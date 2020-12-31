TX Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;43;31;NW;12;77%;8%;3 Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;43;29;NW;10;62%;9%;3 Alice;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNW;9;55%;22%;4 Alpine;Partly sunny;42;21;WSW;5;89%;0%;3 Amarillo;An afternoon flurry;45;27;NNW;12;38%;73%;2 Angleton;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNW;9;59%;24%;3 Arlington;Mostly cloudy;47;36;NW;10;70%;17%;1 Austin;Mostly sunny;53;36;NW;6;65%;13%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;55;36;NW;10;66%;13%;3 Bay;Mostly sunny;58;39;NNW;8;66%;23%;4 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;61;42;NNW;8;67%;22%;3 Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NNW;6;52%;24%;4 Borger;Partly sunny;49;30;WNW;10;36%;26%;3 Bowie;Chilly with some sun;41;31;NNW;12;82%;26%;2 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;43;30;NW;7;75%;20%;3 Brenham;Mostly sunny;58;39;NW;9;71%;24%;3 Bridgeport;Turning sunny;42;31;NNW;12;83%;24%;3 Brownsville;Partly sunny;63;43;NNW;7;48%;21%;4 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;NW;10;83%;15%;3 Burnet;Mostly sunny;48;31;NW;9;69%;11%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny;47;24;NW;10;45%;65%;2 Castroville;Mostly sunny;57;32;NW;7;62%;11%;4 Childress;Breezy and chilly;47;33;NW;15;50%;65%;2 Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;46;34;NW;12;80%;17%;1 College Station;Turning sunny;53;36;NNW;12;65%;25%;3 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;43;32;NW;10;83%;17%;3 Conroe;Mostly sunny;58;35;NW;8;72%;23%;3 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;62;39;N;11;61%;24%;4 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;50;37;NW;11;71%;14%;1 Cotulla;Plenty of sun;62;36;NNW;8;55%;3%;4 Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;46;21;NNW;15;40%;3%;3 Dallas Love;Mainly cloudy;47;35;NW;12;72%;19%;1 Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the a.m.;46;35;NW;13;70%;16%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy and chilly;45;35;NW;15;74%;20%;1 Decatur;Mostly sunny;42;32;NW;9;84%;24%;2 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;55;32;NW;10;57%;2%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;54;29;NW;11;56%;3%;4 Denton;Cloudy and chilly;47;32;NW;12;77%;24%;1 Dryden;Mostly sunny;45;25;W;6;65%;2%;4 Dumas;Some sun;45;24;NW;12;43%;2%;3 Edinburg;Partly sunny;65;41;NNW;5;40%;20%;4 El Paso;Periods of sun;49;23;NNW;5;45%;0%;2 Ellington;Cooler;58;40;NW;11;60%;23%;3 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;64;41;NNW;7;44%;21%;4 Fort Hood;Breezy in the a.m.;48;33;NW;13;72%;11%;2 Fort Worth;Rather cloudy;46;34;NW;11;68%;20%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy;46;34;NW;15;71%;21%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy;47;35;NNW;14;70%;20%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the a.m.;44;31;NNW;13;78%;17%;1 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;45;28;NNW;10;77%;10%;3 Gainesville;Remaining cloudy;43;31;NNW;11;83%;28%;1 Galveston;Cooler;56;45;NW;13;64%;24%;3 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;47;31;NW;10;76%;13%;2 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;51;33;NW;10;71%;12%;3 Giddings;Mostly sunny;56;37;NW;8;70%;25%;3 Gilmer;Cloudy and chilly;49;37;W;8;81%;30%;1 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;40;28;NW;9;90%;26%;3 Granbury;Turning sunny;45;33;NW;12;81%;18%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;47;36;NW;10;70%;17%;1 Greenville;Remaining cloudy;49;36;NW;10;76%;17%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;41;28;NNW;17;31%;0%;2 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;45;32;NW;11;78%;14%;2 Harlingen;Partly sunny;65;44;N;8;49%;22%;4 Hearne;Turning sunny;53;34;NW;9;79%;26%;3 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;61;37;NNW;7;43%;19%;4 Henderson;Mostly cloudy, cool;52;36;WNW;9;74%;28%;1 Hereford;An afternoon shower;47;24;NNW;10;31%;71%;1 Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;45;34;NW;12;81%;14%;1 Hondo;Mostly sunny;58;30;NNW;9;59%;11%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny;59;41;NW;7;62%;22%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;59;41;NW;12;57%;23%;3 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;56;42;NW;13;60%;23%;3 Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;59;39;NW;8;61%;23%;3 