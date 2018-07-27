TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
699 FPUS54 KFWD 271620 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ119-272130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-272130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-272130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ158-272130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-272130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-272130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-272130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-272130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-272130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-272130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-272130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-272130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-272130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-272130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-272130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-272130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-272130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-272130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-272130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-272130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-272130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-272130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-272130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-272130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then partly
sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-272130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then partly
sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-272130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-272130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-272130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then partly
sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-272130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning...then becoming
partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-272130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-272130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ174-272130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-272130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-272130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-272130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-272130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-272130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-272130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-272130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-272130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1120 AM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm late this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower or thunderstorm
possible in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.