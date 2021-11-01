TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm around;62;46;NNE;9;79%;79%;1 Abilene Dyess;A stray p.m. t-storm;61;44;NNE;8;72%;79%;1 Alice;Mostly sunny;87;64;SE;8;63%;1%;5 Alpine;Mostly sunny;80;52;NE;6;36%;1%;5 Amarillo;A shower in the a.m.;46;38;E;9;88%;83%;1 Angleton;Partly sunny;80;63;ESE;6;66%;7%;4 Arlington;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;51;NE;6;70%;91%;2 Austin;Partly sunny;80;63;SSE;3;65%;27%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Nice with some sun;81;62;SSE;5;69%;26%;4 Bay;Partial sunshine;80;63;E;6;72%;5%;4 Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;ESE;6;71%;7%;4 Beeville;Mostly sunny;84;67;ESE;6;64%;3%;4 Borger;A morning shower;46;38;E;7;81%;83%;1 Bowie;A t-storm around;57;45;ENE;8;82%;83%;1 Breckenridge;A stray p.m. t-storm;57;48;NNE;5;95%;82%;2 Brenham;Mostly sunny;79;61;SE;5;72%;15%;4 Bridgeport;A stray p.m. t-storm;62;46;NE;5;82%;88%;2 Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SE;8;59%;2%;5 Brownwood;A t-storm around;69;50;ESE;7;83%;79%;1 Burnet;Periods of sun;76;57;SE;6;71%;30%;4 Canadian;A morning shower;44;33;ENE;8;92%;83%;1 Castroville;Partly sunny;83;64;SE;7;64%;3%;4 Childress;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;NE;11;82%;88%;1 Cleburne;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;51;NE;7;84%;82%;2 College Station;More sun than clouds;79;63;SSE;5;65%;27%;4 Comanche;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;50;SE;6;83%;79%;2 Conroe;Mostly sunny;78;58;SE;5;70%;14%;4 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;SSE;10;68%;3%;5 Corsicana;Increasing clouds;75;56;S;6;66%;78%;3 Cotulla;Sunny and warm;89;65;SE;9;54%;1%;5 Dalhart;A morning shower;45;34;SE;9;84%;76%;1 Dallas Love;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;51;ENE;7;65%;91%;2 Dallas Redbird;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;51;ENE;8;64%;85%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;51;NE;9;63%;91%;2 Decatur;A stray p.m. t-storm;58;48;NE;7;87%;87%;1 Del Rio;Partly sunny;85;67;SE;12;63%;12%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;83;63;ESE;12;69%;27%;4 Denton;A stray p.m. t-storm;63;48;NE;8;77%;91%;2 Dryden;Mostly sunny;79;56;ESE;7;68%;21%;4 Dumas;A shower in the a.m.;42;34;E;7;86%;82%;1 Edinburg;Plenty of sun;88;67;SE;8;58%;2%;5 El Paso;Partly sunny;80;49;SW;7;24%;0%;4 Ellington;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;ESE;8;68%;8%;4 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;83;61;SE;7;65%;2%;5 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;76;58;SE;5;70%;70%;4 Fort Worth;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;51;NE;6;68%;82%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;50;NE;10;70%;87%;1 Fort Worth Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;69;52;NE;8;69%;79%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;A stray p.m. t-storm;70;49;NE;6;72%;89%;2 Fredericksburg;Nice with some sun;74;58;SE;7;70%;27%;4 Gainesville;A stray p.m. t-storm;58;46;NE;8;84%;86%;2 Galveston;Partly sunny;78;70;ESE;8;62%;6%;4 Gatesville;Increasing clouds;74;55;SE;6;74%;72%;3 Georgetown;Sun and some clouds;77;59;SE;6;73%;28%;4 Giddings;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SE;5;69%;16%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;72;48;E;5;67%;79%;4 Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;54;46;NE;6;99%;82%;1 Granbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;50;NE;7;83%;85%;2 Grand Prairie;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;51;NE;6;69%;88%;2 Greenville;A t-storm around;67;49;ENE;7;69%;88%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy in the p.m.;71;49;ENE;16;37%;1%;4 Hamilton;A t-storm around;71;53;SE;6;79%;79%;2 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;88;66;SE;10;63%;2%;5 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;77;60;SE;5;71%;29%;3 Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;86;64;SE;8;52%;3%;5 Henderson;Sunshine and nice;74;52;E;5;65%;70%;4 Hereford;A shower in the a.m.;47;37;E;8;91%;83%;1 Hillsboro;A t-storm around;73;55;SE;6;71%;80%;3 Hondo;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;9;67%;3%;4 Houston;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;SE;6;70%;8%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partial sunshine;80;65;ESE;7;59%;8%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;77;66;SE;8;64%;7%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;79;62;ESE;3;69%;7%;4 Houston Clover;Nice with some sun;79;63;N;6;67%;30%;4 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;3;68%;10%;4 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;80;64;ESE;6;62%;8%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SE;6;66%;9%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSE;4;67%;24%;4 Ingleside;Partly sunny;83;70;SSE;8;65%;4%;5 Jacksonville;Sunshine and nice;76;54;ESE;5;62%;66%;4 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;E;4;70%;30%;4 Junction;Mostly sunny;79;55;SE;7;64%;25%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;81;64;SE;7;69%;3%;4 Kerrville;Partly sunny;76;59;SSE;7;74%;27%;4 Killeen;Partly sunny;76;58;SE;5;70%;70%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;77;58;SSE;6;71%;69%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;SE;9;63%;2%;4 La Grange;Partly sunny;80;63;ESE;5;71%;11%;4 Lago Vista;Nice with some sun;79;59;SSE;4;70%;28%;4 Lancaster;A t-storm around;69;50;NE;6;72%;87%;2 Laredo;Partly sunny;91;67;SE;10;51%;0%;5 Llano;Partly sunny;77;56;SE;6;72%;31%;4 Longview;Sunshine and nice;74;50;E;6;64%;84%;4 Lubbock;A shower;51;39;ENE;10;97%;89%;1 Lufkin;Sunny and nice;78;56;SE;4;64%;31%;4 Mcallen;Sunny and warm;89;68;SE;10;59%;4%;5 Mcgregor;Increasing clouds;77;58;ENE;5;73%;74%;3 Mckinney;A t-storm around;67;48;ENE;8;67%;88%;1 Mesquite;A t-storm around;69;50;NE;6;73%;88%;2 Midland;A shower in the a.m.;65;45;ENE;11;73%;66%;4 Midland Airpark;A shower in the a.m.;65;45;ENE;11;73%;66%;4 Midlothian;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;51;ENE;4;70%;89%;2 Mineola;Mostly sunny;73;49;E;5;68%;80%;4 Mineral Wells;A stray p.m. t-storm;65;48;NNE;8;73%;83%;2 Mount Pleasant;Not as warm;68;47;ENE;7;64%;84%;3 Nacogdoches;Sunny and beautiful;77;53;E;5;66%;33%;4 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;6;71%;4%;4 Odessa;Cooler with sunshine;60;45;ENE;8;77%;19%;4 Orange;Mostly sunny;80;59;E;5;66%;6%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;ESE;9;71%;6%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny;76;56;SE;5;65%;71%;4 Pampa;A morning shower;44;36;E;8;83%;82%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A morning shower;44;33;ESE;7;81%;83%;1 Paris;A t-storm around;61;45;ENE;9;64%;88%;2 Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;NE;6;51%;5%;4 Perryton;A morning shower;43;32;E;8;86%;84%;1 Plainview;Cloudy with a shower;42;35;ENE;8;100%;85%;1 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;84;65;SE;6;65%;2%;4 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;80;74;SE;8;69%;4%;5 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;83;74;SE;10;61%;1%;5 Port Lavaca;Some sun;80;71;ESE;9;67%;6%;4 Randolph AFB;Partial sunshine;80;63;SE;6;71%;3%;4 Robstown;Warm with sunshine;87;69;SE;8;65%;3%;5 Rockport;Partly sunny;81;73;SE;8;66%;4%;5 Rocksprings;Nice with some sun;77;59;SE;11;68%;18%;4 San Angelo;A t-storm around;72;49;NE;7;76%;55%;3 San Antonio;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;6;69%;3%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;84;66;SE;6;67%;25%;4 San Marcos;Partly sunny;80;62;SE;6;71%;6%;4 Seminole;A shower in the a.m.;54;43;E;8;81%;66%;2 Sherman-Denison;A stray p.m. t-storm;60;46;ENE;9;75%;84%;2 Snyder;A t-storm around;54;41;NE;9;98%;79%;3 Sonora;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;SE;11;73%;33%;3 Stephenville;A t-storm around;68;50;NNE;5;70%;80%;2 Sulphur Springs;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;47;ENE;7;69%;84%;3 Sweetwater;A t-storm around;58;45;NE;7;99%;79%;3 Temple;Increasing clouds;77;58;SSE;6;73%;69%;4 Terrell;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;50;ENE;6;73%;88%;3 Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;E;6;62%;70%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny;82;62;ESE;7;66%;5%;4 Vernon;Cloudy with a shower;53;44;NNE;9;82%;89%;1 Victoria;Partly 