Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;50;SSW;16;44%;1%;4

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;48;SSW;15;37%;1%;4

Alice;Partly sunny, warmer;82;61;SSE;6;68%;2%;2

Alpine;Sunlit and warmer;77;48;SW;9;36%;0%;4

Amarillo;Periods of sun;72;38;NE;8;23%;0%;3

Angleton;Warmer with some sun;77;63;SE;6;71%;3%;3

Arlington;Mostly sunny, milder;75;59;S;12;63%;0%;3

Austin;Partly sunny;76;62;S;6;60%;2%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;78;61;S;10;65%;1%;2

Bay;Sun and clouds;76;62;SSE;6;73%;4%;3

Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;S;6;72%;1%;4

Beeville;Partly sunny;78;64;SSE;7;79%;4%;2

Borger;Clouds and sun, mild;74;43;NE;7;23%;2%;3

Bowie;Partly sunny, warmer;75;49;S;12;51%;3%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warmer;79;49;SSW;11;50%;3%;3

Brenham;Periods of sun;75;62;SSE;7;77%;3%;2

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warmer;76;51;SSW;10;52%;2%;3

Brownsville;Partly sunny, warmer;82;68;SE;9;71%;16%;3

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;48;S;11;62%;1%;4

Burnet;Partly sunny;74;59;S;10;73%;0%;3

Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;72;35;NNE;7;34%;2%;3

Castroville;Clouds and sun;76;62;SSE;7;74%;1%;3

Childress;Partly sunny;80;45;NNE;8;29%;1%;3

Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;S;13;71%;1%;3

College Station;Partly sunny;77;64;S;9;63%;3%;2

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;52;SSW;12;60%;1%;4

Conroe;Periods of sun;74;60;SSE;6;73%;2%;2

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;9;74%;6%;3

Corsicana;Partly sunny, warmer;72;60;S;12;73%;0%;3

Cotulla;Nice with some sun;82;64;SE;8;59%;2%;3

Dalhart;Clouds and sun, mild;72;34;NNE;7;24%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Warmer with sunshine;73;59;SSW;13;55%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Warmer;74;58;SSW;14;53%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy and warmer;74;57;SSW;16;53%;1%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny, warmer;74;51;SSW;11;63%;3%;3

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;80;60;SE;9;54%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;78;58;SE;10;59%;0%;4

Denton;Warmer;75;54;S;14;61%;1%;3

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;48;ENE;7;59%;0%;4

Dumas;Periods of sun, mild;67;35;NNE;7;26%;1%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;78;65;SE;6;77%;8%;3

El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;WNW;6;28%;0%;4

Ellington;Clouds and sun, nice;73;63;SE;7;74%;2%;3

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warmer;78;59;SE;7;78%;3%;3

Fort Hood;Pleasant and warmer;76;61;SSW;13;58%;25%;3

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;56;S;12;54%;0%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and warmer;76;55;SSW;15;49%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and breezy;79;57;SSW;15;47%;0%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;57;SSW;14;51%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;71;59;S;10;74%;0%;4

Gainesville;Warmer;72;51;S;13;59%;1%;3

Galveston;Partly sunny, warmer;73;68;SE;8;71%;1%;3

Gatesville;Warmer with sunshine;76;58;S;10;72%;25%;4

Georgetown;Clouds and sun;72;59;S;10;78%;1%;2

Giddings;Partly sunny;75;62;S;7;75%;3%;2

Gilmer;Partly sunny, warmer;71;56;S;6;68%;4%;3

Graham;Partly sunny, nice;79;46;SSW;9;52%;3%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;S;11;60%;1%;3

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, milder;75;59;S;12;64%;0%;3

Greenville;Partly sunny, warmer;72;58;S;12;70%;3%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;69;47;W;19;35%;0%;4

Hamilton;Sunshine and warmer;77;54;SSW;12;66%;1%;4

Harlingen;Partly sunny, warmer;81;64;SSE;9;77%;12%;3

Hearne;Periods of sun;76;62;S;8;72%;4%;2

Hebbronville;Some sun, pleasant;77;64;SE;7;73%;27%;3

Henderson;Partly sunny, warmer;72;59;S;7;67%;3%;3

Hereford;Partly sunny;74;39;NE;9;25%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Warmer;73;59;S;13;67%;1%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;9;69%;1%;3

Houston;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;S;5;74%;3%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Pleasant and warmer;75;65;SE;7;68%;2%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun, nice;73;65;SE;8;68%;2%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;75;62;SE;3;71%;2%;1

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;76;63;SE;5;70%;2%;3

Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;74;62;SSE;5;72%;3%;2

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;77;63;SE;7;66%;2%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;SSE;6;72%;3%;2

