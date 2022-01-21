TX Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;50;31;SE;3;36%;0%;4 Abilene Dyess;Sunny, but chilly;49;27;S;2;32%;0%;4 Alice;Some sun;56;42;ENE;10;44%;26%;3 Alpine;Increasing clouds;47;28;E;8;49%;1%;4 Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;44;24;W;6;52%;2%;3 Angleton;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;31;NNE;9;47%;5%;4 Arlington;Sunny, but cool;51;30;SSW;4;34%;1%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny, cool;55;35;NNE;2;32%;2%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, cool;56;33;ENE;7;35%;2%;4 Bay;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;32;NE;9;52%;6%;4 Beaumont;Sunny, but cool;51;27;NE;8;42%;3%;4 Beeville;Partly sunny;60;45;ENE;8;52%;25%;3 Borger;Periods of sun;47;26;WSW;5;48%;2%;3 Bowie;Mostly sunny, cool;50;25;SSW;2;39%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cool;53;26;SSW;3;41%;1%;4 Brenham;Mostly sunny;56;32;NNE;7;39%;5%;4 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cool;50;24;SW;0;43%;1%;3 Brownsville;An afternoon shower;58;54;NE;9;66%;90%;1 Brownwood;Plenty of sun;53;22;SSE;5;45%;1%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;SE;6;39%;2%;4 Canadian;Partly sunny;49;16;WSW;4;53%;2%;3 Castroville;Partly sunny, cool;58;43;E;8;37%;4%;4 Childress;Partly sunny, chilly;50;28;SW;4;30%;0%;3 Cleburne;Sunny, but cool;51;28;S;6;40%;1%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;NNE;7;35%;4%;4 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;S;5;41%;1%;4 Conroe;Sunny, but cool;53;27;NNE;7;37%;3%;4 Corpus Christi;Some sunshine;56;42;NE;14;54%;24%;3 Corsicana;Sunny, but cool;51;28;SW;6;38%;1%;4 Cotulla;Cool with some sun;56;44;E;7;31%;3%;3 Dalhart;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;19;WSW;8;64%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Sunny, but chilly;49;30;SSW;3;39%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Sunny, but chilly;49;31;SSW;4;34%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny, but cool;51;30;SSW;4;37%;1%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny, cool;50;30;SW;4;37%;1%;3 Del Rio;Increasing clouds;57;45;SSE;8;28%;1%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cold;54;41;SSE;8;29%;1%;2 Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;51;25;SW;4;38%;1%;3 Dryden;Clouding up, chilly;49;36;ESE;12;41%;0%;4 Dumas;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;20;W;7;65%;2%;3 Edinburg;An afternoon shower;53;48;NNW;9;67%;96%;1 El Paso;Clouds and sunshine;54;33;E;12;38%;1%;3 Ellington;Mostly sunny, cool;53;34;NE;10;41%;4%;4 Falfurrias;An afternoon shower;52;41;NNE;8;68%;76%;1 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;53;32;S;3;33%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny, but cool;51;30;SSW;4;35%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, but cool;51;29;SSW;4;40%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, but cool;52;30;SSW;2;39%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, but cool;50;27;S;2;40%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;SSE;5;49%;2%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny, cool;50;25;SW;5;36%;1%;3 Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;53;41;NE;13;48%;3%;4 Gatesville;Sunny, but cool;53;27;SSE;5;45%;1%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;ESE;6;40%;1%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny;54;32;NE;6;40%;6%;4 Gilmer;Sunny and chilly;48;25;WSW;4;37%;1%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny, cool;52;22;SSW;3;42%;1%;3 Granbury;Sunny, but cool;52;24;S;4;50%;1%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny, but cool;50;30;SSW;4;34%;1%;3 Greenville;Sunny and chilly;49;26;SW;4;40%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy and cold;37;28;ENE;27;56%;1%;4 Hamilton;Sunny, but cool;52;27;S;5;46%;1%;4 Harlingen;An afternoon shower;56;49;NE;11;75%;90%;1 Hearne;Mostly sunny;54;29;ENE;6;40%;4%;4 Hebbronville;An afternoon shower;51;42;NNE;7;52%;90%;1 Henderson;Sunny, but chilly;49;24;WNW;6;35%;2%;4 Hereford;Partly sunny;44;18;W;6;56%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;S;6;37%;1%;4 Hondo;Partly sunny, cool;56;38;E;8;34%;4%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny;52;34;NE;8;37%;4%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;54;35;NE;10;38%;4%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, cool;52;37;NE;10;38%;5%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, cool;54;32;NE;6;44%;5%;4 