TX Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;SE;8;33%;1%;8 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and pleasant;67;44;SSE;9;29%;1%;8 Alice;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;12;31%;20%;6 Alpine;Clouds and sun;63;43;SSE;12;37%;1%;9 Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;S;16;33%;0%;8 Angleton;Breezy in the a.m.;68;42;NNE;14;35%;1%;9 Arlington;Sunny and nice;67;44;SE;6;35%;0%;8 Austin;Nice with some sun;69;43;ENE;5;30%;1%;9 Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sunshine;70;40;ENE;9;34%;0%;9 Bay;Breezy in the a.m.;68;43;NE;12;36%;2%;9 Beaumont;Partly sunny, cooler;66;40;NE;10;44%;0%;9 Beeville;Partly sunny;71;46;SE;9;39%;18%;8 Borger;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;S;13;29%;0%;8 Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;SE;3;35%;1%;8 Breckenridge;Sunny and pleasant;69;44;SE;6;38%;1%;8 Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;67;38;NE;7;46%;0%;9 Bridgeport;Sunny and nice;66;39;SSE;3;35%;0%;8 Brownsville;A shower or two;65;54;NE;9;61%;61%;2 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;SE;7;44%;0%;8 Burnet;Mostly sunny;67;39;ESE;6;37%;0%;9 Canadian;Plenty of sun;66;42;S;11;39%;2%;7 Castroville;Clouds and sunshine;70;45;ESE;9;32%;0%;9 Childress;Sunny and pleasant;67;42;SSE;10;34%;0%;8 Cleburne;Sunny and pleasant;66;41;SE;7;44%;0%;8 College Station;Sunny and pleasant;67;41;ENE;10;37%;0%;8 Comanche;Plenty of sun;65;40;SE;7;41%;0%;8 Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;67;38;NE;8;39%;0%;9 Corpus Christi;A shower or two;66;51;SE;17;38%;58%;6 Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;ESE;5;48%;0%;8 Cotulla;Sun and clouds;70;51;ESE;10;23%;1%;8 Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;66;37;S;19;33%;0%;8 Dallas Love;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;SSE;4;32%;0%;8 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and delightful;66;43;SSE;6;33%;0%;8 Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and nice;66;44;SSE;6;34%;0%;8 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;64;42;SSE;5;39%;1%;8 Del Rio;Becoming cloudy;71;53;SE;9;27%;2%;9 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Becoming cloudy;69;49;SE;9;27%;2%;9 Denton;Plenty of sun;64;40;SE;5;47%;0%;8 Dryden;Clouds and sun;66;45;SE;11;36%;2%;9 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;38;S;15;40%;0%;8 Edinburg;A morning shower;64;51;NE;10;58%;48%;3 El Paso;Clouds and sun, nice;72;51;E;7;22%;0%;7 Ellington;Cooler;67;45;NNE;14;34%;0%;9 Falfurrias;A shower or two;65;48;E;8;48%;59%;5 Fort Hood;Sunny and pleasant;67;41;E;7;35%;0%;8 Fort Worth;Sunny and pleasant;67;43;SSE;5;38%;0%;8 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and pleasant;66;42;SSE;6;34%;0%;8 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and pleasant;68;44;SSE;5;33%;0%;8 Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;SSE;4;40%;0%;8 Fredericksburg;Cool with some sun;65;38;SE;6;41%;0%;9 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;SE;5;39%;0%;8 Galveston;Winds subsiding;67;52;NE;19;39%;1%;9 Gatesville;Sunny and nice;66;37;ESE;5;44%;0%;8 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;68;37;E;6;41%;0%;9 Giddings;Mostly sunny;66;36;ENE;7;45%;0%;9 Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;ESE;5;47%;0%;8 Graham;Plenty of sun;65;40;SSE;6;43%;1%;8 Granbury;Sunny and pleasant;67;40;SE;5;41%;0%;8 Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;SE;6;34%;0%;8 Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;SE;6;43%;0%;8 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;61;45;ENE;31;25%;0%;9 Hamilton;Sunny and nice;67;38;SE;6;42%;0%;8 Harlingen;A morning shower;64;51;NE;17;68%;46%;3 Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;66;35;ENE;6;49%;0%;8 Hebbronville;A morning shower;67;46;ESE;7;37%;45%;5 Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;E;6;50%;0%;8 Hereford;Mostly sunny;67;40;S;14;35%;0%;8 Hillsboro;Sunny and pleasant;66;40;ESE;5;44%;0%;8 Hondo;Becoming cloudy;69;43;E;11;25%;0%;9 Houston;Partly sunny, nice;66;44;NE;10;38%;0%;9 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the a.m.;69;46;NNE;14;30%;0%;9 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;66;45;NE;14;32%;0%;9 Houston / Southwest Airport;Nice