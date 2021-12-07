TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and warm;75;56;S;6;35%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and very warm;76;54;SSW;5;29%;0%;3 Alice;Pleasant and warmer;82;66;SE;5;71%;27%;3 Alpine;Mostly sunny;73;51;SW;9;23%;0%;4 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;69;48;WSW;11;36%;2%;3 Angleton;Warmer;76;64;SE;6;79%;27%;2 Arlington;Partly sunny;66;60;S;6;52%;0%;3 Austin;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;62;S;2;53%;0%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;78;59;S;5;60%;1%;3 Bay;Warmer;74;64;SE;5;85%;27%;1 Beaumont;Areas of low clouds;69;58;SSE;5;96%;28%;1 Beeville;Pleasant and warmer;77;62;SE;5;88%;27%;3 Borger;Partly sunny;70;50;SW;10;36%;2%;3 Bowie;Partly sunny;66;52;SSE;6;61%;4%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSW;6;49%;3%;3 Brenham;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;65;SSE;5;75%;27%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;67;51;S;4;58%;4%;3 Brownsville;Warmer, more humid;81;72;SSE;7;85%;30%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;74;49;SSW;6;50%;1%;3 Burnet;Mostly sunny;73;59;S;5;55%;0%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;SW;8;50%;2%;3 Castroville;Sunny and warmer;78;60;SSE;5;64%;4%;4 Childress;Partly sunny;69;53;SSW;8;34%;1%;3 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;67;57;S;6;60%;0%;3 College Station;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;64;S;5;66%;27%;3 Comanche;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSW;6;39%;1%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;5;83%;27%;3 Corpus Christi;Warmer, more humid;78;66;SE;7;79%;9%;3 Corsicana;Partly sunny;70;56;S;7;57%;1%;3 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;83;65;SSE;4;54%;0%;4 Dalhart;Windy in the p.m.;66;38;SW;14;34%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;71;59;SSE;6;55%;0%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;69;57;S;7;56%;0%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;72;57;S;8;53%;0%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny;62;54;S;6;54%;4%;3 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;82;55;SE;4;46%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;SE;4;47%;1%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny;64;53;S;7;55%;2%;3 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;76;47;E;6;44%;0%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;64;42;WSW;12;45%;3%;3 Edinburg;Warmer, more humid;77;69;SE;6;88%;44%;2 El Paso;Mostly sunny;67;42;WSW;8;33%;0%;3 Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;64;SSE;6;85%;28%;3 Falfurrias;Warmer, more humid;78;64;SE;5;84%;10%;2 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;76;60;S;4;46%;1%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;66;58;S;6;48%;0%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;69;56;S;7;58%;0%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;70;59;S;6;57%;0%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;71;57;S;5;56%;0%;3 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;76;56;SSW;5;54%;3%;3 Gainesville;Partly sunny;63;53;S;6;57%;4%;3 Galveston;Partly sunny;73;66;SE;9;81%;28%;1 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;73;57;S;5;58%;1%;3 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;74;61;S;5;62%;0%;3 Giddings;Mostly sunny;73;63;SSE;5;69%;27%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny;64;53;SSE;5;75%;2%;3 Graham;Partly sunny;65;53;S;5;54%;5%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;67;56;S;5;57%;1%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;67;57;S;6;51%;0%;3 Greenville;Partly sunny;66;52;S;6;60%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;63;45;W;19;31%;0%;3 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;74;58;SSW;6;49%;1%;3 Harlingen;Warmer, more humid;81;69;SE;7;80%;30%;2 Hearne;Turning sunny;72;62;SSE;5;68%;27%;3 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;80;67;SE;5;75%;11%;3 Henderson;Partly sunny;65;53;SSE;5;79%;27%;3 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;WSW;13;37%;1%;3 Hillsboro;Partly sunny;69;58;S;5;60%;1%;3 Hondo;Sunny and warmer;80;57;SE;4;56%;26%;4 Houston;Partly sunny;71;63;SE;5;88%;27%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;75;67;SSE;6;78%;27%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Warmer with some