TX Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, cold;46;23;S;8;53%;0%;4 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;22;S;6;47%;0%;4 Alice;Mostly sunny, cold;54;33;SSE;6;42%;7%;5 Alpine;Sunny, but cold;49;29;SW;9;44%;0%;5 Amarillo;Sunny, but chilly;47;22;WNW;13;51%;0%;4 Angleton;Mostly sunny, cold;50;31;ESE;6;54%;4%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny, cold;41;23;S;6;44%;2%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny, cold;45;28;N;0;53%;2%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, cold;46;23;S;3;58%;2%;4 Bay;Mostly sunny, cold;50;30;ESE;6;58%;5%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny, cool;54;31;ENE;6;46%;3%;4 Beeville;Partly sunny, cold;53;30;E;5;45%;7%;4 Borger;Sunny, but cool;50;23;W;10;49%;0%;4 Bowie;Quite cold;44;19;S;6;60%;2%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;19;S;6;60%;2%;4 Brenham;Mostly sunny, cold;50;25;ESE;4;54%;3%;4 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;19;S;4;63%;2%;4 Brownsville;Partial sunshine;53;41;NW;9;51%;16%;5 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cold;41;11;SSE;5;71%;2%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny, cold;43;20;S;4;58%;2%;4 Canadian;Sunny, but chilly;46;12;SSW;9;72%;0%;4 Castroville;Mostly sunny;53;28;E;4;39%;1%;4 Childress;Mostly sunny;50;23;SSW;11;43%;0%;4 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cold;41;20;S;7;50%;2%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny, cold;47;28;S;3;56%;3%;4 Comanche;Mostly sunny, cold;45;20;S;7;64%;2%;4 Conroe;Mostly sunny, cold;50;26;NE;4;49%;3%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;51;35;NE;9;53%;10%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, cold;44;18;SSW;5;57%;1%;4 Cotulla;Partly sunny, cool;56;33;SE;3;33%;0%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;48;22;N;15;49%;0%;4 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, cold;40;20;S;5;67%;2%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, cold;43;27;S;6;57%;2%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, cold;39;19;S;7;66%;2%;4 Decatur;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;22;S;6;49%;2%;4 Del Rio;Partly sunny, cool;54;30;SE;5;48%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, cool;54;26;SE;6;43%;0%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;16;S;7;51%;2%;4 Dryden;Sunny, but cold;45;23;E;7;46%;0%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;44;22;NNW;13;68%;0%;4 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;52;36;E;7;45%;11%;5 El Paso;Sunny, but cold;48;23;N;5;40%;0%;4 Ellington;Mostly sunny;48;32;SW;6;54%;3%;4 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;52;34;E;6;43%;9%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, cold;43;23;S;2;53%;2%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, cold;42;22;S;6;42%;2%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, cold;44;22;S;8;57%;2%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, cold;44;23;S;7;57%;2%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, cold;45;22;S;5;58%;2%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cold;43;19;S;4;62%;2%;4 Gainesville;Very cold;44;18;S;6;59%;2%;4 Galveston;Mostly sunny, cold;48;41;E;9;56%;3%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cold;41;15;S;5;50%;2%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cold;44;21;S;4;47%;2%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny, cold;46;24;SSE;4;52%;3%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;46;22;SSE;4;54%;3%;4 Graham;Mostly sunny, cold;47;16;SSE;4;70%;3%;4 Granbury;Mostly sunny, cold;45;18;SSE;6;71%;2%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;22;S;6;45%;2%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny, cold;39;16;S;5;57%;2%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Frigid, sunny;39;26;W;27;37%;0%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, cold;42;16;S;5;58%;2%;4 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;51;37;NW;10;54%;14%;5 Hearne;Mostly sunny, cold;44;23;SE;4;60%;3%;4 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, cold;54;33;ESE;6;34%;9%;5 Henderson;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;24;SE;3;47%;4%;4 Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;47;19;NW;12;53%;0%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cold;42;20;S;5;55%;2%;4 Hondo;Mostly sunny, cold;49;25;SE;4;46%;1%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny;50;31;SSE;5;49%;3%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;51;33;SSW;6;53%;3%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;48;36;SSW;6;51%;3%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;50;30;SSW;3;53%;3%;4 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, cold;50;31;SSW;5;52%;3%;4 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, cold;51;27;WSW;3;56%;3%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;52;31;S;5;50%;3%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;50;30;SW;4;55%;3%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, cool;51;26;ESE;4;51%;3%;4 Ingleside;Cloudy and cold;50;39;E;8;54%;10%;2 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, cold;48;26;SE;3;52%;3%;4 Jasper;Mostly sunny, cool;50;24;E;5;54%;4%;4 Junction;Mostly sunny, cold;45;21;S;3;62%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, cold;48;27;SE;3;44%;1%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, cold;48;20;S;4;57%;2%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny, cold;43;23;S;2;53%;2%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cold;43;22;S;3;60%;2%;4 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;53;34;ENE;7;49%;9%;5 La Grange;Mostly sunny, cold;50;24;ESE;4;49%;3%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cold;45;26;S;2;57%;2%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cold;39;20;S;5;45%;2%;4 Laredo;Sunny, but cool;55;31;ESE;5;39%;1%;5 Llano;Mostly sunny, cold;43;12;SSE;5;72%;2%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;23;SE;3;49%;3%;4 Lubbock;Sunny, but chilly;48;17;SW;11;40%;0%;4 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, cool;51;24;SSE;3;52%;4%;4 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;53;36;E;7;44%;11%;5 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, cold;40;20;S;4;68%;2%;4 Mckinney;Very cold;37;13;S;6;69%;2%;4 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, cold;41;17;S;5;52%;2%;4 Midland;Sunny, but cold;48;23;S;9;33%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunny, but cold;48;23;S;9;33%;0%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cold;42;22;S;4;69%;2%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, cold;46;19;S;4;52%;3%;4 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cold;42;15;SSE;6;60%;2%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;48;22;S;4;49%;4%;4 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cool;52;23;E;4;47%;3%;4 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, cold;48;25;E;5;43%;1%;4 Odessa;Sunny, but cold;46;18;S;8;55%;0%;4 Orange;Partly sunny, cool;55;29;ENE;6;44%;3%;4 Palacios;Mostly sunny, cold;50;31;E;8;60%;7%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny, cold;46;20;SE;4;54%;2%;4 Pampa;Sunny, but chilly;47;22;WNW;13;57%;0%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny, but chilly;48;21;WSW;13;49%;0%;4 Paris;Very cold;40;15;S;5;55%;4%;4 Pecos;Sunny, but cold;45;19;SSW;4;71%;0%;4 Perryton;Sunny, but cold;43;20;NW;12;68%;0%;4 Plainview;Sunny, but chilly;46;15;WSW;11;51%;0%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cool;54;30;ESE;4;39%;1%;4 Port Aransas;Turning sunny, cold;49;44;E;10;51%;11%;4 Port Isabel;Turning sunny, cold;52;44;N;12;51%;17%;4 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, cold;53;36;ENE;8;50%;5%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, cold;47;27;SSE;4;49%;1%;4 Robstown;Sunshine and cold;53;36;SE;7;48%;7%;5 Rockport;Cloudy and cold;51;41;ENE;8;48%;8%;2 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, cold;46;25;SSE;6;50%;0%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cold;48;20;SSW;6;55%;0%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, cold;50;30;E;4;42%;1%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, cold;51;29;SE;3;42%;1%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, cold;46;22;SE;5;48%;1%;4 Seminole;Sunny, but cold;45;17;SW;9;46%;0%;4 Sherman-Denison;Very cold;43;21;S;7;60%;2%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;21;SSW;9;60%;0%;4 Sonora;Mostly sunny, cold;45;20;S;7;56%;0%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cold;44;18;S;5;56%;2%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;21;SSW;4;55%;4%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;25;SSW;10;59%;0%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny, cold;41;18;S;4;69%;2%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny, cold;40;18;S;4;61%;2%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny, cold;46;26;SSE;4;49%;4%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny, cold;52;26;ESE;5;47%;0%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;17;S;8;67%;0%;4 Victoria;Mostly sunny, cold;52;31;ENE;6;45%;4%;4 Waco;Mostly sunny, cold;43;20;S;4;64%;2%;4 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;51;37;NE;8;46%;11%;5 Wharton;Mostly sunny;49;28;E;6;56%;4%;4 Wichita Falls;Very cold;42;20;S;7;63%;2%;4 Wink;Sunny, but cold;48;19;ESE;5;35%;0%;4 Zapata;Mostly sunny, cool;56;37;ESE;4;38%;5%;5