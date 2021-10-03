Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSE;5;45%;0%;6

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;86;59;S;3;40%;0%;6

Alice;Partly sunny;90;64;NE;7;62%;13%;7

Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;SE;6;39%;0%;7

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;81;50;S;7;43%;2%;5

Angleton;Partly sunny;87;60;NNW;6;63%;11%;6

Arlington;Sunny, low humidity;86;61;NNE;7;45%;0%;5

Austin;Partly sunny;91;62;NNE;6;42%;1%;6

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;92;58;NNE;7;47%;1%;6

Bay;Partly sunny;86;60;N;6;68%;28%;6

Beaumont;Partly sunny;87;66;NNE;5;66%;17%;6

Beeville;Mostly sunny;89;60;NNE;5;67%;11%;7

Borger;Mostly sunny;83;51;SE;6;40%;4%;5

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;N;4;48%;1%;5

Breckenridge;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;SE;4;45%;0%;6

Brenham;Mostly sunny;88;57;NNW;6;51%;6%;6

Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;86;54;NNE;4;48%;0%;5

Brownsville;A shower in the a.m.;87;69;NE;8;75%;59%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny;84;50;ESE;5;49%;0%;6

Burnet;Partly sunny;86;58;NNE;6;48%;1%;6

Canadian;Sunny and pleasant;81;49;ESE;3;52%;3%;5

Castroville;Partly sunny;90;59;NNE;6;53%;4%;6

Childress;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;ESE;3;43%;3%;5

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;86;57;N;7;51%;0%;6

College Station;Partly sunny;88;62;NNW;8;47%;6%;6

Comanche;Mostly sunny;85;53;SE;5;46%;0%;6

Conroe;Partly sunny;87;58;N;6;54%;10%;6

Corpus Christi;Partial sunshine;90;65;SSW;8;66%;11%;7

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;86;57;N;7;51%;3%;6

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;93;65;E;7;48%;9%;7

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, nice;82;48;ESE;6;43%;2%;5

Dallas Love;Sunny, low humidity;87;63;NE;7;42%;0%;5

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, low humidity;87;59;NNE;8;42%;0%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, low humidity;88;61;NE;8;42%;0%;5

Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;NE;6;44%;0%;5

Del Rio;Partly sunny;92;67;E;3;52%;5%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;90;64;E;4;55%;5%;6

Denton;Sunny and nice;86;53;NNE;7;49%;0%;5

Dryden;Partly sunny, nice;86;62;E;6;46%;2%;6

Dumas;Mostly sunny, nice;79;48;NE;7;45%;2%;5

Edinburg;A shower in the a.m.;86;67;E;7;68%;58%;7

El Paso;Mostly sunny;83;64;ESE;6;34%;0%;6

Ellington;Partly sunny;87;65;N;7;61%;10%;6

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;86;59;E;5;70%;14%;7

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;89;58;W;7;43%;0%;6

Fort Worth;Sunny, low humidity;87;61;NNE;6;44%;0%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and less humid;86;57;NE;8;43%;0%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and less humid;88;62;NE;6;43%;0%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, low humidity;88;55;N;6;46%;0%;6

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;84;50;NE;6;53%;1%;6

Gainesville;Sunny and nice;83;54;NNE;7;51%;1%;5

Galveston;Partly sunny;87;74;NW;8;65%;14%;6

Gatesville;Partly sunny;86;53;NNW;6;50%;0%;6

Georgetown;Partly sunny;88;56;NNW;7;51%;0%;6

Giddings;Mostly sunny;88;58;N;6;50%;4%;6

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;82;53;NNE;5;60%;8%;5

Graham;Sunny and pleasant;84;54;ESE;4;48%;0%;5

Granbury;Mostly sunny;87;55;NE;6;49%;0%;6

Grand Prairie;Sunny, low humidity;86;61;NNE;7;44%;0%;5

Greenville;Sunny, low humidity;84;53;NNE;7;47%;2%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;75;59;ENE;12;50%;0%;6

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;85;54;N;6;49%;0%;6

Harlingen;A shower in the a.m.;90;67;E;9;70%;57%;6

Hearne;Partly sunny;87;55;N;7;51%;5%;6

Hebbronville;Some sun;90;62;ENE;6;61%;28%;6

Henderson;Mostly sunny;84;53;NNE;6;57%;7%;6

Hereford;Mostly sunny, nice;81;46;N;6;47%;2%;5

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;86;59;N;7;47%;0%;6

Hondo;Partly sunny;92;60;NNE;8;50%;4%;6

Houston;Partly sunny;87;66;NNW;6;56%;10%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;67;N;8;53%;10%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;87;68;N;7;55%;10%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;63;N;4;61%;10%;6

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;87;64;N;5;59%;11%;6

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;87;62;N;5;57%;10%;6

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;91;63;N;7;55%;9%;6

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;63;N;7;55%;10%;6

Huntsville;Partly sunny;89;59;N;5;52%;8%;6

Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;67;N;7;65%;10%;7

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;82;59;N;6;51%;7%;6

Jasper;Sunshine, less humid;86;62;NNE;5;59%;15%;6

Junction;Mostly sunny;88;53;N;4;49%;1%;6

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;89;62;N;5;52%;4%;6

Kerrville;Partly sunny;86;50;NNE;6;54%;3%;6

Killeen;Partly sunny;89;58;W;7;43%;0%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;90;57;WNW;7;47%;0%;6

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;92;64;ESE;8;63%;11%;7

La Grange;Mostly sunny;89;56;N;5;57%;4%;6

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;90;61;NNE;5;45%;1%;6

Lancaster;Sunny, low humidity;86;56;NNE;6;48%;0%;6

Laredo;A passing shower;94;68;ESE;5;50%;58%;7

Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;86;52;NNE;6;51%;0%;6

Longview;Partly sunny;84;54;NNE;6;57%;7%;6

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;82;57;SSW;6;45%;3%;6

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;90;59;N;6;52%;10%;6

Mcallen;A shower in the a.m.;89;70;SE;7;66%;59%;7

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;89;54;SW;7;49%;0%;6

Mckinney;Sunny, low humidity;86;55;NE;7;46%;0%;5

Mesquite;Sunny, low humidity;84;58;NNE;6;48%;1%;5

Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;86;60;SSE;4;47%;1%;6

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;86;60;SSE;4;47%;1%;6

Midlothian;Sunny, low humidity;87;57;NNE;5;48%;0%;6

Mineola;Mostly sunny;83;53;N;5;56%;6%;5

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;87;57;NNE;5;48%;0%;5

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;84;52;NNE;6;52%;6%;5

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;86;55;N;6;55%;9%;6

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;89;58;N;7;53%;4%;6

Odessa;Partly sunny;83;61;S;6;40%;1%;6

Orange;Partly sunny;88;67;NNE;5;61%;22%;6

Palacios;Partly sunny;87;63;NNW;9;63%;27%;6

Palestine;Partly sunny;84;56;NNE;6;53%;6%;6

Pampa;Mostly sunny, nice;84;51;SE;7;40%;2%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, nice;84;48;SSE;4;42%;3%;5

Paris;Sunny and less humid;83;56;NNE;7;49%;6%;5

Pecos;Partly sunny;87;58;SE;5;38%;2%;6

Perryton;Sunny and delightful;82;49;E;7;44%;2%;5

Plainview;Mostly sunny;78;49;S;6;49%;3%;5

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;91;61;NNE;5;53%;4%;6

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;72;NE;7;75%;12%;7

Port Isabel;A shower in the a.m.;85;74;NE;10;76%;57%;7

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;63;NNW;8;63%;8%;6

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;88;60;N;7;50%;4%;6

Robstown;Partly sunny;92;67;ESE;7;66%;11%;7

Rockport;Partly sunny;88;69;NNE;7;71%;9%;7

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;83;56;ESE;6;53%;2%;6

San Angelo;Partly sunny;87;56;S;3;53%;1%;6

San Antonio;Partly sunny;90;61;NNE;6;55%;4%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;92;63;N;6;49%;5%;6

San Marcos;Partly sunny;88;57;N;7;50%;3%;6

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;S;5;44%;3%;6

Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;84;55;NE;7;47%;2%;5

Snyder;Sunshine and nice;83;59;S;5;47%;1%;6

Sonora;Partly sunny;84;54;SE;5;48%;2%;6

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;86;56;WSW;4;47%;0%;6

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and less humid;84;57;N;6;49%;6%;5

Sweetwater;Sunshine;85;60;S;5;42%;1%;6

Temple;Partly sunny;89;56;NE;8;50%;0%;6

Terrell;Sunny, low humidity;84;53;NNE;7;51%;3%;5

Tyler;Mostly sunny;84;58;N;7;53%;7%;6

Uvalde;Partly sunny;89;57;NE;5;58%;5%;6

Vernon;Sunny and beautiful;86;56;ESE;4;42%;1%;5

Victoria;Partly sunny;91;57;N;7;66%;8%;6

Waco;Partly sunny;90;54;SW;8;49%;0%;6

Weslaco;A shower in the a.m.;87;67;E;7;67%;58%;6

Wharton;Partly sunny;87;58;NNW;6;66%;8%;6

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;ENE;4;45%;0%;5

Wink;Partly sunny;86;58;SE;5;46%;2%;6

Zapata;Partly sunny;92;65;E;4;58%;27%;7

_____