sun;72;65;SSE;7;78%;27%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;62;SE;3;80%;27%;3 Houston Clover;Low clouds may break;74;65;SSE;5;77%;28%;3 Houston Hooks;Warmer;73;63;SSE;4;78%;14%;3 Houston Hull;Pleasant and warmer;76;66;SSE;5;76%;27%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;74;63;SSE;5;78%;27%;3 Huntsville;Partly sunny;71;64;SSE;5;75%;27%;3 Ingleside;Periods of sun;76;68;SE;5;83%;27%;3 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;64;59;S;6;74%;26%;3 Jasper;Low clouds may break;66;54;SSE;5;94%;4%;2 Junction;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;51;SSW;4;41%;3%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;61;SSE;3;60%;26%;4 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;54;S;5;59%;26%;3 Killeen;Mostly sunny;76;60;S;4;46%;1%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;75;60;S;5;51%;1%;3 Kingsville Nas;Warmer, more humid;80;65;SE;5;74%;8%;2 La Grange;Mostly sunny;73;64;SSE;4;75%;27%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;77;61;S;4;51%;0%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;66;54;S;6;60%;0%;3 Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;82;68;SE;5;72%;1%;4 Llano;Mostly sunny;75;52;S;5;58%;2%;3 Longview;Partly sunny;65;53;SSE;6;77%;2%;3 Lubbock;Partly sunny;71;50;WSW;11;30%;0%;3 Lufkin;Partly sunny;71;59;SSE;4;78%;26%;3 Mcallen;Warmer, more humid;80;68;SE;6;76%;32%;1 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;74;58;S;6;51%;1%;3 Mckinney;Partly sunny;68;55;S;8;59%;1%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;65;53;S;6;56%;0%;3 Midland;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;SSW;7;26%;1%;3 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;75;51;SSW;7;26%;1%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;70;56;S;5;62%;0%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny;66;55;SSE;6;67%;2%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;5;52%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;64;51;SSE;6;74%;5%;2 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;6;89%;25%;3 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;60;S;5;68%;26%;3 Odessa;Sunny and mild;73;50;SW;8;32%;1%;3 Orange;Partly sunny;69;58;SSE;5;94%;44%;1 Palacios;Pleasant and warmer;74;66;SE;7;85%;27%;3 Palestine;Partly sunny;68;59;SSE;5;67%;26%;3 Pampa;Partly sunny;66;48;SW;12;36%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;69;44;SW;11;33%;2%;3 Paris;Partly sunny;61;50;SSE;7;74%;7%;3 Pecos;Sunny and mild;73;45;W;6;39%;0%;3 Perryton;Partly sunny;61;38;SW;12;50%;2%;3 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;67;43;SW;11;46%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Sunny and warm;77;65;SE;4;67%;4%;4 Port Aransas;Warmer, more humid;72;67;SE;6;97%;27%;2 Port Isabel;Warmer, more humid;76;72;SSE;8;92%;13%;2 Port Lavaca;Warmer;71;64;SE;6;91%;27%;3 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;60;S;4;61%;26%;3 Robstown;Pleasant and warmer;81;69;SE;6;75%;9%;3 Rockport;Warmer, more humid;74;67;SE;6;88%;11%;3 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;77;56;S;6;55%;0%;4 San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SSW;5;32%;0%;3 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;75;61;SSE;5;70%;26%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;62;SSE;3;60%;26%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;5;72%;26%;3 Seminole;Mostly sunny;73;53;WSW;9;34%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;66;56;S;7;60%;4%;3 Snyder;Mostly sunny;72;50;SW;8;37%;0%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;78;51;S;6;53%;0%;3 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;73;55;S;3;44%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;65;54;S;6;66%;4%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;76;56;SSW;9;32%;1%;3 Temple;Turning sunny;74;57;S;6;56%;1%;3 Terrell;Partly sunny;68;52;S;6;57%;1%;3 Tyler;Partly sunny;67;56;SSE;7;68%;26%;3 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;58;SE;5;66%;1%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny;65;54;SSW;6;49%;1%;3 Victoria;Warmer with some sun;77;62;SE;6;82%;27%;4 Waco;Mostly sunny;74;60;S;6;55%;1%;3 Weslaco;Warmer, more humid;76;69;SE;6;87%;44%;2 Wharton;Partly sunny;72;62;SE;5;92%;27%;3 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;66;52;S;6;56%;5%;3 Wink;Sunny and mild;75;45;SW;6;29%;0%;3 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;83;70;SE;5;73%;6%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather