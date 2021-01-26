TX Forecast for Wednesday, January 27, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and cooler;48;29;ESE;15;51%;0%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and cooler;49;28;SE;15;43%;0%;4 Alice;Winds subsiding;72;41;NNE;16;32%;8%;4 Alpine;Partly sunny;54;32;SE;7;31%;0%;4 Amarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;47;26;S;18;48%;0%;3 Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;70;42;N;14;43%;7%;4 Arlington;Sunny and breezy;55;29;NE;15;45%;1%;4 Austin;Breezy and cooler;62;36;NNE;14;35%;3%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, breezy;65;36;NNE;14;36%;4%;4 Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;68;41;N;14;48%;8%;4 Beaumont;Partly sunny, breezy;71;42;N;14;41%;8%;4 Beeville;Breezy, not as warm;71;40;NNE;14;35%;9%;4 Borger;Breezy in the a.m.;45;32;S;16;46%;2%;3 Bowie;Breezy and cooler;47;27;NE;15;61%;2%;4 Breckenridge;Breezy and cooler;50;28;E;15;50%;1%;4 Brenham;Breezy and cooler;64;38;N;14;45%;9%;4 Bridgeport;Breezy and cooler;48;26;NNE;15;60%;1%;4 Brownsville;Breezy, not as warm;73;49;NNE;15;50%;22%;4 Brownwood;Breezy and cooler;49;26;E;15;51%;1%;4 Burnet;Breezy and cooler;59;34;NE;15;38%;2%;4 Canadian;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;21;SSE;16;54%;2%;3 Castroville;Breezy, not as warm;67;35;NE;15;30%;4%;4 Childress;Sunny and chilly;43;26;SE;15;57%;0%;3 Cleburne;Breezy and cooler;52;32;NNE;15;57%;1%;4 College Station;Partly sunny, breezy;62;38;N;14;45%;8%;4 Comanche;Breezy and cooler;50;31;ENE;14;51%;2%;4 Conroe;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;36;N;14;41%;8%;4 Corpus Christi;Breezy;71;43;NNE;18;37%;9%;4 Corsicana;Breezy and cooler;56;35;NNE;13;58%;3%;4 Cotulla;Breezy, not as warm;71;39;ENE;15;26%;1%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;45;27;SSW;16;55%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Breezy and cooler;53;32;NNE;15;52%;1%;4 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and cooler;53;32;NNE;14;49%;1%;4 Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;31;NNE;15;52%;1%;4 Decatur;Breezy and cooler;48;30;NE;17;54%;2%;4 Del Rio;Breezy in the a.m.;68;39;E;11;30%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Not as warm;66;37;ENE;12;30%;0%;4 Denton;Breezy and cooler;49;25;NE;16;57%;1%;4 Dryden;Partly sunny;65;37;E;9;32%;0%;4 Dumas;Sunny and breezy;44;26;S;15;55%;0%;3 Edinburg;Breezy in the a.m.;77;45;NNE;12;35%;15%;4 El Paso;Mostly sunny;50;27;ENE;5;49%;0%;4 Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;68;43;N;15;43%;7%;4 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;74;42;NNE;10;32%;9%;4 Fort Hood;Breezy and cooler;57;33;NNE;14;41%;2%;4 Fort Worth;Breezy and cooler;52;29;NE;16;50%;1%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and cooler;51;30;NNE;16;49%;1%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and breezy;53;31;NNE;14;48%;1%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and cooler;52;28;N;14;55%;1%;4 Fredericksburg;Breezy and cooler;57;27;NE;15;40%;2%;4 Gainesville;Breezy and cooler;47;25;NE;16;58%;2%;4 Galveston;Breezy;68;48;N;17;52%;8%;4 Gatesville;Breezy and cooler;54;30;NNE;14;51%;1%;4 Georgetown;Breezy and cooler;61;29;NNE;14;40%;2%;4 Giddings;Breezy and cooler;60;35;NNE;14;45%;8%;4 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;52;31;N;7;64%;7%;4 Graham;Breezy and cooler;48;24;E;16;56%;1%;4 Granbury;Sunny and breezy;54;27;NE;14;51%;1%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny and breezy;55;29;NE;15;45%;1%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny;53;28;NNE;10;55%;2%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;48;33;ENE;15;38%;0%;4 Hamilton;Breezy and cooler;53;31;NE;14;50%;2%;4 Harlingen;Winds subsiding;75;49;NNE;17;43%;15%;4 Hearne;Breezy and cooler;59;34;NNE;14;51%;7%;4 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;70;40;NE;14;28%;8%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny, cooler;58;33;N;7;55%;6%;4 Hereford;Sunny and breezy;48;26;S;16;42%;0%;4 Hillsboro;Cooler;53;31;NE;12;56%;2%;4 Hondo;Breezy, not as warm;67;35;NE;14;25%;4%;4 Houston;Sunshine and breezy;67;42;NNE;14;38%;8%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;69;44;N;16;39%;8%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;66;45;N;16;39%;8%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, breezy;69;41;N;14;44%;7%;4 Houston Clover;Partly sunny, breezy;69;43;N;14;40%;7%;4 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;39;N;15;44%;8%;4 Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;69;42;N;14;44%;8%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy with sunshine;68;41;N;14;43%;8%;4 Huntsville;Breezy and cooler;63;39;N;14;44%;9%;4 Ingleside;Winds subsiding;71;45;NNE;17;38%;10%;4 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, cooler;57;35;N;8;55%;5%;4 Jasper;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;37;N;15;44%;10%;4 Junction;Breezy and cooler;60;28;NE;13;33%;1%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, breezy;67;37;NE;15;28%;5%;4 Kerrville;Breezy and cooler;60;28;NE;15;37%;2%;4 Killeen;Breezy and cooler;57;33;NNE;14;41%;2%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy in the a.m.;57;32;NNE;13;45%;2%;4 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;75;42;NNE;17;32%;9%;4 La Grange;Breezy and cooler;64;38;NNE;14;45%;8%;4 Lago Vista;Breezy and cooler;60;34;NNE;14;39%;3%;4 Lancaster;Breezy and cooler;53;30;NNE;15;50%;2%;4 Laredo;Not as warm;71;41;ENE;11;29%;2%;4 Llano;Breezy and cooler;57;28;ENE;14;44%;2%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;31;N;8;58%;7%;4 Lubbock;Sunny and chilly;49;27;SSE;17;41%;0%;4 Lufkin;Breezy and cooler;63;35;N;14;56%;6%;4 Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;75;48;NNE;14;30%;15%;4 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;56;30;NNE;14;51%;2%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;27;NNE;13;56%;2%;4 Mesquite;Breezy and cooler;53;29;NNE;16;53%;2%;4 Midland;Sunny and breezy;54;32;SE;15;34%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunny and breezy;54;32;SE;15;34%;0%;4 Midlothian;Breezy and cooler;52;30;NNE;13;58%;2%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny;55;31;N;10;58%;8%;4 Mineral Wells;Breezy and cooler;51;28;NNE;14;53%;2%;4 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;53;29;N;8;60%;9%;4 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, cooler;61;30;N;9;52%;6%;4 New Braunfels;Breezy, not as warm;67;34;NNE;14;34%;4%;4 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;54;32;SE;15;37%;0%;4 Orange;Breezy;71;40;N;14;39%;9%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;68;42;N;18;45%;9%;4 Palestine;Partly sunny;57;35;N;9;55%;8%;4 Pampa;Sunny and breezy;43;25;SSE;17;50%;0%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy with sunshine;42;27;SSE;17;60%;2%;3 Paris;Partly sunny;49;27;N;10;61%;12%;3 Pecos;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;29;SE;15;31%;0%;4 Perryton;Mostly sunny, cold;38;22;SSE;20;60%;0%;3 Plainview;Sunny and breezy;47;25;S;16;51%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Breezy, not as warm;69;37;NE;15;29%;4%;4 Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;69;49;NNE;15;49%;10%;4 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, windy;72;51;NNE;19;47%;20%;4 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, breezy;68;40;N;15;44%;9%;4 Randolph AFB;Breezy, not as warm;66;36;NE;15;30%;4%;4 Robstown;Breezy;72;43;NNE;17;35%;9%;4 Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;70;44;NNE;14;42%;10%;4 Rocksprings;Breezy and cooler;60;35;E;14;36%;0%;4 San Angelo;Breezy and cooler;56;29;E;15;38%;0%;4 San Antonio;Breezy, not as warm;66;33;NE;15;32%;4%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Breezy, not as warm;65;36;NE;14;31%;5%;4 San Marcos;Breezy and cooler;63;33;NNE;14;39%;4%;4 Seminole;Sunlit and breezy;51;29;SSE;15;34%;0%;4 Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the a.m.;48;28;NNE;12;58%;3%;3 Snyder;Breezy and cooler;48;27;SE;17;52%;0%;4 Sonora;Breezy and cooler;58;28;E;15;41%;0%;4 Stephenville;Breezy and cooler;50;30;NNE;13;49%;1%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;53;30;NNE;10;57%;11%;4 Sweetwater;Breezy and cooler;49;32;SE;16;47%;0%;4 Temple;Breezy and cooler;57;31;NNE;14;47%;2%;4 Terrell;Breezy and cooler;54;28;NNE;15;55%;2%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny;55;33;N;10;57%;6%;4 Uvalde;Not as warm;66;34;NE;8;34%;0%;4 Vernon;Sunny and breezy;45;26;ESE;15;54%;1%;3 Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;69;39;N;14;43%;9%;4 Waco;Breezy and cooler;57;30;NNE;14;47%;2%;4 Weslaco;Breezy in the a.m.;75;46;NNE;12;39%;15%;4 Wharton;Partly sunny, breezy;67;39;N;14;45%;8%;4 Wichita Falls;Sunny and breezy;45;26;ENE;16;60%;2%;3 Wink;Sunny and breezy;56;32;ESE;15;38%;0%;4 Zapata;Partly sunny;74;44;ENE;9;31%;7%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather