115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ100-242115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ115-242115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ116-242115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ117-242115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ131-242115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-242115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-242115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-242115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ141-242115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-242115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-242115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-242115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 70s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-242115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.
Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-242115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid
70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-242115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ134-242115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ145-242115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ146-242115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ161-242115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ160-242115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ174-242115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ175-242115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ162-242115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ147-242115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mos