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;59;40;NW;10;57%;23%;3 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;56;36;NW;9;63%;24%;3 Houston Hull;Lots of sun, cooler;58;39;NW;10;62%;23%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;39;NW;10;61%;22%;3 Huntsville;Turning sunny;56;38;NW;8;70%;24%;3 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;62;43;N;9;61%;24%;4 Jacksonville;Mainly cloudy, cool;51;37;WNW;9;75%;26%;1 Jasper;Turning sunny;59;38;NW;7;72%;25%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny;46;22;NW;7;69%;11%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;NNW;7;65%;12%;3 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;48;25;NNW;10;76%;10%;3 Killeen;Breezy in the a.m.;48;33;NW;13;72%;11%;2 Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;47;32;NW;12;72%;11%;2 Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;64;39;NNW;9;53%;22%;4 La Grange;Mostly sunny;59;37;NW;7;68%;24%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;50;34;NW;10;72%;12%;3 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;46;35;NW;11;77%;16%;1 Laredo;Mostly sunny;62;36;NW;8;52%;3%;4 Llano;Mostly sunny;46;28;WNW;9;78%;9%;3 Longview;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;36;W;10;76%;29%;1 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;49;25;NNW;10;34%;42%;3 Lufkin;Turning sunny;53;36;NW;10;64%;25%;3 Mcallen;Pleasant and warmer;67;44;N;5;46%;20%;4 Mcgregor;Breezy in the a.m.;46;31;WNW;13;77%;13%;3 Mckinney;Cloudy and chilly;46;33;NW;14;74%;19%;1 Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;47;34;NW;10;76%;16%;1 Midland;Mostly cloudy;48;27;W;7;36%;0%;2 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;48;27;W;7;36%;0%;2 Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;45;33;NW;12;81%;16%;1 Mineola;Cloudy and chilly;49;37;WNW;9;80%;29%;1 Mineral Wells;Breezy;43;30;NNW;14;81%;21%;3 Mount Pleasant;Cool with low clouds;51;37;W;11;74%;34%;1 Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;53;34;WNW;10;75%;26%;2 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;57;35;NNW;9;62%;13%;3 Odessa;Partly sunny;49;25;SSW;6;44%;0%;3 Orange;Mostly sunny;60;40;NNW;7;70%;22%;3 Palacios;Partly sunny;57;39;NNW;11;70%;23%;4 Palestine;Mostly cloudy;50;37;WNW;8;78%;26%;1 Pampa;Partly sunny;43;28;NW;13;45%;41%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A morning flurry;45;27;WNW;13;41%;65%;2 Paris;Cloudy and chilly;48;35;WNW;10;77%;38%;1 Pecos;Periods of sun;49;22;W;5;49%;0%;3 Perryton;A morning flurry;45;25;NNW;12;51%;56%;2 Plainview;Rain and snow shower;45;25;NNW;11;40%;73%;1 Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;NNW;6;58%;12%;4 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;56;44;NNW;8;63%;23%;4 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;62;43;NNW;10;51%;21%;4 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;60;38;NNW;8;67%;24%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;56;33;NNW;9;63%;12%;3 Robstown;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNW;9;60%;23%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;60;40;N;8;60%;24%;4 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;45;28;NNW;9;65%;3%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;44;26;WNW;8;67%;3%;3 San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;NNW;7;65%;12%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;NNW;7;66%;12%;3 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;55;33;NNW;9;63%;13%;3 Seminole;Turning cloudy, cool;51;25;SSE;8;27%;0%;2 Sherman-Denison;Cloudy and chilly;44;34;NNW;12;76%;27%;1 Snyder;Partly sunny, chilly;46;28;NE;8;57%;6%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny;42;17;NNW;7;70%;2%;3 Stephenville;Turning sunny;43;30;NNW;12;77%;18%;3 Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and chilly;50;37;WNW;11;77%;32%;1 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;46;30;N;8;69%;8%;3 Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;48;32;NW;13;79%;12%;3 Terrell;Cloudy and chilly;49;35;NW;10;74%;15%;1 Tyler;Mostly cloudy;50;37;WNW;10;74%;28%;1 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;55;30;NW;7;61%;3%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny;42;32;NW;11;65%;48%;2 Victoria;Mostly sunny;61;38;NNW;8;64%;24%;4 Waco;Breezy in the a.m.;48;31;WNW;13;70%;14%;3 Weslaco;Sun, some clouds;64;42;NNW;5;44%;20%;4 Wharton;Mostly sunny;58;38;NNW;8;69%;23%;3 Wichita Falls;Breezy in the a.m.;42;33;NNW;14;76%;30%;2 Wink;Partly sunny;50;19;SSW;6;28%;0%;3 Zapata;Mostly sunny;66;37;NNW;6;45%;9%;4