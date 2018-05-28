TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

321 AM CDT Mon May 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

