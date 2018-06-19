TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

056 FPUS54 KFWD 190232 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

TXZ119-190930-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-190930-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-190930-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-190930-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-190930-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-190930-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-190930-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-190930-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-190930-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-190930-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-190930-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-190930-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-190930-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-190930-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-190930-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-190930-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-190930-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-190930-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-190930-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-190930-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-190930-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-190930-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-190930-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-190930-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-190930-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-190930-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-190930-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-190930-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-190930-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-190930-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-190930-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-190930-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers this evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-190930-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers this evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-190930-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers this evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-190930-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-190930-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-190930-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-190930-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-190930-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

932 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.