TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warmer;88;65;SSE;14;66%;3%;5
Abilene Dyess;Warmer;87;64;SSE;14;55%;2%;5
Alice;Sunshine and humid;89;71;ESE;9;70%;43%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;59;SSE;8;28%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;85;54;S;12;42%;1%;4
Angleton;A passing shower;84;72;ESE;7;78%;65%;5
Arlington;Humid and warmer;82;69;SSE;9;76%;27%;2
Austin;A strong t-storm;88;72;SSE;5;70%;66%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;SSE;9;73%;29%;5
Bay;A thunderstorm;84;72;E;6;80%;63%;5
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;SE;6;84%;57%;2
Beeville;Mostly sunny;91;74;ESE;8;63%;44%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;82;56;S;10;48%;1%;4
Bowie;Warmer;83;65;SSE;9;69%;8%;3
Breckenridge;Warmer;87;68;SSE;10;66%;4%;5
Brenham;Variable clouds;87;71;SSE;6;74%;13%;4
Bridgeport;Warmer;84;65;SSE;9;66%;7%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, humid;89;73;E;8;72%;29%;6
Brownwood;Warmer with some sun;87;63;SSE;11;69%;4%;5
Burnet;A strong t-storm;84;68;SSE;8;73%;55%;5
Canadian;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;SSE;12;67%;3%;4
Castroville;A strong t-storm;89;70;SE;8;64%;66%;5
Childress;Warmer;81;60;SSE;10;67%;1%;3
Cleburne;Warmer;82;68;SSE;10;83%;44%;2
College Station;Partly sunny;88;71;SE;8;68%;10%;5
Comanche;Partly sunny, warmer;84;64;SSE;10;74%;5%;4
Conroe;Clouds and sun;86;68;SE;6;73%;25%;5
Corpus Christi;Sunshine and humid;87;72;ESE;11;73%;44%;5
Corsicana;Humid with some sun;84;69;SSE;9;70%;27%;4
Cotulla;Humid with some sun;93;73;SE;10;60%;44%;5
Dalhart;Sunny and very warm;82;42;ESE;8;38%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Warmer;83;69;SSE;9;68%;27%;2
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;83;68;SSE;10;67%;27%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Warmer;83;68;SSE;12;71%;27%;2
Decatur;Warmer;81;68;SSE;9;76%;8%;4
Del Rio;Turning sunny;91;71;SE;14;69%;27%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;89;68;SE;14;70%;27%;5
Denton;Humid and warmer;82;67;SSE;11;79%;27%;2
Dryden;Mostly sunny;89;65;SE;10;64%;2%;5
Dumas;Mostly sunny;82;48;ENE;8;39%;1%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;91;72;ESE;8;65%;42%;6
El Paso;Sunny;90;54;SW;6;15%;0%;5
Ellington;A t-storm around;82;71;ESE;8;80%;49%;3
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;90;71;ESE;8;64%;44%;5
Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;86;69;SE;9;75%;66%;4
Fort Worth;Warmer;83;69;SSE;10;71%;27%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Warmer;84;68;SSE;12;68%;27%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Warmer;85;70;SSE;11;67%;27%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warmer;82;66;SSE;9;72%;27%;3
Fredericksburg;A strong t-storm;84;65;SSE;9;69%;66%;5
Gainesville;Warmer;80;66;SSE;9;83%;43%;2
Galveston;A t-storm around;81;75;ESE;10;81%;54%;3
Gatesville;A strong t-storm;85;68;SSE;8;78%;56%;4
Georgetown;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;SSE;8;70%;44%;4
Giddings;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SE;6;65%;31%;5
Gilmer;Clouds and sun;82;64;SSE;5;79%;10%;4
Graham;Partly sunny, warmer;85;66;SSE;8;71%;4%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;85;67;SSE;10;71%;4%;3
Grand Prairie;Humid and warmer;83;68;SSE;9;71%;27%;3
Greenville;Warmer;84;67;SSE;8;71%;27%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;85;61;WNW;16;14%;0%;5
Hamilton;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;9;76%;27%;4
Harlingen;Sunshine and humid;90;72;ESE;10;72%;29%;6
Hearne;Clouds and sun;87;69;SSE;6;68%;44%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;88;70;ESE;8;64%;44%;5
Henderson;Sun and clouds;83;64;SSE;6;75%;7%;5
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;87;53;S;11;39%;1%;4
Hillsboro;A thunderstorm;84;69;SSE;10;73%;52%;2
Hondo;A strong t-storm;89;69;SE;11;67%;66%;5
Houston;A shower in places;84;72;SE;6;79%;47%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray shower;85;73;ESE;8;73%;49%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;82;72;ESE;8;76%;66%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A passing shower;83;70;ESE;4;81%;62%;5
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;ESE;7;73%;63%;5
Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;85;69;SE;5;72%;63%;4
