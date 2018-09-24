TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

304 FPUS54 KFWD 241645

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ119-242115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-242115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-242115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-242115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-242115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-242115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-242115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-242115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers early. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-242115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-242115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-242115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ100-242115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ115-242115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ116-242115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ117-242115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-242115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-242115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-242115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower

70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ129-242115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early...then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ141-242115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower

70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ142-242115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-242115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-242115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 70s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-242115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy early...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ144-242115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid

70s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-242115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-242115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-242115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-242115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-242115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ160-242115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ174-242115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ175-242115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ162-242115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ147-242115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1145 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mos