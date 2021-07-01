TX Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;E;6;69%;80%;5 Abilene Dyess;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;E;7;64%;81%;4 Alice;A t-storm around;92;74;SE;5;71%;45%;11 Alpine;Partly sunny;87;64;SE;6;50%;25%;13 Amarillo;A thunderstorm;79;66;ESE;9;75%;74%;4 Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SSW;5;67%;44%;11 Arlington;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;6;69%;82%;3 Austin;Clouds and sun;95;77;ENE;1;58%;55%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Humid;94;74;NE;4;66%;55%;12 Bay;Humid;90;75;S;4;71%;44%;10 Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSW;5;66%;77%;9 Beeville;A t-storm around;92;73;SSE;5;66%;47%;12 Borger;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;71;SE;7;69%;72%;3 Bowie;Humid with a t-storm;83;69;E;4;86%;75%;3 Breckenridge;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;E;6;68%;82%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny;94;76;S;4;65%;57%;11 Bridgeport;Humid with a t-storm;84;71;E;4;78%;81%;3 Brownsville;A shower or two;90;77;SE;7;72%;66%;11 Brownwood;Partly sunny;89;73;E;6;59%;63%;10 Burnet;Becoming cloudy;91;75;ESE;5;58%;63%;12 Canadian;Humid with a t-storm;79;67;ESE;5;84%;69%;3 Castroville;Sun and some clouds;94;76;SE;5;58%;29%;12 Childress;Humid with a t-storm;82;69;NE;7;82%;89%;4 Cleburne;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;ENE;6;72%;80%;4 College Station;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SSE;3;66%;63%;11 Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;SE;6;70%;82%;10 Conroe;A t-storm around;92;75;S;5;68%;72%;7 Corpus Christi;Some sun, a shower;92;75;SSE;5;72%;52%;12 Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;6;69%;77%;5 Cotulla;Partly sunny;99;76;SE;5;57%;6%;12 Dalhart;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;64;ENE;9;79%;71%;3 Dallas Love;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;5;77%;83%;3 Dallas Redbird;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;E;6;75%;84%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;Humid with a t-storm;85;74;ENE;7;74%;85%;3 Decatur;A thunderstorm;85;73;ENE;6;74%;79%;3 Del Rio;Partly sunny, humid;100;80;SE;6;56%;9%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;97;77;SE;7;60%;10%;12 Denton;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;NE;7;73%;82%;3 Dryden;Sunshine and nice;93;73;SE;8;57%;9%;12 Dumas;A thunderstorm;78;64;SE;7;77%;66%;4 Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;6;69%;49%;12 El Paso;Clouds and sun, nice;89;73;E;6;51%;44%;11 Ellington;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;77;SSW;5;67%;55%;9 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;88;71;SE;5;70%;46%;12 Fort Hood;Humid;90;74;SSE;4;67%;70%;10 Fort Worth;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NE;7;66%;87%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;A thunderstorm;85;73;ENE;8;77%;86%;3 Fort Worth Nas;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;E;7;76%;78%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ENE;4;75%;76%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;5;59%;55%;12 Gainesville;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;71;ENE;7;81%;83%;3 Galveston;Partly sunny;91;82;SSW;7;65%;44%;12 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;90;76;NE;6;61%;71%;10 Georgetown;Variable clouds;92;77;SE;6;59%;60%;10 Giddings;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;5;66%;55%;12 Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;81;70;NE;4;81%;88%;3 Graham;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;NE;6;79%;83%;4 Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;6;64%;81%;5 Grand Prairie;A p.m. t-storm;83;75;ENE;6;69%;83%;3 Greenville;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;NE;5;76%;80%;3 Guadalupe Pass;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;NE;12;65%;77%;11 Hamilton;Becoming cloudy;91;75;WSW;6;60%;71%;10 Harlingen;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;7;80%;48%;12 Hearne;Partly sunny;93;76;ESE;4;62%;64%;11 Hebbronville;A t-storm around;91;73;SE;5;60%;41%;12 Henderson;A shower and t-storm;84;71;NE;5;82%;85%;4 Hereford;A thunderstorm;82;67;SE;8;68%;79%;7 Hillsboro;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;NE;6;69%;82%;5 Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;4;66%;28%;12 Houston;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;SSW;4;66%;55%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;95;79;SSW;5;60%;55%;11 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid;92;77;SSW;5;64%;55%;11 Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid;92;76;N;1;71%;44%;11 Houston Clover;Clouds and sun;93;78;SSW;3;65%;55%;11 Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;2;68%;65%;11 Houston Hull;Humid;94;78;SSW;3;65%;55%;11 Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;E;3;66%;65%;10 Huntsville;A t-storm or two;97;78;SE;5;64%;86%;8 Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;SSE;6;72%;44%;11 Jacksonville;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;NE;5;73%;83%;5 Jasper;A t-storm or two;89;72;SE;5;77%;87%;6 Junction;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;4;58%;63%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;3;65%;9%;12 Kerrville;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;5;62%;36%;12 Killeen;Humid;90;74;SSE;4;67%;70%;10 Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;91;74;SSE;4;69%;66%;10 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;92;74;SSE;6;72%;47%;11 La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;S;4;69%;55%;11 Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;74;E;2;63%;63%;10 Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;ENE;6;71%;80%;3 Laredo;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;7;55%;6%;12 Llano;More clouds than sun;92;74;E;5;61%;64%;11 Longview;A shower and t-storm;83;72;NE;5;80%;81%;3 Lubbock;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;ENE;8;63%;86%;5 Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;89;74;SSW;4;78%;86%;5 Mcallen;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SE;7;69%;48%;13 Mcgregor;Rather cloudy, humid;89;73;ESE;3;72%;71%;7 Mckinney;Humid with a t-storm;83;73;NE;6;81%;87%;3 Mesquite;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;NE;6;71%;80%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny, humid;89;71;ESE;7;62%;65%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, humid;89;71;ESE;7;62%;65%;12 Midlothian;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;ENE;3;81%;78%;3 Mineola;A shower and t-storm;82;72;NE;5;82%;89%;3 Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;E;5;78%;78%;4 Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;84;70;ENE;5;78%;85%;3 Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;87;72;ENE;5;75%;86%;3 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;62%;33%;12 Odessa;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;E;8;58%;68%;12 Orange;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;S;5;67%;80%;9 Palacios;Partly sunny;90;78;SSE;6;71%;44%;12 Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NE;5;65%;83%;5 Pampa;A thunderstorm;80;68;SE;7;72%;71%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Humid with a t-storm;80;65;ENE;6;82%;67%;3 Paris;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;72;E;6;76%;65%;3 Pecos;Lots of sun, nice;94;73;ESE;6;49%;30%;12 Perryton;A thunderstorm;80;65;ESE;6;69%;64%;4 Plainview;Humid with a t-storm;79;65;ESE;8;81%;78%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;4;62%;9%;12 Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;87;82;SSE;6;73%;44%;12 Port Isabel;A shower in spots;87;79;SE;8;74%;53%;12 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;92;78;S;6;63%;36%;12 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;SSE;4;68%;12%;12 Robstown;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;5;73%;47%;11 Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;90;81;SSE;6;69%;44%;12 Rocksprings;Clouds and sun;91;73;SE;6;58%;32%;13 San Angelo;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;ESE;6;60%;63%;12 San Antonio;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;6;59%;9%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SSE;4;66%;9%;12 San Marcos;Sun and some clouds;95;76;SSE;6;61%;39%;12 Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;E;6;58%;83%;12 Sherman-Denison;Humid with a t-storm;84;71;NE;5;80%;82%;3 Snyder;A p.m. t-storm;89;70;E;6;65%;82%;6 Sonora;Partly sunny;93;75;ESE;6;52%;36%;12 Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;E;3;71%;82%;5 Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;84;73;ENE;6;76%;84%;3 Sweetwater;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;E;7;62%;83%;7 Temple;Humid;90;72;SSE;5;72%;70%;11 Terrell;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;NNE;6;76%;88%;3 Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;NE;6;72%;79%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;5;62%;28%;12 Vernon;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;70;ENE;7;71%;66%;4 Victoria;A t-storm around;93;75;SSE;5;70%;48%;11 Waco;Rather cloudy, humid;89;74;E;5;69%;73%;7 Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;6;67%;47%;13 Wharton;Partly sunny;91;73;S;5;73%;44%;12 Wichita Falls;Humid with a t-storm;82;71;ENE;7;87%;68%;3 Wink;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;8;53%;25%;12 Zapata;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;5;58%;12%;12 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather