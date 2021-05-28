Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Humid, a p.m. shower;80;65;SE;9;77%;41%;3

Abilene Dyess;An afternoon shower;80;64;SE;8;69%;41%;3

Alice;A thunderstorm;89;71;E;10;75%;78%;6

Alpine;Partly sunny;90;70;SE;8;37%;44%;13

Amarillo;A t-storm around;70;60;SE;14;64%;73%;4

Angleton;Humid with a t-storm;82;69;E;5;82%;80%;5

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;81;69;E;7;58%;48%;4

Austin;A thunderstorm;82;68;E;3;69%;52%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A thunderstorm;81;67;E;6;81%;52%;5

Bay;A thunderstorm;83;70;E;4;81%;81%;5

Beaumont;A thunderstorm;82;66;E;6;69%;62%;5

Beeville;Humid with a t-storm;88;71;ESE;7;77%;64%;6

Borger;A heavy thunderstorm;77;63;SE;11;59%;81%;4

Bowie;Mostly cloudy, humid;76;62;SE;4;71%;17%;5

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ESE;6;61%;44%;4

Brenham;A thunderstorm;84;71;ESE;5;65%;57%;5

Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;75;63;ESE;5;76%;46%;5

Brownsville;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;ESE;10;74%;78%;9

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ESE;7;64%;44%;5

Burnet;A stray thunderstorm;81;66;ESE;6;64%;55%;4

Canadian;Low clouds;71;60;SE;9;66%;48%;3

Castroville;A thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;6;64%;63%;6

Childress;Areas of low clouds;75;63;ESE;9;71%;52%;4

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;79;68;E;8;70%;50%;3

College Station;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;SE;5;78%;64%;4

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;81;66;ESE;7;69%;45%;4

Conroe;A thunderstorm;83;68;E;5;69%;63%;5

Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;85;72;ESE;10;81%;78%;5

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ENE;7;63%;47%;3

Cotulla;A thunderstorm;93;74;ESE;9;64%;78%;6

Dalhart;Thunderstorms;76;57;SSE;16;70%;86%;6

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;80;67;ESE;7;65%;47%;6

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;79;66;ESE;7;68%;48%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;80;67;ESE;7;69%;47%;6

Decatur;A stray thunderstorm;75;66;E;6;64%;45%;6

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;92;75;SE;9;63%;36%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;90;72;ESE;9;68%;63%;3

Denton;A stray thunderstorm;78;67;ENE;7;60%;46%;6

Dryden;Sun and clouds;87;71;SE;9;51%;16%;6

Dumas;Thunderstorms;74;58;SE;13;71%;84%;4

Edinburg;A thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;9;74%;78%;10

El Paso;Sunshine and hot;99;71;SE;7;16%;5%;12

Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;ENE;7;83%;63%;5

Falfurrias;Humid with a t-storm;87;72;ESE;7;75%;78%;6

Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;78;66;SE;6;80%;55%;3

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;80;68;E;7;58%;48%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;A stray thunderstorm;78;66;ESE;8;70%;47%;6

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;79;67;ESE;7;72%;48%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;A stray thunderstorm;78;65;ESE;5;77%;49%;3

Fredericksburg;A stray thunderstorm;81;67;ESE;6;65%;55%;5

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;78;64;ENE;7;65%;9%;5

Galveston;A thunderstorm;81;74;E;6;78%;78%;5

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;81;67;E;6;66%;45%;3

Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;E;6;62%;41%;4

Giddings;A thunderstorm;83;71;ESE;5;63%;56%;5

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;78;59;ENE;5;70%;41%;4

Graham;A stray thunderstorm;76;65;ESE;5;67%;45%;4

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;80;68;E;7;64%;50%;3

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;81;69;E;7;58%;48%;4

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;79;64;ENE;6;60%;44%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;84;63;E;18;54%;27%;13

Hamilton;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;ESE;7;67%;45%;4

Harlingen;Humid with a t-storm;89;73;ESE;13;81%;79%;8

Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;83;71;E;5;66%;51%;4

Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;90;71;ESE;8;69%;78%;6

Henderson;A heavy thunderstorm;80;60;E;6;70%;57%;3

Hereford;A t-storm around;80;63;SSE;11;54%;73%;4

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;80;68;E;7;61%;48%;3

Hondo;A thunderstorm;86;70;E;8;71%;63%;6

Houston;Some sun, a t-storm;84;71;SE;6;71%;62%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A thunderstorm;82;71;E;7;74%;66%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A thunderstorm;80;69;E;8;81%;65%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;E;1;87%;66%;5

Houston Clover;A thunderstorm;81;69;ENE;5;81%;63%;5

Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;80;67;ESE;4;82%;66%;5

Houston Hull;A thunderstorm;82;70;E;6;79%;64%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A thunderstorm;80;67;ESE;6;83%;66%;5

