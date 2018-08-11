TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
884 FPUS54 KFWD 110854
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
TXZ119-112115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-112115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-112115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-112115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-112115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-112115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-112115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-112115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-112115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-112115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-112115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-112115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-112115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-112115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer
with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-112115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-112115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-112115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-112115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-112115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-112115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-112115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-112115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-112115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-112115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-112115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-112115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-112115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-112115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-112115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-112115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-112115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-112115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-112115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-112115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-112115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-112115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ135-112115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ122-112115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ121-112115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-112115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
354 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly clo