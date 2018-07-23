TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

666 FPUS54 KFWD 230816

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

TXZ119-232130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ118-232130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ159-232130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 108. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ158-232130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ104-232130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ103-232130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ093-232130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ092-232130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ091-232130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ102-232130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Not as hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ101-232130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-232130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

TXZ115-232130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100.

TXZ116-232130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ117-232130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ131-232130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 107.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ132-232130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon. Heat index readings up to

109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ130-232130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ129-232130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-232130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ142-232130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ156-232130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ157-232130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ143-232130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ144-232130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ133-232130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ134-232130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ145-232130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 107. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ146-232130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ161-232130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ160-232130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ174-232130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ175-232130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ162-232130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 105. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ147-232130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon. Heat index readings up to

109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ148-232130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon. Heat index readings up to

108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ135-232130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ122-232130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ121-232130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ120-232130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

TXZ105-232130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs around 100. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ123-232130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

TXZ107-232130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

TXZ106-232130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ095-232130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ094-232130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

316 AM CDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in