TX Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;8;47%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SSE;8;42%;4%;12 Alice;Partly sunny, warm;95;76;SE;6;63%;31%;12 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;96;70;SSE;7;27%;2%;13 Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;S;11;28%;7%;12 Angleton;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;6;65%;37%;12 Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;96;77;SSE;7;44%;2%;12 Austin;Plenty of sun;97;75;SSE;2;45%;7%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine;97;74;SSE;5;53%;6%;12 Bay;Partial sunshine;92;76;SSE;5;67%;30%;9 Beaumont;Some sun;96;78;SW;10;60%;44%;12 Beeville;Partial sunshine;92;76;SE;6;62%;35%;12 Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;S;9;25%;7%;12 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;95;71;SSE;4;48%;2%;12 Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;6;38%;4%;12 Brenham;Mostly sunny;96;77;S;5;56%;13%;12 Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;96;71;SSE;4;46%;3%;12 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;91;80;SSE;6;71%;44%;13 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;SSE;7;52%;6%;12 Burnet;Sunshine;95;72;SSE;6;49%;6%;12 Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;9;31%;7%;12 Castroville;Plenty of sun;96;75;SE;5;46%;7%;12 Childress;Sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;9;37%;4%;12 Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;SSE;8;53%;3%;12 College Station;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;4;53%;9%;12 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;51%;5%;12 Conroe;Sun and some clouds;96;75;S;5;55%;30%;12 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;93;78;SE;6;67%;41%;11 Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;SSE;7;53%;3%;12 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;5;44%;10%;12 Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;S;12;30%;16%;12 Dallas Love;Plenty of sun;96;77;ESE;4;43%;2%;12 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;96;75;ESE;5;43%;2%;12 Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;SE;6;42%;2%;12 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;46%;3%;12 Del Rio;Sunny and hot;101;78;ESE;9;42%;5%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and very warm;98;76;ESE;9;45%;6%;12 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;8;49%;2%;12 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;SE;9;41%;1%;13 Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;98;70;S;10;30%;9%;12 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;93;78;SE;6;61%;39%;13 El Paso;Sunlit and hot;103;78;SE;6;14%;3%;13 Ellington;Partial sunshine;94;77;S;8;61%;35%;12 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;91;74;SE;4;66%;34%;12 Fort Hood;Sunny;95;73;S;5;44%;5%;12 Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SSE;8;42%;3%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;SSE;6;45%;2%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;97;76;SSE;5;44%;3%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;4;46%;3%;12 Fredericksburg;Abundant sunshine;90;71;SSE;5;47%;7%;12 Gainesville;Plenty of sun;93;70;SSE;7;54%;2%;12 Galveston;Some sun;92;82;S;9;63%;38%;12 Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;6;49%;5%;12 Georgetown;Sunshine;96;74;S;7;51%;5%;12 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;S;5;56%;14%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;4;64%;2%;12 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;97;72;SSE;6;50%;4%;12 Granbury;Sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;46%;4%;12 Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;SSE;7;44%;2%;12 Greenville;Plenty of sun;94;73;SSE;6;50%;2%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;95;73;ESE;14;20%;1%;13 Hamilton;Plenty of sun;98;73;SSE;6;48%;6%;12 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;92;78;SSE;6;73%;44%;13 Hearne;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;4;54%;8%;12 Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;93;76;ESE;5;55%;17%;13 Henderson;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;5;62%;2%;12 Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;11;27%;4%;12 Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;95;74;SSE;7;48%;3%;12 Hondo;Sunshine, seasonable;95;73;SE;5;50%;7%;12 Houston;Partial sunshine;96;78;S;6;57%;33%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sun and some clouds;96;79;S;8;54%;35%;12 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;94;78;S;8;57%;35%;12 Houston / Southwest Airport;Sun and some