with some sun;69;42;NNE;10;34%;0%;9 Houston Clover;Breezy in the a.m.;69;44;NNE;13;32%;0%;9 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;68;40;NE;9;33%;0%;9 Houston Hull;Partly sunny, nice;69;44;NE;12;33%;0%;9 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the a.m.;69;41;NE;12;33%;0%;9 Huntsville;Sunny and nice;67;40;ENE;6;43%;0%;8 Ingleside;Cooler;65;53;ESE;17;42%;56%;8 Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;E;6;44%;0%;8 Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;NE;8;47%;0%;8 Junction;Some sun, pleasant;68;42;ESE;6;35%;1%;9 Kellyusa Airport;Clouds and sun;67;45;E;10;28%;0%;9 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;65;40;SE;8;35%;0%;7 Killeen;Sunny and pleasant;67;41;E;7;35%;0%;8 Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and beautiful;66;40;E;7;38%;0%;8 Kingsville Nas;A shower or two;66;49;ESE;14;35%;58%;6 La Grange;Episodes of sunshine;69;37;NE;6;47%;0%;9 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;68;42;E;6;34%;0%;9 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;SE;5;39%;1%;8 Laredo;Partly sunny;70;51;S;8;30%;4%;6 Llano;Mostly sunny;68;39;ESE;7;44%;0%;9 Longview;Plenty of sun;64;34;E;6;47%;0%;8 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;64;44;SSE;12;32%;1%;8 Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;NE;9;38%;0%;8 Mcallen;A shower or two;63;53;ENE;13;54%;60%;3 Mcgregor;Sunny and pleasant;67;38;E;7;40%;0%;8 Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;SSE;4;36%;0%;8 Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;SE;5;41%;1%;8 Midland;Cool with some sun;68;47;SSE;11;27%;2%;8 Midland Airpark;Cool with some sun;68;47;SSE;11;27%;2%;8 Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;SSE;3;42%;0%;8 Mineola;Plenty of sun;64;35;ESE;5;43%;0%;8 Mineral Wells;Sunny and beautiful;66;39;SE;5;36%;1%;8 Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;ESE;6;45%;0%;8 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;ENE;8;48%;0%;8 New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;67;40;ENE;9;35%;0%;9 Odessa;Clouds and sun;66;45;SSE;12;34%;1%;9 Orange;Plenty of sun;65;40;ENE;8;40%;0%;9 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;68;45;NE;16;40%;4%;9 Palestine;Plenty of sun;63;35;E;7;49%;0%;8 Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;S;14;32%;0%;8 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;69;42;S;14;33%;0%;7 Paris;Sunny and pleasant;64;35;ESE;6;41%;0%;8 Pecos;Clouds and sun, nice;70;43;SE;10;38%;0%;9 Perryton;Plenty of sun;65;40;S;15;42%;1%;7 Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;SSE;12;40%;0%;8 Pleasanton;Becoming cloudy;67;43;SE;7;37%;0%;9 Port Aransas;A shower or two;64;59;E;15;47%;57%;8 Port Isabel;A shower or two;65;60;NE;15;58%;60%;2 Port Lavaca;Variable cloudiness;69;49;ENE;13;44%;4%;8 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;67;42;E;11;30%;0%;9 Robstown;A shower or two;67;50;SSE;14;35%;58%;6 Rockport;A shower or two;66;57;E;13;44%;56%;7 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;65;44;SSE;9;38%;2%;9 San Angelo;Some sun, pleasant;70;45;SE;7;32%;4%;9 San Antonio;Clouds and sun;67;43;E;9;37%;0%;9 San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun;68;45;E;10;28%;0%;9 San Marcos;Clouds and sun, nice;68;38;ENE;10;36%;0%;9 Seminole;Partly sunny;66;42;SSE;10;35%;1%;8 Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;SE;4;35%;0%;8 Snyder;Mostly sunny;65;42;SSE;9;41%;2%;8 Sonora;Clouds and sun, cool;68;41;SSE;9;37%;4%;9 Stephenville;Sunny and nice;65;39;SE;4;36%;0%;8 Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;SE;5;40%;0%;8 Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;SSE;9;36%;2%;8 Temple;Sunny and delightful;67;38;ENE;8;40%;0%;8 Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;SE;6;44%;1%;8 Tyler;Plenty of sun;64;37;ESE;6;42%;0%;8 Uvalde;Becoming cloudy;67;43;SE;9;35%;1%;9 Vernon;Sunny and delightful;68;42;SSE;8;37%;0%;8 Victoria;Clouds and sun;69;42;SE;10;43%;5%;9 Waco;Sunny and nice;67;38;E;7;40%;0%;8 Weslaco;A shower or two;64;52;NE;10;57%;62%;3 Wharton;Partly sunny;66;39;NE;9;46%;2%;9 Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;66;42;SE;5;36%;1%;8 Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;67;45;SE;15;26%;1%;9 Zapata;A shower or two;68;53;SSW;6;37%;57%;4