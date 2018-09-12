TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle

this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning...then a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle

this morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy drizzle this

morning...then isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle this

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

348 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a