TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

110 FPUS54 KFWD 190800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

TXZ119-192115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ118-192115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-192115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-192115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-192115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-192115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-192115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ092-192115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-192115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-192115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-192115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-192115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-192115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-192115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-192115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-192115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-192115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-192115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-192115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-192115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-192115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-192115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-192115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-192115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-192115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-192115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ134-192115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ145-192115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-192115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-192115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-192115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-192115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-192115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-192115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-192115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-192115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-192115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-192115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ121-192115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ120-192115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-192115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-192115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ107-192115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-192115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-192115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-192115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