clouds;94;76;S;3;66%;36%;12 Houston Clover;Partial sunshine;95;78;S;6;61%;36%;12 Houston Hooks;Partial sunshine;95;76;S;4;58%;32%;12 Houston Hull;Partial sunshine;96;78;S;6;58%;35%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Sun and some clouds;96;77;S;6;54%;33%;12 Huntsville;Partly sunny;95;77;S;4;54%;9%;12 Ingleside;Humid with some sun;92;82;SE;6;67%;41%;9 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;4;57%;2%;12 Jasper;Partly sunny;94;75;SW;8;63%;44%;12 Junction;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SSE;5;44%;7%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SE;4;48%;9%;12 Kerrville;Brilliant sunshine;93;71;SSE;6;55%;7%;12 Killeen;Sunny;95;73;S;5;44%;5%;12 Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;95;73;S;6;47%;5%;12 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;94;78;SE;7;66%;38%;12 La Grange;Mostly sunny;97;76;SSE;4;64%;14%;12 Lago Vista;Sunshine;98;73;SSE;4;47%;6%;12 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;48%;2%;12 Laredo;Sunshine and warm;98;79;ESE;7;43%;2%;12 Llano;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;SSE;5;51%;7%;12 Longview;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;5;61%;2%;12 Lubbock;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;10;32%;4%;12 Lufkin;Partly sunny;95;75;S;5;61%;27%;12 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;94;80;SE;5;61%;40%;13 Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;S;4;48%;4%;12 Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SE;5;48%;2%;12 Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;SSE;6;48%;2%;12 Midland;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SSE;11;38%;0%;12 Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SSE;11;38%;0%;12 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SE;3;48%;2%;12 Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;5;53%;3%;12 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;SSE;6;48%;3%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;4;57%;3%;12 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;60%;26%;12 New Braunfels;Sunny;96;74;SSE;7;58%;7%;12 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;SSE;11;36%;0%;12 Orange;Breezy in the p.m.;96;79;SW;14;58%;44%;6 Palacios;Partly sunny;91;80;SSE;8;70%;30%;12 Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;5;53%;3%;12 Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;11;27%;7%;12 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;9;29%;7%;12 Paris;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;S;7;54%;2%;12 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;101;72;SE;7;24%;0%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;98;71;S;10;30%;11%;12 Plainview;Hot with sunshine;93;69;S;9;33%;2%;12 Pleasanton;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SE;5;57%;9%;12 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;83;SE;7;72%;42%;11 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;82;SSE;7;76%;44%;13 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;95;81;SE;7;63%;36%;9 Randolph AFB;Sunshine;95;74;SSE;5;54%;7%;12 Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;SE;5;66%;38%;12 Rockport;Partly sunny;91;83;SE;7;67%;40%;10 Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;93;70;SSE;8;49%;7%;13 San Angelo;Sunny and hot;98;71;S;7;41%;5%;12 San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;SE;6;51%;8%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and hot;98;77;SE;5;49%;9%;12 San Marcos;Sunshine;97;74;SSE;7;56%;7%;12 Seminole;Sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;8;32%;0%;12 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;93;73;SSE;4;48%;2%;12 Snyder;Sunny and hot;97;71;SSE;9;37%;1%;12 Sonora;Plenty of sun;94;73;SSE;9;38%;7%;12 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;S;4;45%;4%;12 Sulphur Springs;Sunny;93;73;S;6;54%;2%;12 Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;9;41%;2%;12 Temple;Sunshine;95;72;S;6;51%;4%;12 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;SSE;6;52%;2%;12 Tyler;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;54%;3%;12 Uvalde;Sunny;94;72;SE;6;53%;7%;12 Vernon;Sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;9;38%;3%;12 Victoria;Partly sunny;95;77;SE;7;57%;36%;12 Waco;Sunny;96;74;S;5;47%;3%;12 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;92;79;SE;6;62%;42%;13 Wharton;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;6;69%;23%;11 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;98;74;SSE;8;45%;4%;12 Wink;Sunny and very warm;101;74;SE;11;32%;0%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;ESE;5;46%;23%;13 _____