TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

432 FPUS54 KFWD 170809

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

TXZ119-172115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ118-172115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ159-172115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ158-172115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ104-172115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ103-172115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Heat index readings

up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ093-172115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ092-172115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ091-172115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ102-172115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ101-172115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ100-172115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ115-172115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ116-172115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ117-172115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ131-172115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ132-172115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ130-172115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

$$

TXZ129-172115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ141-172115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

$$

TXZ142-172115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ156-172115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ157-172115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ143-172115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ144-172115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ133-172115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ134-172115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ145-172115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ146-172115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ161-172115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ160-172115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ174-172115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ175-172115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ162-172115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ147-172115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ148-172115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ135-172115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ122-172115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

$$

TXZ121-172115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ120-172115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ105-172115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ123-172115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 115.

$$

TXZ107-172115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ106-172115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ095-172115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Heat index readings up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ094-172115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

309 AM CDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

_____

