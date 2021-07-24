Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;E;9;42%;4%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;E;9;38%;4%;12

Alice;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;9;62%;4%;12

Alpine;A t-storm around;91;67;SE;6;35%;42%;12

Amarillo;A t-storm around;91;69;S;9;42%;55%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;93;73;SW;4;66%;7%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;7;45%;14%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;S;4;57%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;71;S;8;62%;3%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny;91;73;SW;4;71%;4%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;76;SW;5;63%;14%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;57%;4%;12

Borger;A p.m. t-storm;96;74;S;7;38%;63%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;SE;4;51%;22%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;34%;9%;11

Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;S;5;58%;5%;12

Bridgeport;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;NE;4;47%;35%;11

Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;10;62%;5%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;SSE;8;41%;3%;12

Burnet;Seasonably hot;96;71;S;7;47%;3%;12

Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;92;69;SE;7;54%;63%;11

Castroville;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;6;50%;3%;12

Childress;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;6;44%;33%;10

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;7;49%;10%;11

College Station;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;6;61%;6%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;S;8;39%;6%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSW;5;60%;9%;12

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;9;66%;5%;12

Corsicana;Sunny and hot;98;75;S;7;50%;6%;11

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;ESE;9;52%;4%;12

Dalhart;A t-storm around;92;65;S;7;50%;54%;12

Dallas Love;Sunny and hot;99;79;ESE;6;50%;15%;11

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;98;76;SE;6;51%;13%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Seasonably hot;99;77;ESE;8;50%;16%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;S;7;37%;21%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;12;51%;4%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;ESE;11;56%;2%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;S;7;44%;21%;11

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;101;69;SE;9;42%;4%;12

Dumas;A t-storm around;91;67;SW;8;45%;55%;12

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;10;57%;5%;12

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;W;6;48%;52%;12

Ellington;Mostly sunny;94;76;SW;5;65%;8%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;7;60%;4%;12

Fort Hood;Sunshine and hot;97;73;S;7;55%;3%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;7;42%;16%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Warm with sunshine;100;76;ESE;7;50%;18%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;7;48%;16%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSW;5;52%;13%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;68;S;7;46%;3%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;7;50%;26%;11

Galveston;Mostly sunny;92;80;WSW;7;67%;9%;12

Gatesville;Sunny and seasonable;98;72;S;7;48%;3%;12

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;97;73;S;7;52%;3%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny;94;72;S;5;57%;4%;12

Gilmer;Sunny and seasonable;97;72;SSW;5;57%;11%;11

Graham;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;SSE;6;37%;12%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;7;41%;10%;11

Grand Prairie;Sunshine and hot;99;79;S;7;44%;14%;11

Greenville;Sunny and very warm;98;73;S;6;46%;15%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;85;69;ENE;14;50%;42%;12

Hamilton;Sunny and hot;102;70;S;7;43%;4%;12

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;11;69%;4%;12

Hearne;Sunny and seasonable;98;73;S;6;56%;6%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;8;49%;2%;12

Henderson;Sunny and hot;96;70;SSW;5;57%;8%;11

Hereford;Partly sunny, nice;91;66;SSW;7;44%;41%;12

Hillsboro;Sunny and very warm;99;75;SSE;7;46%;7%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;70;ESE;8;60%;4%;12

Houston;Sunshine, seasonable;95;76;SSW;5;58%;9%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SW;5;57%;8%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSW;6;61%;7%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;95;73;SW;2;67%;7%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;95;75;SW;3;62%;8%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;95;73;SW;4;63%;7%;12

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;96;75;SW;5;60%;6%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;98;75;SW;5;58%;9%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;SSW;5;56%;9%;12

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;SSE;9;69%;4%;12

Jacksonville;Brilliant sunshine;95;73;SSW;4;56%;6%;11

Jasper;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSW;4;61%;16%;12

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;SSE;8;44%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;6;62%;4%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;7;49%;4%;12

Killeen;Sunshine and hot;97;73;S;7;55%;3%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and very warm;98;72;S;8;57%;3%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;95;73;SE;10;65%;4%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;96;74;S;5;61%;3%;12

Lago Vista;Seasonably hot;97;70;S;5;57%;3%;12

Lancaster;Sunny and hot;99;73;S;6;48%;12%;11

Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;SE;11;45%;2%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny;97;67;SSE;6;46%;3%;12

Longview;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSW;6;54%;10%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;8;38%;36%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;WSW;4;58%;13%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SE;12;58%;5%;12

Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;99;73;SSW;7;58%;4%;11

Mckinney;Hot with sunshine;98;74;ESE;7;55%;18%;11

Mesquite;Sunny and hot;97;73;S;6;47%;13%;11

Midland;Partly sunny;98;73;NNW;9;38%;8%;12

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;98;73;NNW;9;38%;8%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;5;58%;11%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;5;55%;9%;11

Mineral Wells;Seasonably hot;98;73;E;6;52%;17%;11

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and hot;97;74;S;5;53%;14%;11

Nacogdoches;Hot with sunshine;99;72;SSW;5;57%;8%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;56%;3%;12

Odessa;Partly sunny;97;71;SSE;9;34%;10%;12

Orange;Mostly sunny;96;76;SW;5;59%;17%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;90;76;SSW;7;71%;5%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny;95;72;S;5;56%;5%;11

Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;93;71;SSE;8;41%;63%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;95;69;S;7;46%;63%;11

Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;S;6;52%;16%;11

Pecos;A t-storm around;100;74;SE;5;34%;45%;12

Perryton;A t-storm or two;92;68;ESE;8;49%;70%;11

Plainview;Partly sunny;90;66;S;8;47%;38%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;6;53%;3%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;SSE;8;71%;4%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;SE;10;68%;4%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;93;78;S;7;61%;4%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;64%;3%;12

Robstown;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;8;65%;4%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;79;SSE;8;65%;3%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;SE;10;44%;2%;12

San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;101;71;S;9;43%;4%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;7;52%;3%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, humid;97;73;SE;6;63%;4%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;S;8;55%;3%;12

Seminole;Partly sunny;93;68;SSE;6;36%;35%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;6;54%;25%;11

Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;101;69;S;8;37%;8%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;99;70;SSE;10;38%;4%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;6;48%;9%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;6;49%;14%;11

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;101;73;S;9;33%;5%;12

Temple;Sunny and very warm;97;71;S;9;61%;4%;12

Terrell;Abundant sunshine;95;73;S;7;53%;12%;11

Tyler;Hot with sunshine;97;74;SSW;6;54%;8%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;SE;7;52%;2%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;8;33%;12%;11

Victoria;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;65%;3%;12

Waco;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SSW;8;56%;4%;11

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;9;54%;5%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;5;68%;5%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;S;7;45%;15%;11

Wink;Partly sunny;99;74;NE;8;41%;15%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;8;49%;4%;12

