TX Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A shower or two;50;46;SSW;6;73%;67%;1 Abilene Dyess;Cloudy with a shower;50;45;SW;5;65%;52%;1 Alice;Spotty showers;65;59;WSW;10;89%;94%;1 Alpine;Occasional rain;54;46;SW;6;99%;67%;1 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;60;39;WSW;16;45%;5%;3 Angleton;Mainly cloudy;69;63;S;9;75%;42%;1 Arlington;A thick cloud cover;57;54;SSW;4;58%;44%;1 Austin;A little rain;56;54;N;3;75%;75%;1 Austin Bergstrom;A touch of rain;59;56;NNW;7;77%;78%;1 Bay;Rather cloudy;70;62;S;8;81%;55%;1 Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;69;61;SSE;7;75%;67%;1 Beeville;Spotty showers;71;61;WSW;8;90%;91%;1 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;63;42;WSW;14;39%;5%;3 Bowie;Cloudy;50;46;SSW;4;63%;41%;1 Breckenridge;A shower or two;50;47;SSW;4;68%;66%;1 Brenham;A shower in the p.m.;65;63;S;5;84%;84%;1 Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;47;SW;3;67%;42%;1 Brownsville;Spotty showers;72;64;SE;9;84%;78%;1 Brownwood;A little rain;53;48;SSW;4;90%;75%;1 Burnet;A little rain;53;52;SW;4;88%;77%;1 Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;61;36;WSW;13;46%;3%;3 Castroville;A little rain;59;58;NNW;7;93%;75%;1 Childress;Variable clouds;55;43;SW;11;51%;12%;1 Cleburne;Cloudy with a shower;53;51;SSW;4;82%;76%;1 College Station;An afternoon shower;63;56;NW;6;76%;79%;1 Comanche;A little rain;52;48;SW;4;79%;76%;1 Conroe;Cloudy;67;60;SSE;5;78%;69%;1 Corpus Christi;Cloudy with showers;68;58;SSE;13;90%;90%;1 Corsicana;An afternoon shower;55;53;SW;5;88%;81%;1 Cotulla;A touch of rain;60;56;WNW;8;86%;71%;1 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;61;32;W;18;48%;2%;3 Dallas Love;Cloudy;53;50;SSW;4;61%;44%;1 Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;53;50;SSW;5;61%;63%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;52;49;SSW;6;62%;44%;1 Decatur;Cloudy;51;49;SSW;4;67%;42%;1 Del Rio;Occasional rain;54;48;WNW;9;83%;70%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;52;46;WNW;9;82%;70%;1 Denton;A thick cloud cover;53;49;SSW;4;68%;44%;1 Dryden;A little rain;50;47;SW;5;78%;69%;1 Dumas;Increasingly windy;61;35;WSW;18;47%;3%;3 Edinburg;Spotty showers;70;62;SSE;10;86%;85%;1 El Paso;Spotty showers;53;37;ESE;5;65%;72%;1 Ellington;Mainly cloudy;67;60;S;10;78%;60%;1 Falfurrias;Showers, not as warm;68;60;S;8;89%;95%;1 Fort Hood;A bit of rain;52;50;W;5;80%;77%;1 Fort Worth;Cloudy;53;49;SSW;4;66%;44%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;53;49;SSW;5;59%;44%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;54;50;SSW;4;60%;44%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;53;50;SSW;3;66%;44%;1 Fredericksburg;Periods of rain;55;50;SSW;3;100%;78%;1 Gainesville;Cloudy;52;49;SSW;4;61%;39%;1 Galveston;Mostly cloudy;65;60;S;11;80%;42%;1 Gatesville;Occasional rain;54;52;SW;4;97%;73%;1 Georgetown;Cloudy with a shower;57;56;WSW;5;91%;74%;1 Giddings;Cloudy;64;61;SSW;4;82%;66%;1 Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;56;53;SSW;4;83%;69%;1 Graham;A shower or two;50;45;SSW;4;74%;67%;1 Granbury;Spotty showers;56;51;SSW;4;74%;81%;1 Grand Prairie;Cloudy;57;55;SSW;4;58%;44%;1 Greenville;Cloudy;55;52;SSW;4;68%;74%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Windy with a shower;45;41;W;20;84%;60%;1 Hamilton;A bit of rain;53;50;SSW;4;87%;73%;1 Harlingen;Spotty showers;73;61;SE;11;88%;77%;1 Hearne;A shower in the p.m.;61;58;WSW;4;90%;82%;1 Hebbronville;A touch of rain;64;57;S;8;97%;70%;1 Henderson;Rather cloudy;56;55;S;5;85%;72%;1 Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;56;39;WSW;13;51%;5%;2 Hillsboro;An afternoon shower;56;51;SW;5;82%;76%;1 Hondo;Occasional rain;55;53;NE;9;79%;77%;1 Houston;Rather cloudy;68;62;SSE;7;77%;66%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;70;62;S;10;72%;61%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;66;63;S;11;78%;66%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;69;61;S;6;76%;66%;1 Houston Clover;Rather cloudy;68;62;S;8;73%;49%;1 Houston Hooks;Cloudy;67;61;S;6;74%;69%;1 Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy;70;64;S;9;75%;65%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;68;62;S;9;76%;65%;1 Huntsville;Cloudy;64;62;S;4;80%;69%;1 Ingleside;Cloudy with showers;68;59;SSE;11;88%;89%;1 Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;57;55;SSW;4;91%;67%;1 Jasper;Mostly cloudy;66;60;S;4;78%;66%;1 Junction;Periods of rain;52;47;WSW;4;78%;75%;1 Kellyusa Airport;A little rain;58;56;NNE;8;81%;74%;1 Kerrville;Periods of rain;54;50;SSW;4;100%;78%;1 Killeen;A bit of rain;52;50;W;5;80%;77%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;A touch of rain;50;49;WNW;5;80%;76%;1 Kingsville Nas;Showers, not as warm;69;60;SSE;11;86%;94%;1 La Grange;A shower in the p.m.;66;62;S;4;81%;85%;1 Lago Vista;A little rain;53;51;W;4;83%;74%;1 Lancaster;Cloudy;54;51;SSW;4;71%;58%;1 Laredo;A shower or two;62;53;WNW;6;98%;85%;1 Llano;A touch of rain;54;51;SSW;4;96%;79%;1 Longview;Mostly cloudy;56;54;S;5;82%;72%;1 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;50;39;SW;9;62%;20%;1 Lufkin;Low clouds;61;58;S;6;78%;69%;1 Mcallen;Spotty showers;67;61;SSE;9;79%;83%;1 Mcgregor;An afternoon shower;52;50;W;5;80%;76%;1 Mckinney;Cloudy;52;47;SSW;4;66%;44%;1 Mesquite;Cloudy;54;51;SSW;4;70%;60%;1 Midland;A bit of rain;47;43;SW;5;84%;64%;1 Midland Airpark;A bit of rain;47;43;SW;5;84%;64%;1 Midlothian;Cloudy;53;49;SSW;3;73%;65%;1 Mineola;Mostly cloudy;57;54;SSW;4;83%;66%;1 Mineral Wells;A shower or two;50;47;SSW;4;69%;74%;1 Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;56;53;SSW;5;72%;66%;1 Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;59;58;S;5;84%;69%;1 New Braunfels;A little rain;60;58;W;8;93%;76%;1 Odessa;A little rain;44;41;SW;6;71%;64%;1 Orange;Inc. clouds;68;60;SSE;6;75%;65%;2 Palacios;Mostly cloudy;68;61;S;11;89%;55%;1 Palestine;Cloudy;58;57;SSW;4;89%;69%;1 Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;64;40;WSW;17;42%;4%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;62;37;WSW;16;45%;3%;3 Paris;Cloudy;54;47;SSW;6;70%;44%;1 Pecos;A bit of rain;46;41;SE;3;79%;70%;1 Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;64;34;WSW;18;45%;3%;3 Plainview;Partly sunny;53;39;WSW;11;57%;13%;2 Pleasanton;A little rain;63;59;WNW;6;87%;80%;1 Port Aransas;Spotty showers;68;60;S;10;94%;83%;1 Port Isabel;Spotty showers;71;62;SE;10;87%;78%;1 Port Lavaca;An afternoon shower;69;61;SSE;10;85%;55%;1 Randolph AFB;A little rain;57;55;NNE;9;79%;75%;1 Robstown;Showers, not as warm;69;61;SSE;11;91%;94%;1 Rockport;Spotty showers;69;60;SSE;10;91%;79%;1 Rocksprings;Occasional rain;51;49;S;6;100%;74%;1 San Angelo;Periods of rain;50;45;SW;4;81%;74%;1 San Antonio;A little rain;59;58;WNW;7;95%;76%;1 San Antonio San Antonio Stinson;A touch of rain;58;55;NNE;8;84%;76%;1 San Marcos;A bit of rain;60;58;W;8;86%;76%;1 Seminole;A shower in spots;48;41;SW;6;72%;44%;1 Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;51;47;SSW;5;62%;41%;1 Snyder;A shower or two;46;43;SW;7;82%;61%;1 Sonora;Periods of rain;49;43;SSW;5;100%;74%;1 Stephenville;A shower or two;52;48;SW;3;71%;73%;1 Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;56;53;SSW;5;71%;74%;1 Sweetwater;Cloudy with a shower;47;45;SW;6;87%;54%;1 Temple;Cloudy with a shower;53;49;WNW;5;81%;75%;1 Terrell;Cloudy;56;53;SSW;5;78%;72%;1 Tyler;Mainly cloudy;57;55;SSW;5;79%;74%;1 Uvalde;Cooler with rain;54;53;WNW;5;100%;74%;1 Vernon;Cloudy;53;44;SW;8;46%;15%;1 Victoria;Spotty showers;69;61;SSE;9;88%;83%;1 Waco;An afternoon shower;54;50;W;5;74%;76%;1 Weslaco;Spotty showers;69;62;SE;9;87%;82%;1 Wharton;Mostly cloudy;69;62;SE;7;84%;65%;1 Wichita Falls;Cloudy;50;46;SSW;5;60%;33%;1 Wink;Cloudy with a shower;47;39;SSW;4;76%;62%;1 Zapata;A touch of rain;67;58;NW;7;90%;66%;1