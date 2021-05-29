TX Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm, breezy;82;66;SSE;16;73%;80%;4 Abilene Dyess;A strong t-storm;81;65;SSE;16;70%;81%;4 Alice;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;14;66%;46%;6 Alpine;A strong t-storm;84;65;SSE;14;58%;80%;7 Amarillo;Strong thunderstorms;68;57;NNE;19;86%;87%;4 Angleton;Nice with some sun;82;73;ESE;10;74%;35%;8 Arlington;Cloudy;78;69;SE;9;61%;38%;3 Austin;A t-storm around;85;71;SSE;5;63%;55%;6 Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;84;70;SSE;9;75%;55%;6 Bay;Clouds and sun;84;71;ESE;9;74%;36%;6 Beaumont;Some sun;84;68;E;7;61%;14%;12 Beeville;Some sun, a t-storm;87;74;ESE;9;67%;56%;7 Borger;A strong t-storm;72;59;N;18;77%;82%;3 Bowie;Cloudy;74;64;SE;8;77%;44%;3 Breckenridge;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SE;8;65%;80%;4 Brenham;Partly sunny;84;71;SE;7;67%;39%;7 Bridgeport;A thick cloud cover;75;66;SE;8;78%;44%;3 Brownsville;Partly sunny;88;77;ESE;11;66%;29%;9 Brownwood;A thunderstorm;82;68;SE;10;71%;63%;3 Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SE;7;68%;63%;4 Canadian;A strong t-storm;70;59;SSE;16;93%;82%;3 Castroville;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;15;62%;63%;4 Childress;Strong p.m. t-storms;76;62;E;11;78%;94%;3 Cleburne;Cloudy;77;68;ESE;10;79%;42%;3 College Station;Partly sunny;84;70;SSE;9;70%;39%;7 Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;SE;8;76%;63%;4 Conroe;Partly sunny;84;69;SE;7;64%;33%;5 Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;85;74;SE;13;75%;56%;8 Corsicana;Low clouds;78;68;ESE;9;67%;33%;3 Cotulla;A t-storm, breezy;93;74;ESE;15;60%;53%;4 Dalhart;A strong t-storm;69;54;NE;17;81%;80%;4 Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;69;ESE;9;63%;36%;3 Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;78;67;ESE;10;66%;36%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;78;68;ESE;11;68%;38%;3 Decatur;Cloudy;74;66;SE;9;72%;44%;3 Del Rio;A strong t-storm;90;75;SE;16;70%;66%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A strong t-storm;88;72;SE;16;74%;64%;4 Denton;Cloudy;77;67;SE;10;68%;44%;3 Dryden;A strong t-storm;83;68;SE;15;70%;80%;3 Dumas;A strong t-storm;67;55;NE;17;83%;80%;4 Edinburg;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;11;64%;44%;12 El Paso;Partly sunny;95;70;SW;7;14%;5%;12 Ellington;Nice with some sun;83;71;SE;11;69%;33%;8 Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;87;72;ESE;8;68%;46%;7 Fort Hood;A t-storm around;81;69;SE;9;73%;55%;5 Fort Worth;Cloudy;78;69;SE;9;61%;42%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;76;68;ESE;11;71%;44%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;79;69;ESE;10;71%;44%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy and humid;78;67;SE;8;75%;40%;3 Fredericksburg;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SE;15;68%;63%;4 Gainesville;Low clouds;75;65;SE;9;70%;44%;3 Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;82;77;ESE;12;69%;33%;10 Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;SE;7;74%;63%;5 Georgetown;A t-storm around;84;70;SE;7;68%;55%;6 Giddings;Partly sunny;84;71;SE;6;67%;43%;7 Gilmer;Nice with sunshine;76;62;ESE;6;67%;7%;11 Graham;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;SE;7;77%;63%;3 Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;ESE;9;73%;63%;3 Grand Prairie;Cloudy;79;69;ESE;9;61%;38%;3 Greenville;Periods of sun;76;66;ESE;8;64%;16%;5 Guadalupe Pass;A strong t-storm;81;61;NNE;17;59%;80%;10 Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;SE;9;74%;64%;5 Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;89;75;ESE;15;70%;15%;9 Hearne;Partly sunny;84;70;SE;6;68%;42%;7 Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;ESE;10;62%;42%;6 Henderson;Mostly sunny;79;62;ESE;7;63%;6%;11 Hereford;A strong t-storm;73;59;ESE;16;71%;87%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;78;68;ESE;9;68%;39%;3 Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;ESE;14;66%;55%;4 Houston;Nice with some sun;84;72;SE;8;67%;33%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, nice;84;72;SE;11;64%;33%;8 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;82;72;SE;12;69%;34%;8 Houston / Southwest Airport;Partial sunshine;83;71;ESE;5;79%;35%;8 Houston Clover;Some sun;83;71;ESE;9;69%;33%;8 