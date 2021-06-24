Skip to main content
TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and hot;98;75;S;17;54%;8%;12

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and hot;98;75;S;17;49%;9%;12

Alice;Breezy with sunshine;96;77;SSE;16;63%;4%;12

Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;15;40%;58%;10

Amarillo;A stray t-shower;94;67;SE;18;46%;83%;12

Angleton;Humid;91;77;SSE;11;68%;44%;12

Arlington;Breezy and hot;96;78;S;15;54%;4%;12

Austin;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;9;56%;6%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;SSE;13;63%;7%;12

Bay;Humid;91;76;SSE;11;71%;44%;12

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSE;8;71%;56%;12

Beeville;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;77;SSE;15;59%;6%;12

Borger;A p.m. t-storm;98;70;SSE;18;39%;84%;12

Bowie;Sunshine and breezy;94;74;SSE;15;62%;7%;12

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;12;46%;8%;12

Brenham;Clouds and sun;93;78;SSE;8;63%;29%;7

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;13;57%;7%;12

Brownsville;Breezy with sunshine;92;79;SE;13;62%;27%;13

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;73;SSE;15;51%;5%;12

Burnet;Breezy and hot;96;75;SSE;15;53%;4%;12

Canadian;A t-storm or two;95;69;SSE;16;54%;86%;12

Castroville;Breezy and hot;97;78;SE;15;53%;27%;12

Childress;Breezy and hot;100;75;S;18;45%;69%;12

Cleburne;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;13;63%;4%;12

College Station;Clouds and sun;93;77;SSE;12;64%;28%;7

Comanche;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;13;53%;5%;12

Conroe;Sun, some clouds;92;77;SSE;7;67%;44%;12

Corpus Christi;Breezy;93;78;SSE;15;66%;6%;12

Corsicana;Partly sunny;96;77;S;13;59%;4%;9

Cotulla;Breezy and hot;101;77;SE;15;50%;4%;12

Dalhart;A t-storm or two;95;63;NE;13;39%;86%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, breezy;96;78;SSE;15;55%;4%;12

Dallas Redbird;Breezy;95;78;SSE;15;55%;4%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy with sunshine;96;78;SSE;15;54%;4%;12

Decatur;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;75;SSE;15;51%;7%;12

Del Rio;Breezy and hot;101;80;SE;16;57%;6%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and hot;98;77;SE;16;60%;6%;12

Denton;Sunshine and breezy;96;77;S;15;56%;5%;12

Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;75;SE;15;57%;11%;13

Dumas;A t-storm or two;93;66;NE;10;42%;86%;12

Edinburg;Sunshine and breezy;94;79;SE;14;57%;6%;13

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;NW;9;22%;0%;13

Ellington;Partly sunny;91;79;SSE;12;68%;44%;12

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;73;SE;15;59%;27%;12

Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SSE;14;59%;4%;12

Fort Worth;Breezy and hot;97;77;SSE;15;52%;5%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with sunshine;96;77;SSE;15;56%;5%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and very warm;97;78;SSE;15;57%;5%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;14;58%;4%;12

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, breezy;92;74;SSE;15;55%;4%;12

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;75;S;16;65%;7%;12

Galveston;Sun, some clouds;91;83;SSE;13;66%;44%;12

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;76;SSE;11;58%;3%;9

Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SSE;10;58%;4%;12

Giddings;Clouds and sun;94;76;SSE;8;61%;15%;7

Gilmer;Humid;92;75;SSE;7;70%;6%;7

Graham;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;47%;8%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;12;50%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, breezy;96;78;S;15;53%;4%;12

Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;95;76;SSE;15;57%;4%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;94;73;W;18;30%;40%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;12;52%;5%;12

Harlingen;Breezy and humid;95;77;SSE;16;67%;6%;13

Hearne;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;9;63%;12%;7

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;75;SE;15;53%;4%;13

Henderson;Humid;92;76;SSE;7;68%;30%;7

Hereford;A stray t-shower;101;69;S;16;36%;81%;12

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;13;57%;3%;11

Hondo;Breezy and hot;96;75;SE;15;59%;27%;12

Houston;Sun, some clouds;93;79;SSE;8;66%;33%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sun;93;79;SSE;11;60%;33%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid;91;78;SSE;11;65%;33%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid;92;76;SSE;7;70%;44%;12

Houston Clover;Sun, some clouds;92;78;SSE;9;66%;44%;12

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;7;67%;44%;12

Houston Hull;Seasonably hot;93;78;SSE;10;64%;31%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;94;78;SSE;10;64%;32%;12