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;NNE;8;41%;4%;4 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, cool;54;30;NNE;6;42%;4%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;34;NE;8;40%;5%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;NE;8;41%;4%;4 Huntsville;Plenty of sun;53;28;NE;5;36%;2%;4 Ingleside;Warmer;56;44;NE;13;55%;24%;2 Jacksonville;Sunny, but cool;50;31;WNW;5;33%;1%;4 Jasper;Sunny, but chilly;48;21;NNE;6;43%;3%;4 Junction;Mostly sunny;55;29;E;4;39%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Cool with some sun;54;39;ENE;8;32%;4%;4 Kerrville;Partly sunny;55;34;SSE;6;46%;3%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny;53;32;S;3;33%;1%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;E;5;36%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Some sunshine;57;43;NE;12;53%;28%;3 La Grange;Mostly sunny;56;34;NE;6;40%;7%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;4;35%;2%;4 Lancaster;Sunny, but chilly;49;29;SW;5;37%;1%;3 Laredo;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;46;NNE;6;53%;88%;1 Llano;Cool with sunshine;54;31;SE;6;48%;2%;4 Longview;Sunny, but chilly;50;25;W;5;35%;1%;3 Lubbock;Partly sunny, chilly;48;23;WSW;6;49%;0%;4 Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;52;23;ENE;5;41%;3%;4 Mcallen;An afternoon shower;52;46;NNE;8;75%;96%;1 Mcgregor;Sunny, but cool;52;27;SE;4;39%;1%;4 Mckinney;Chilly with sunshine;50;26;SW;2;40%;1%;3 Mesquite;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;SSW;4;37%;1%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;34;ESE;7;37%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;34;ESE;7;37%;0%;4 Midlothian;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;SSW;1;41%;1%;4 Mineola;Sunny, but chilly;50;24;SW;4;36%;1%;3 Mineral Wells;Sunny, but cool;52;25;S;2;37%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and chilly;48;26;WSW;5;38%;2%;3 Nacogdoches;Sunny, but chilly;50;21;NNW;6;36%;2%;4 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;56;39;ENE;10;39%;2%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;35;SE;8;49%;0%;4 Orange;Sunny, but cool;51;26;NE;7;41%;2%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny, warmer;55;35;NE;11;51%;8%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sun;52;25;NW;5;36%;2%;4 Pampa;Partly sunny;46;25;WSW;7;47%;1%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;48;22;WSW;5;50%;2%;3 Paris;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;27;SW;5;40%;2%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny;49;31;SE;9;55%;0%;4 Perryton;Partly sunny;45;19;WSW;5;58%;2%;3 Plainview;Partly sunny, chilly;44;18;WSW;6;60%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;57;44;E;8;38%;4%;4 Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;57;50;NE;14;53%;24%;2 Port Isabel;Warmer;62;58;ENE;14;58%;90%;1 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, warmer;56;42;NE;11;49%;11%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;54;38;NE;8;33%;3%;4 Robstown;Partly sunny;58;45;NE;11;50%;25%;3 Rockport;Partly sunny;57;46;NE;12;50%;18%;3 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;55;37;S;8;42%;0%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;53;33;ESE;4;36%;0%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;57;43;E;8;39%;4%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Cool with some sun;58;42;ENE;8;30%;4%;4 San Marcos;Cool with sunshine;55;36;ENE;9;39%;2%;4 Seminole;Periods of sun;46;28;SSW;5;57%;1%;4 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, chilly;49;29;SW;3;42%;1%;3 Snyder;Sunny, but cool;50;30;SW;5;42%;0%;4 Sonora;Becoming cloudy;55;32;S;7;46%;0%;3 Stephenville;Sunny, but cool;52;28;N;1;37%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Chilly with sunshine;48;28;SW;4;39%;2%;3 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;53;34;SSW;5;39%;0%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny, cool;52;27;NE;6;37%;1%;4 Terrell;Sunny, but chilly;49;24;SW;5;37%;1%;3 Tyler;Sunny, but cool;50;28;W;5;34%;2%;4 Uvalde;Partial sunshine;56;42;S;6;39%;1%;3 Vernon;Partly sunny, cool;52;26;SW;5;36%;1%;3 Victoria;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;39;NE;10;47%;12%;4 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;53;26;ENE;5;37%;1%;4 Weslaco;An afternoon shower;53;49;NNW;8;66%;95%;1 Wharton;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;33;NE;8;46%;7%;4 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;51;27;SW;2;35%;1%;3 Wink;Partly sunny;48;32;E;11;39%;0%;4 Zapata;An afternoon shower;52;46;NNW;5;54%;96%;1