TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
_____
834 FPUS54 KFWD 161435 AAA
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
TXZ119-162130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ118-162130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ159-162130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 101.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ158-162130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ104-162130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ103-162130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ093-162130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ092-162130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ091-162130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ102-162130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ101-162130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ100-162130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ115-162130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ116-162130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
$$
TXZ117-162130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ131-162130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 105 to 110.
$$
TXZ132-162130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ130-162130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ129-162130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ141-162130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ142-162130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ156-162130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ157-162130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ143-162130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ144-162130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ133-162130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
$$
TXZ134-162130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ145-162130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
$$
TXZ146-162130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ161-162130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ160-162130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ174-162130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze, hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ175-162130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ162-162130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-162130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ148-162130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ135-162130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ122-162130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ121-162130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ120-162130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ105-162130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ123-162130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ107-162130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, hazy, and hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ106-162130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ095-162130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ094-162130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
935 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. An isolated shower
or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather