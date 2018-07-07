TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ118-072115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ159-072115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ158-072115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the
afternoon. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ104-072115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ103-072115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ093-072115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ092-072115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ091-072115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ102-072115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ101-072115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ100-072115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ115-072115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
TXZ116-072115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
TXZ117-072115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-072115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ132-072115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ130-072115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-072115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-072115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-072115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-072115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-072115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ143-072115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ144-072115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
TXZ133-072115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ134-072115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ145-072115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ146-072115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ161-072115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ160-072115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperatures
falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
TXZ174-072115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ175-072115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
TXZ162-072115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
330 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