Houston Hull;A t-storm or two;85;72;ESE;7;78%;66%;5
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm or two;84;70;ESE;7;81%;64%;4
Huntsville;Humid with some sun;86;69;SE;5;74%;18%;5
Ingleside;Lots of sun, humid;86;75;ESE;10;75%;44%;5
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;82;67;SSE;6;76%;7%;5
Jasper;A t-storm around;84;67;ESE;4;79%;46%;3
Junction;Periods of sun;88;64;SSE;10;65%;7%;5
Kellyusa Airport;A strong t-storm;88;71;SE;8;74%;57%;4
Kerrville;A strong t-storm;85;67;SSE;11;69%;66%;5
Killeen;A strong t-storm;86;69;SE;9;75%;66%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;86;68;SE;10;73%;56%;4
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;72;ESE;10;72%;29%;5
La Grange;Sun and some clouds;89;72;SE;6;70%;32%;5
Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;85;70;SE;8;78%;66%;5
Lancaster;Warmer with some sun;82;67;SSE;9;78%;44%;3
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;93;72;SE;11;58%;4%;5
Llano;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;8;67%;44%;4
Longview;Humid with some sun;84;65;SSE;6;75%;8%;5
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;S;10;59%;1%;5
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;67;SE;5;76%;20%;4
Mcallen;Sunshine and humid;92;74;ESE;10;64%;28%;6
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;11;69%;27%;3
Mckinney;A morning shower;82;67;SSE;10;72%;43%;3
Mesquite;A t-storm, warmer;83;67;SSE;8;77%;52%;3
Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;89;65;SSE;12;57%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;89;65;SSE;12;57%;0%;5
Midlothian;A t-storm, warmer;82;66;SSE;7;76%;63%;3
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;82;65;SSE;5;78%;10%;5
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warmer;85;66;SSE;12;71%;27%;3
Mount Pleasant;Warmer;84;65;SSE;6;72%;16%;4
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;66;SE;6;78%;13%;4
New Braunfels;A strong t-storm;89;70;SE;10;72%;73%;4
Odessa;Partly sunny;89;64;SSE;11;49%;0%;5
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;ESE;6;82%;56%;3
Palacios;Humid with some sun;84;73;ESE;10;81%;35%;5
Palestine;Partly sunny;83;67;SSE;6;74%;7%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;80;56;S;13;56%;1%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;53;SSE;10;50%;1%;4
Paris;Warmer;81;65;SSE;8;78%;27%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny;93;55;SE;4;44%;0%;5
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;52;E;11;62%;1%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;81;56;S;11;59%;1%;5
Pleasanton;Humid with some sun;90;71;SE;7;64%;44%;5
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;83;77;ESE;9;80%;44%;5
Port Isabel;Sunshine and humid;86;76;E;10;73%;42%;6
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;86;75;ESE;9;74%;46%;5
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;SSE;9;71%;44%;5
Robstown;Mostly sunny;88;72;ESE;10;71%;44%;5
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;85;76;ESE;9;74%;45%;5
Rocksprings;Sun and some clouds;82;65;SSE;13;72%;7%;5
San Angelo;Warmer;87;65;SSE;14;64%;1%;5
San Antonio;A strong t-storm;89;72;SE;9;73%;66%;4
San Antonio Stinson;A strong t-storm;89;71;SE;8;73%;55%;4
San Marcos;A morning shower;88;70;SSE;10;68%;68%;5
Seminole;Partly sunny, warmer;87;58;S;7;51%;1%;5
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;80;68;SSE;10;71%;27%;2
Snyder;Partly sunny, warmer;85;63;S;11;73%;1%;5
Sonora;Periods of sun;84;64;SSE;15;64%;2%;5
Stephenville;Warmer with some sun;83;63;SSE;9;72%;4%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warmer;83;65;SSE;7;76%;27%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;S;13;68%;1%;5
Temple;Strong a.m. t-storms;85;68;SE;11;77%;66%;4
Terrell;Warmer with some sun;83;66;SSE;9;77%;27%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;7;75%;9%;5
Uvalde;Humid with some sun;90;68;SE;8;66%;44%;5
Vernon;Warmer;83;67;SSE;11;75%;2%;3
Victoria;Partial sunshine;88;71;ESE;8;73%;46%;5
Waco;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSE;11;67%;44%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;91;73;ESE;8;62%;28%;6
Wharton;Clouds and sun;86;69;ESE;6;80%;34%;5
Wichita Falls;Warmer;85;67;SSE;11;60%;6%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;91;60;SE;7;49%;0%;5
Zapata;Mostly sunny;92;73;ESE;8;62%;7%;5