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;SE;7;68%;34%;8 Houston Hull;Some sun, pleasant;85;73;SE;10;69%;36%;8 Houston Intercontinental;Partial sunshine;83;69;SE;10;67%;33%;8 Huntsville;Partly sunny;85;70;ESE;5;58%;18%;5 Ingleside;Humid with a t-storm;86;77;SE;13;74%;71%;9 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;ESE;6;66%;7%;7 Jasper;Partly sunny;81;63;E;6;60%;13%;9 Junction;A strong t-storm;86;69;SE;14;67%;80%;4 Kellyusa Airport;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;SE;14;61%;63%;5 Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SE;14;70%;76%;4 Killeen;A t-storm around;81;69;SE;9;73%;55%;5 Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;81;68;SE;10;75%;55%;5 Kingsville Nas;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;ESE;14;69%;46%;7 La Grange;Partly sunny;86;72;SE;6;73%;42%;7 Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;SE;7;74%;63%;6 Lancaster;Cloudy;76;67;ESE;8;65%;44%;3 Laredo;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;SE;13;56%;15%;9 Llano;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;SE;15;73%;63%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;ESE;7;63%;5%;11 Lubbock;A strong t-storm;75;61;SE;17;72%;84%;6 Lufkin;Partial sunshine;81;65;E;7;63%;13%;8 Mcallen;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;SE;15;62%;44%;12 Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;81;69;SSE;9;76%;44%;4 Mckinney;Partly sunny;76;67;ESE;10;66%;21%;4 Mesquite;Areas of low clouds;77;67;ESE;8;64%;29%;3 Midland;A strong t-storm;83;65;SE;17;72%;80%;4 Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;83;65;SE;17;72%;80%;4 Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;77;66;ESE;7;75%;36%;3 Mineola;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;ESE;6;67%;10%;11 Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;SE;11;79%;63%;3 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;ESE;7;60%;8%;12 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;81;63;E;6;61%;5%;8 New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;SE;8;68%;63%;4 Odessa;A strong t-storm;82;66;SSE;15;71%;80%;6 Orange;Partly sunny;84;68;E;6;57%;14%;12 Palacios;A t-storm in spots;84;74;ESE;13;74%;50%;8 Palestine;Clouds and sun, nice;79;65;ESE;7;64%;10%;5 Pampa;A strong t-storm;69;59;SSE;17;85%;80%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;70;56;ENE;17;81%;80%;3 Paris;Nice with some sun;74;63;ESE;9;63%;12%;12 Pecos;A strong t-storm;93;70;SE;16;56%;80%;4 Perryton;A strong t-storm;66;55;NW;20;93%;80%;3 Plainview;A strong t-storm;69;57;SE;18;88%;85%;6 Pleasanton;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;SE;7;62%;63%;5 Port Aransas;Humid with a t-storm;83;78;ESE;12;77%;55%;8 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;83;78;ESE;13;73%;14%;9 Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;86;77;ESE;11;67%;49%;8 Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;SE;10;74%;63%;5 Robstown;A thunderstorm;88;76;SE;13;72%;56%;7 Rockport;Sunshine, a t-storm;84;78;ESE;11;72%;56%;12 Rocksprings;A strong t-storm;83;67;SE;14;73%;80%;4 San Angelo;A strong t-storm;86;67;SSE;14;63%;80%;4 San Antonio;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;SE;8;66%;63%;5 San Antonio Stinson;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;9;67%;63%;5 San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;85;71;SE;8;66%;63%;6 Seminole;Strong thunderstorms;81;62;SSE;17;71%;91%;6 Sherman-Denison;Mainly cloudy;74;64;ESE;9;71%;31%;3 Snyder;A strong t-storm;81;65;SSE;18;74%;90%;4 Sonora;A strong t-storm;84;68;SSE;15;66%;80%;4 Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;SE;9;77%;63%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and nice;77;66;ESE;8;62%;11%;9 Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;84;66;SSE;17;67%;88%;4 Temple;A t-storm around;81;68;SE;10;79%;55%;5 Terrell;Mostly cloudy;76;66;ESE;8;67%;15%;3 Tyler;Mostly sunny;78;65;ESE;8;60%;8%;11 Uvalde;A t-storm, breezy;86;71;SE;15;71%;71%;4 Vernon;A strong t-storm;77;66;SE;11;71%;83%;3 Victoria;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;ESE;10;71%;64%;9 Waco;Mostly cloudy;80;70;SSE;10;72%;40%;3 Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;11;63%;44%;12 Wharton;Partly sunny;83;69;ESE;9;75%;36%;8 Wichita Falls;Low clouds;76;64;ESE;11;75%;76%;3 Wink;A strong t-storm;87;69;SE;19;68%;80%;4 Zapata;A t-storm in spots;97;77;ESE;9;56%;44%;10 _____