Huntsville;Clouds and sun, hot;94;78;SSE;7;62%;44%;6

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;91;81;SSE;16;69%;8%;12

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;93;76;S;8;65%;30%;7

Jasper;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;6;73%;55%;7

Junction;Breezy and hot;97;75;SSE;15;50%;4%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy with some sun;96;75;SE;15;56%;27%;12

Kerrville;Breezy and humid;94;74;SSE;15;59%;27%;12

Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;95;76;SSE;14;59%;4%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy and hot;95;75;SSE;15;61%;4%;12

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and humid;95;77;SSE;16;65%;5%;12

La Grange;Very warm and humid;95;78;SSE;8;66%;28%;7

Lago Vista;Breezy and hot;98;74;SSE;15;58%;5%;12

Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;76;S;11;58%;4%;12

Laredo;Breezy and very warm;100;77;SE;15;49%;3%;12

Llano;Breezy;96;75;SSE;15;54%;4%;12

Longview;Humid;92;76;SSE;9;67%;7%;8

Lubbock;Breezy and hot;100;78;SSE;17;44%;43%;10

Lufkin;A t-storm around;93;76;SSE;8;70%;55%;6

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;79;SE;16;60%;5%;13

Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;96;75;SSE;14;61%;4%;7

Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;S;15;58%;4%;12

Mesquite;Breezy;95;76;S;15;56%;4%;12

Midland;Breezy and very warm;97;76;S;16;54%;44%;12

Midland Airpark;Breezy and very warm;97;76;S;16;54%;44%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;13;61%;4%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;8;67%;27%;9

Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;SSE;14;59%;5%;12

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;62%;5%;12

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;92;76;S;7;69%;55%;6

New Braunfels;Breezy and hot;96;77;SSE;15;57%;4%;12

Odessa;Breezy and hot;99;76;S;14;45%;44%;12

Orange;A t-storm around;92;79;SSE;7;66%;55%;12

Palacios;Breezy;90;80;SSE;15;73%;44%;12

Palestine;Partly sunny;93;76;SSE;8;62%;27%;7

Pampa;A t-storm or two;96;67;SSW;17;43%;86%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;95;66;S;17;50%;83%;12

Paris;Lots of sun, breezy;94;77;SSE;16;59%;5%;12

Pecos;A t-storm around;105;79;SSE;15;34%;48%;12

Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;94;65;E;12;55%;84%;12

Plainview;Breezy and hot;97;69;S;17;51%;75%;12

Pleasanton;Very warm;97;78;SE;14;55%;3%;12

Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;89;83;SSE;15;72%;8%;12

Port Isabel;Breezy with sunshine;89;81;SE;15;66%;5%;13

Port Lavaca;Sun, some clouds;93;81;SSE;11;62%;30%;12

Randolph AFB;Breezy;95;76;SSE;14;63%;3%;12

Robstown;Partly sunny, breezy;95;79;SSE;15;65%;6%;12

Rockport;Humid;91;82;SSE;12;67%;8%;12

Rocksprings;Breezy and very warm;93;73;SSE;14;62%;4%;13

San Angelo;Winds subsiding, hot;100;75;SSE;16;50%;6%;12

San Antonio;Breezy and hot;96;77;SSE;15;55%;3%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Breezy and hot;98;78;SSE;15;57%;27%;12

San Marcos;Breezy and hot;96;77;SSE;15;56%;6%;12

Seminole;Hot;101;74;S;16;42%;39%;12

Sherman-Denison;Breezy with sunshine;94;75;S;14;58%;7%;12

Snyder;Breezy and hot;100;74;S;18;49%;25%;12

Sonora;Breezy;95;73;SSE;15;52%;4%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;13;57%;5%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;95;77;S;11;57%;4%;12

Sweetwater;Breezy and hot;98;76;S;16;44%;14%;12

Temple;Breezy;95;75;SSE;15;65%;5%;11

Terrell;Periods of sun;94;76;S;12;62%;4%;12

Tyler;Humid;95;77;S;10;61%;5%;7

Uvalde;Breezy in the a.m.;95;73;SE;15;64%;5%;12

Vernon;Breezy and hot;99;78;SSE;15;40%;54%;12

Victoria;Humid;94;78;SSE;12;66%;27%;12

Waco;Breezy and very warm;96;77;SSE;15;58%;4%;7

Weslaco;Breezy with sunshine;93;79;SE;14;55%;5%;13

Wharton;Sun, some clouds;92;75;SSE;9;71%;44%;12

Wichita Falls;Breezy and hot;97;75;SSE;17;53%;56%;12

Wink;A t-storm around;103;77;SSE;12;43%;52%;10

Zapata;Hot;101;79;SE;15;52%;4%;13

_____

