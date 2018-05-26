TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
303 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018
TXZ119-262130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-262130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ159-262130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ158-262130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-262130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ103-262130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ093-262130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ092-262130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ091-262130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ102-262130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ101-262130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ100-262130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ115-262130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
TXZ116-262130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ117-262130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ131-262130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ132-262130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
TXZ130-262130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ129-262130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ141-262130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ142-262130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
TXZ156-262130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-262130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-262130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-262130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-262130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-262130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ145-262130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ146-262130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ161-262130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ160-262130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ174-262130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ175-262130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ162-262130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ147-262130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-262130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-262130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-262130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ121-262130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ120-262130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ105-262130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ123-262130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ107-262130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ106-262130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ095-262130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ094-262130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