Huntsville;A thunderstorm;85;69;E;4;65%;58%;4

Ingleside;Humid with a t-storm;86;75;ESE;10;79%;78%;8

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;80;62;E;5;69%;45%;3

Jasper;A thunderstorm;81;60;ENE;6;74%;56%;3

Junction;An afternoon shower;85;66;SE;6;65%;55%;5

Kellyusa Airport;A thunderstorm;84;70;E;7;69%;64%;6

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;83;68;ESE;6;68%;56%;4

Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;78;66;SE;6;80%;55%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;6;82%;55%;3

Kingsville Nas;Humid with a t-storm;87;73;E;11;76%;79%;5

La Grange;A thunderstorm;85;72;ESE;5;65%;58%;5

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;81;65;ESE;4;80%;55%;4

Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;79;66;E;7;62%;48%;3

Laredo;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;E;9;62%;50%;8

Llano;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;ESE;6;65%;55%;6

Longview;A t-storm in spots;80;60;E;7;68%;42%;4

Lubbock;A passing shower;75;64;ESE;11;68%;73%;4

Lufkin;Humid with a t-storm;80;62;E;5;81%;56%;4

Mcallen;Some sun, a t-storm;90;75;ESE;12;66%;78%;9

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;80;66;SE;6;79%;45%;3

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;79;65;E;7;67%;44%;4

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;79;66;ENE;7;61%;47%;3

Midland;An afternoon shower;84;67;ESE;11;69%;43%;8

Midland Airpark;An afternoon shower;84;67;ESE;11;69%;43%;8

Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;78;65;ESE;3;77%;49%;3

Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;E;5;67%;43%;4

Mineral Wells;A stray thunderstorm;76;65;ESE;8;75%;50%;4

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;79;58;E;6;61%;41%;7

Nacogdoches;A heavy thunderstorm;81;60;ENE;6;67%;59%;3

New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;85;71;ESE;7;63%;63%;5

Odessa;A shower and t-storm;86;67;ESE;11;56%;62%;7

Orange;A couple of t-storms;82;66;ENE;5;69%;74%;3

Palacios;A thunderstorm;83;71;E;8;82%;81%;5

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;81;64;E;6;62%;46%;3

Pampa;Areas of low clouds;72;62;SE;12;61%;52%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Thunderstorms;72;59;SSE;12;69%;84%;4

Paris;Partly sunny;78;58;E;7;61%;2%;8

Pecos;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;10;43%;19%;12

Perryton;Thunderstorms;69;57;SSE;13;70%;85%;3

Plainview;A passing shower;73;60;SE;9;82%;73%;4

Pleasanton;A thunderstorm;91;72;ESE;6;57%;63%;6

Port Aransas;Humid with a t-storm;82;77;ESE;10;82%;78%;8

Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;83;77;ESE;11;81%;78%;9

Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;8;70%;79%;5

Randolph AFB;Humid with a t-storm;83;68;E;6;79%;54%;6

Robstown;A thunderstorm;88;74;ESE;9;79%;79%;6

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;85;76;ESE;9;74%;78%;8

Rocksprings;An afternoon shower;86;66;SE;7;59%;55%;6

San Angelo;An afternoon shower;85;66;ESE;8;69%;55%;5

San Antonio;A thunderstorm;86;72;ESE;7;69%;55%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Humid with a t-storm;86;71;E;6;73%;64%;6

San Marcos;A thunderstorm;84;69;SE;7;60%;63%;5

Seminole;An afternoon shower;83;66;SE;9;57%;64%;4

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, humid;77;63;ESE;6;68%;5%;5

Snyder;An afternoon shower;80;66;ESE;9;65%;42%;5

Sonora;An afternoon shower;87;70;ESE;9;54%;42%;4

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;78;64;ESE;6;77%;48%;3

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;80;62;E;7;61%;41%;6

Sweetwater;An afternoon shower;84;67;ESE;9;61%;41%;3

Temple;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;7;84%;55%;4

Terrell;A stray thunderstorm;79;63;ENE;7;66%;46%;3

Tyler;A stray thunderstorm;81;63;E;7;62%;43%;3

Uvalde;A stray thunderstorm;87;70;ESE;7;69%;73%;5

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;78;67;ESE;10;50%;50%;4

Victoria;A thunderstorm;88;72;ESE;8;71%;69%;6

Waco;A t-storm in spots;81;68;ESE;6;73%;46%;3

Weslaco;A thunderstorm;89;74;ESE;9;68%;78%;9

Wharton;A thunderstorm;83;68;SE;6;77%;66%;5

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;77;63;ESE;8;68%;17%;6

Wink;Breezy;88;70;SE;14;64%;27%;12

Zapata;A t-storm, very warm;100;78;ESE;7;57%;78%;6

