TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;50%;7%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;12;46%;7%;12

Alice;Very warm;98;73;SE;13;62%;5%;12

Alpine;A t-storm around;87;67;SE;6;39%;46%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny;93;70;S;11;43%;9%;12

Angleton;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSW;7;66%;4%;12

Arlington;Mostly sunny;96;78;S;9;49%;7%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;7;58%;3%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Lots of sun, humid;95;73;S;11;65%;3%;12

Bay;Mostly sunny;91;74;S;8;69%;4%;12

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;76;SW;5;62%;9%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;9;54%;6%;12

Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;S;8;35%;9%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;7;60%;8%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;42%;7%;11

Brenham;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;7;57%;4%;12

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;7;55%;8%;11

Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;12;59%;6%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;SSE;9;46%;5%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;52%;3%;12

Canadian;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;9;47%;11%;11

Castroville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;8;52%;2%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSE;10;45%;10%;11

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;10;53%;6%;11

College Station;Partly sunny;96;74;S;9;61%;4%;12

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;10;45%;6%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSW;6;59%;4%;12

Corpus Christi;Lots of sun, breezy;95;76;SSE;13;66%;5%;12

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;9;54%;4%;11

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;ESE;13;53%;4%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;92;66;SSE;8;49%;9%;12

Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warm;96;80;SSE;8;57%;7%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;58%;7%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine, seasonable;98;78;SSE;11;55%;7%;11

Decatur;Seasonably hot;97;76;S;8;44%;8%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;12;58%;5%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;13;63%;5%;12

Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;10;49%;7%;11

Dryden;A t-storm around;95;72;SE;9;51%;42%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;SSW;9;43%;9%;12

Edinburg;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SE;13;53%;6%;12

El Paso;A thunderstorm;90;70;W;7;44%;71%;9

Ellington;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSW;7;65%;4%;12

Falfurrias;Sunny;95;72;SE;9;58%;6%;12

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;95;73;S;11;61%;3%;12

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;9;49%;7%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;11;55%;7%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;78;S;10;56%;7%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Seasonably hot;97;75;SSW;8;58%;7%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;9;52%;3%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;9;56%;8%;11

Galveston;Mostly sunny;91;81;SSW;10;65%;4%;12

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;9;51%;4%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny;95;74;S;9;54%;2%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;7;56%;4%;12

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;6;62%;6%;11

Graham;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;7;44%;8%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;44%;7%;11

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;S;9;49%;7%;11

Greenville;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;8;50%;7%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;83;66;SW;16;54%;64%;10

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;10;47%;5%;12

Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;75;SE;15;68%;5%;12

Hearne;Sunshine, hot, humid;98;74;S;7;54%;4%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;11;47%;2%;12

Henderson;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSW;5;61%;5%;11

Hereford;Mostly sunny;92;67;S;8;45%;10%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;9;49%;5%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;11;64%;3%;12

Houston;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSW;6;59%;4%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSW;7;58%;4%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSW;8;61%;4%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSW;4;67%;4%;12

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSW;5;64%;4%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSW;5;64%;4%;12

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSW;7;60%;3%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSW;6;60%;4%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;6;53%;5%;12

Ingleside;Uncomfortably humid;91;80;SSE;13;70%;5%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;5;60%;4%;11

Jasper;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSW;5;63%;9%;12

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;SSE;11;50%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;95;74;SE;10;64%;3%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;8;56%;3%;12

Killeen;Partly sunny;95;73;S;11;61%;3%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;S;11;63%;2%;12

Kingsville Nas;Breezy, hot, humid;97;75;SE;14;64%;5%;12

La Grange;Sunshine and humid;96;76;S;7;61%;4%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;62%;3%;12

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;8;54%;7%;11

Laredo;Breezy and very warm;101;74;SE;14;43%;2%;12

Llano;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;52%;3%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSW;7;59%;6%;11

Lubbock;Partly sunny;95;73;S;9;42%;10%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSW;5;61%;7%;11

Mcallen;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;76;SE;16;58%;6%;12

Mcgregor;Seasonably hot;98;73;S;10;62%;3%;12

Mckinney;Sunshine and warm;96;76;SSE;9;60%;7%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;8;54%;7%;11

Midland;Mostly cloudy;96;73;ESE;9;47%;10%;9

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;96;73;ESE;9;47%;10%;9

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSW;7;64%;6%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;61%;5%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;S;8;58%;7%;11

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;6;58%;8%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSW;5;58%;4%;11

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;10;56%;2%;12

Odessa;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;9;39%;42%;9

Orange;Partly sunny;95;76;SW;5;61%;12%;12

Palacios;Mostly sunny;90;79;SSE;11;69%;5%;12

Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;6;57%;4%;11

Pampa;Partly sunny;96;73;S;10;36%;10%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunshine and warm;98;70;SSE;8;40%;10%;12

Paris;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;7;56%;8%;11

Pecos;A t-storm around;96;74;SSE;5;40%;45%;9

Perryton;Mostly sunny;94;70;S;10;41%;9%;11

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;92;68;S;9;49%;10%;9

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;8;54%;2%;12

Port Aransas;Humid with sunshine;88;82;SSE;12;70%;6%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;79;SSE;14;65%;5%;12

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;81;SSE;9;57%;5%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, humid;94;73;SE;10;67%;2%;12

Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SE;12;66%;6%;12

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;81;SSE;11;63%;5%;12

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;12;52%;5%;12

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;99;72;SSE;10;50%;7%;9

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;9;53%;2%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, humid;97;75;SE;10;67%;3%;12

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;56%;3%;12

Seminole;Clouds limiting sun;94;70;S;7;41%;10%;9

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;8;59%;8%;11

Snyder;Clouds limiting sun;99;71;S;9;44%;9%;9

Sonora;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;12;43%;6%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;97;72;S;8;57%;7%;12

Sulphur Springs;Seasonably hot;95;76;S;7;53%;7%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;100;73;S;11;40%;7%;9

Temple;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;S;12;65%;4%;12

Terrell;Mostly sunny, humid;94;75;S;8;57%;6%;11

Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;7;58%;5%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;8;57%;3%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;10;37%;9%;11

Victoria;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSE;9;63%;5%;12

Waco;Partly sunny;97;74;SSW;11;60%;4%;11

Weslaco;Sunshine;98;78;SSE;12;50%;6%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;7;65%;4%;12

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;10;52%;8%;11

Wink;A t-storm around;97;75;SSE;7;48%;44%;9

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;10;47%;4%;12

_____