Huntsville;Sunny intervals;74;61;SSE;6;74%;2%;1

Ingleside;Partly sunny, warmer;79;67;S;6;70%;7%;4

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;67;58;S;8;81%;2%;3

Jasper;Abundant sunshine;71;56;S;5;75%;3%;4

Junction;Breezy in the a.m.;76;57;SSW;11;52%;0%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;75;61;S;8;71%;1%;2

Kerrville;Partly sunny, nice;72;58;S;10;77%;0%;4

Killeen;Pleasant and warmer;76;61;SSW;13;58%;25%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Pleasant and warmer;75;61;SSW;13;62%;0%;3

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warmer;83;65;SSE;8;66%;28%;2

La Grange;Partly sunny;76;60;SSE;7;77%;2%;2

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;76;62;S;9;62%;0%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;57;S;11;72%;1%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;SE;10;72%;2%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;S;9;70%;0%;4

Longview;Partly sunny, warmer;73;58;S;8;64%;4%;3

Lubbock;Partly sunny;79;44;WNW;11;28%;1%;3

Lufkin;Nice with sunshine;73;59;S;7;64%;1%;4

Mcallen;Partly sunny, warmer;82;66;SE;7;73%;8%;3

Mcgregor;Breezy and warmer;74;61;SSW;15;61%;25%;3

Mckinney;Breezy and warmer;71;56;SSW;15;55%;2%;3

Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;56;S;10;71%;1%;3

Midland;Partly sunny;81;47;SSW;11;34%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;81;47;SSW;11;34%;0%;4

Midlothian;Breezy and warmer;75;57;SSW;14;59%;1%;3

Mineola;Partly sunny, warmer;70;57;S;7;78%;4%;3

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, breezy;79;51;S;13;50%;1%;3

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, milder;67;55;S;8;77%;10%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;71;57;S;7;80%;2%;4

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;74;61;S;8;80%;1%;2

Odessa;Partly sunny, warmer;80;48;SSW;8;41%;0%;4

Orange;Sunny and nice;73;63;SSE;5;74%;3%;4

Palacios;Pleasant and warmer;76;66;SSE;7;72%;4%;3

Palestine;Periods of sun;70;60;S;7;79%;2%;4

Pampa;Partly sunny, milder;73;41;NNE;10;22%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Periods of sun;72;38;NNE;8;27%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny, warmer;69;57;S;11;63%;13%;3

Pecos;Periods of sun;82;43;W;6;44%;0%;4

Perryton;Periods of sun;66;35;NNE;9;36%;1%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny;74;40;N;10;32%;1%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;76;61;SSE;8;76%;1%;2

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, warmer;76;70;SSE;8;79%;8%;4

Port Isabel;Warmer;80;71;SE;11;68%;17%;3

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;SE;8;78%;4%;3

Randolph AFB;Periods of sun;74;60;S;9;72%;1%;2

Robstown;Partly sunny, warmer;83;67;SSE;8;68%;4%;2

Rockport;Partly sunny, warmer;77;70;SSE;8;73%;6%;4

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;73;59;S;12;74%;0%;4

San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;78;53;SSW;14;46%;0%;4

San Antonio;Partly sunny;75;63;SSE;8;79%;1%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;77;63;S;7;71%;2%;2

San Marcos;Partly sunny;74;60;S;9;78%;2%;2

Seminole;Partly sunny;79;46;W;9;37%;2%;4

Sherman-Denison;Breezy and warmer;72;55;S;15;53%;3%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny, warmer;80;46;SW;11;43%;2%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny;76;53;S;12;69%;0%;4

Stephenville;Pleasant and warmer;76;52;SSW;12;53%;1%;4

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warmer;72;58;S;10;62%;9%;3

Sweetwater;Breezy in the a.m.;81;48;SSW;14;44%;1%;4

Temple;Breezy and warmer;74;58;S;14;65%;0%;2

Terrell;Partly sunny, warmer;71;57;S;11;76%;2%;3

Tyler;Periods of sun;72;60;S;9;63%;3%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;76;59;SE;7;75%;1%;4

Vernon;Partly sunny, warmer;79;47;NNE;11;38%;1%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;8;79%;3%;4

Waco;Warmer;76;61;SSW;14;57%;0%;3

Weslaco;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;7;75%;9%;3

Wharton;Nice with some sun;76;61;SSE;5;79%;3%;2

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, milder;78;48;SW;13;43%;3%;3

Wink;Partly sunny, warmer;81;44;W;9;34%;2%;4

Zapata;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;SE;7;68%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather