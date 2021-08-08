Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and hot;100;76;S;16;52%;5%;11

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and hot;100;75;S;16;46%;5%;11

Alice;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;76;SE;15;65%;11%;11

Alpine;A t-storm around;91;69;SE;6;38%;48%;12

Amarillo;Record-tying heat;101;73;S;14;33%;5%;11

Angleton;A t-storm around;91;78;SSE;10;70%;64%;8

Arlington;Hot and humid;97;79;S;12;54%;6%;11

Austin;Humid with some sun;96;79;SSE;9;61%;28%;8

Austin Bergstrom;Humid;96;79;SSE;13;67%;6%;7

Bay;Humid with some sun;91;78;SSE;11;75%;55%;9

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;7;68%;56%;11

Beeville;Mostly sunny;95;78;SE;10;63%;14%;11

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;11;31%;5%;11

Bowie;Mostly sunny;97;75;SSE;12;61%;6%;11

Breckenridge;Warm with sunshine;101;77;S;11;44%;5%;11

Brenham;Humid;94;79;SSE;8;63%;30%;10

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;97;76;S;12;57%;5%;11

Brownsville;Very warm;98;81;SE;13;60%;12%;12

Brownwood;Warm with hazy sun;100;73;S;12;50%;5%;11

Burnet;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;10;57%;5%;11

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;11;43%;5%;10

Castroville;Partly sunny;96;78;SE;10;57%;28%;10

Childress;Breezy and hot;101;76;S;15;46%;4%;11

Cleburne;Very warm and humid;98;77;S;13;60%;5%;11

College Station;Humid;94;78;S;13;65%;30%;9

Comanche;Hot with hazy sun;100;74;S;12;49%;5%;11

Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SSE;8;67%;49%;9

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;79;SSE;15;68%;17%;11

Corsicana;Hazy sun and humid;96;78;S;12;60%;6%;11

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;78;SE;14;57%;6%;11

Dalhart;Hot with sunshine;101;68;S;11;36%;4%;11

Dallas Love;Humid;97;81;S;14;58%;6%;11

Dallas Redbird;Breezy, warm, humid;97;79;S;15;58%;6%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy, hot, humid;97;79;S;16;57%;6%;11

Decatur;Hazy sun;96;77;S;11;51%;5%;11

Del Rio;Breezy and very warm;100;79;SE;17;57%;6%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;97;76;SE;17;61%;6%;11

Denton;Breezy and very warm;98;78;S;14;55%;6%;11

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;SE;10;57%;9%;11

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;11;33%;5%;11

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;100;79;SE;13;54%;7%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;W;6;29%;25%;12

Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSE;11;70%;65%;9

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;93;75;SE;10;64%;10%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;15;62%;5%;11

Fort Worth;Hazy sun, hot, humid;99;79;S;13;51%;5%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy, hot, humid;98;79;S;15;57%;5%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy, hot, humid;99;79;S;15;55%;5%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Hazy, warm and humid;97;77;S;13;58%;5%;11

Fredericksburg;Some sun, pleasant;91;74;SSE;12;56%;5%;11

Gainesville;Hazy sun;95;76;S;12;64%;6%;11

Galveston;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;84;SSE;13;70%;65%;8

Gatesville;Hazy sun;96;76;S;11;58%;5%;11

Georgetown;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;11;59%;5%;8

Giddings;Humid;93;78;SSE;8;63%;44%;10

Gilmer;Humid with some sun;93;75;S;7;66%;6%;11

Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;8;44%;5%;11

Granbury;Seasonably hot;100;78;S;12;49%;5%;11

Grand Prairie;Hazy, warm and humid;98;79;S;11;54%;6%;11

Greenville;Humid with sunshine;95;77;S;12;57%;6%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;SSE;11;37%;18%;12

Hamilton;Hazy sun;96;74;SSE;12;56%;5%;11

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;99;78;SSE;16;62%;11%;12

Hearne;Clouds and sun, warm;96;78;S;9;61%;30%;10

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;11;56%;5%;12

Henderson;Humid;94;75;S;7;64%;27%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;S;11;34%;5%;11

Hillsboro;Hot and humid;97;78;S;13;54%;6%;11

Hondo;Breezy and humid;96;76;SE;14;63%;28%;11

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSE;8;68%;52%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSE;11;66%;52%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;SSE;11;70%;52%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;8;75%;52%;9

Houston Clover;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SSE;10;75%;66%;9

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;9;70%;51%;11

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SSE;11;67%;49%;9

Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SSE;11;65%;51%;10

Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;SSE;7;63%;45%;10

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;92;82;SSE;15;72%;35%;11

Jacksonville;Humid;94;75;S;7;64%;27%;10

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;S;6;71%;47%;11

Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;98;74;SSE;14;51%;6%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Humid;94;78;SE;12;66%;5%;10

Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;92;75;SSE;12;61%;27%;11

Killeen;Partly sunny, breezy;96;76;SSE;15;62%;5%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;96;77;SSE;15;65%;5%;11

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and humid;96;79;SSE;16;66%;13%;11

La Grange;Humid with some sun;93;80;SSE;8;65%;30%;11

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun;97;76;SSE;11;62%;6%;7

Lancaster;Hazy and humid;96;77;S;11;59%;6%;11

Laredo;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;77;SE;15;49%;5%;11

Llano;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;10;55%;5%;11

Longview;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;76;S;8;62%;6%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;12;42%;4%;11

Lufkin;A t-storm around;95;77;S;8;67%;44%;11

Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;100;79;SE;17;57%;7%;12

Mcgregor;Breezy, warm, humid;98;77;S;15;63%;5%;10

Mckinney;Breezy, hot, humid;96;78;S;16;61%;6%;11

Mesquite;Humid with hazy sun;95;77;S;11;59%;6%;11

Midland;Very warm;97;74;S;14;51%;28%;11

Midland Airpark;Very warm;97;74;S;14;51%;28%;11

Midlothian;Humid;96;76;S;13;64%;6%;11

Mineola;Sunshine and humid;95;77;S;9;63%;6%;11

Mineral Wells;Breezy and very warm;98;76;SSE;14;58%;5%;8

Mount Pleasant;Sunshine and humid;94;76;S;8;58%;6%;11

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;95;76;S;7;64%;41%;10

New Braunfels;Humid;96;78;SSE;12;59%;5%;9

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;12;45%;11%;11

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;SSE;7;65%;56%;11

Palacios;Breezy and humid;91;81;SSE;14;74%;55%;9

Palestine;Clouds and sun;95;75;S;8;60%;6%;10

Pampa;Hot, becoming breezy;100;74;S;14;34%;5%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;101;73;S;13;38%;5%;10

Paris;Sunshine and humid;95;77;S;11;58%;7%;10

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;6;38%;28%;11

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;12;37%;5%;10

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;S;12;48%;6%;11

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun;96;79;SE;10;58%;5%;8

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;91;83;SE;12;73%;22%;11

Port Isabel;Sunny and breezy;91;82;SE;14;68%;30%;12

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;82;SE;10;62%;33%;9

Randolph AFB;Breezy and humid;95;77;SSE;14;65%;5%;10

Robstown;Breezy and very warm;96;81;SE;14;67%;14%;11

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;93;83;SE;11;68%;23%;11

Rocksprings;Breezy and humid;92;71;SSE;14;61%;6%;12

San Angelo;Breezy and very warm;99;73;S;15;52%;6%;11

San Antonio;Partly sunny, humid;95;79;SSE;10;59%;5%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Humid;97;79;SE;12;65%;5%;10

San Marcos;Humid with some sun;96;78;SSE;12;58%;5%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;S;8;41%;6%;11

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;S;15;59%;6%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;S;12;51%;5%;11

Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;96;73;SSE;15;52%;6%;11

Stephenville;Seasonably hot;97;74;S;13;55%;5%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, humid;95;78;S;12;56%;6%;11

Sweetwater;Hot;102;74;S;14;43%;5%;11

Temple;Breezy and humid;95;76;S;16;68%;5%;7

Terrell;Humid with hazy sun;94;76;S;12;63%;6%;11

Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;S;10;58%;6%;11

Uvalde;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;11;62%;5%;11

Vernon;Hot;101;79;S;13;41%;5%;11

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;95;80;SE;10;67%;32%;10

Waco;Breezy, hot, humid;98;79;S;16;62%;6%;11

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;98;79;SE;13;54%;9%;12

Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;92;76;SE;9;73%;34%;9

Wichita Falls;Breezy and very warm;100;77;S;16;53%;5%;11

Wink;Warm with sunshine;100;76;SE;12;44%;19%;11

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;SE;10;51%;6%;12

