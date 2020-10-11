TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, cooler;81;53;E;15;27%;0%;5

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;51;E;12;25%;0%;5

Alice;Partly sunny and hot;96;70;SE;7;63%;0%;6

Alpine;Not as hot;82;58;SE;9;24%;0%;6

Amarillo;Sunny and cooler;77;51;S;8;26%;2%;5

Angleton;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSW;7;72%;3%;5

Arlington;Sunny and cooler;82;54;NNE;14;34%;2%;5

Austin;Sunny and very warm;92;62;NNE;5;52%;3%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and very warm;92;58;NNE;7;51%;2%;5

Bay;Mostly sunny;89;69;S;5;75%;2%;6

Beaumont;Partly sunny;89;69;SSW;7;75%;6%;5

Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;SSE;5;63%;1%;6

Borger;Sunny and cooler;79;55;S;6;27%;2%;5

Bowie;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;50;E;14;35%;4%;5

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;51;E;15;28%;2%;5

Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;N;6;59%;13%;5

Bridgeport;Cooler with sunshine;81;47;N;15;31%;4%;5

Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;9;72%;3%;6

Brownwood;Sunny and cooler;83;48;ENE;14;31%;3%;5

Burnet;Sunny and warm;86;55;NNE;8;39%;4%;5

Canadian;Sunny and cooler;77;50;S;5;33%;2%;5

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;NE;6;49%;1%;6

Childress;Sunny and cooler;78;48;SSE;9;21%;1%;5

Cleburne;Sunny and cooler;83;53;NNE;14;36%;3%;5

College Station;Sunshine and warm;91;61;NNE;9;57%;14%;5

Comanche;Sunny and cooler;81;51;NE;15;32%;3%;5

Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;N;6;63%;12%;5

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;71%;1%;6

Corsicana;Sunny and warm;85;54;N;10;41%;4%;5

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;SE;5;57%;0%;6

Dalhart;Sunny, not as warm;77;45;SSW;11;26%;2%;5

Dallas Love;Sunny and cooler;83;57;NE;14;33%;3%;5

Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;84;58;NNE;15;36%;3%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and cooler;82;55;NNE;15;34%;2%;5

Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;51;NE;15;30%;4%;5

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;97;65;SE;6;47%;2%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;SE;6;57%;2%;6

Denton;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;48;NNE;16;35%;3%;5

Dryden;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;61;NE;10;31%;0%;4

Dumas;Sunny and cooler;75;50;SSW;8;31%;0%;5

Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;SE;7;61%;3%;6

El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;ESE;7;19%;0%;5

Ellington;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;7;70%;5%;5

Falfurrias;Partly sunny and hot;94;71;SE;7;55%;2%;6

Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;NNE;11;42%;4%;5

Fort Worth;Sunny and cooler;83;54;NNE;15;31%;3%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and cooler;83;53;NNE;16;32%;3%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and cooler;85;56;NNE;15;31%;3%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and cooler;84;50;NNE;14;36%;3%;5

Fredericksburg;Sunny and warm;87;53;NE;8;40%;2%;5

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;48;NNE;15;35%;4%;5

Galveston;Mostly sunny, humid;86;75;SSW;9;79%;3%;6

Gatesville;Sunny and cooler;85;51;N;14;37%;5%;5

Georgetown;Sunny and warm;89;56;N;8;43%;3%;5

Giddings;Warm with sunshine;92;60;N;6;52%;11%;5

Gilmer;Sunny and not as hot;82;52;N;6;55%;14%;5

Graham;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;47;E;15;31%;2%;5

Granbury;Sunny and cooler;83;51;NNE;15;31%;3%;5

Grand Prairie;Sunny and not as hot;84;57;NNE;15;27%;2%;5

Greenville;Sunny and not as hot;83;51;N;15;34%;4%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;77;60;ENE;22;21%;0%;5

Hamilton;Sunny and cooler;83;52;NNE;15;34%;4%;5

Harlingen;Partly sunny;95;70;SE;10;70%;2%;6

Hearne;Sunny and very warm;89;55;N;7;51%;11%;5

Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SE;6;56%;0%;6

Henderson;Sunny and less humid;85;54;N;6;57%;13%;5

Hereford;Sunny and cooler;78;49;SSW;8;27%;2%;5

Hillsboro;Sunny and not as hot;85;55;NNE;15;36%;3%;5

Hondo;Sunny and very warm;95;61;ENE;6;49%;1%;6

Houston;Partly sunny, warm;90;71;SSW;6;67%;7%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, warm;91;71;SSW;8;65%;6%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;SSW;9;67%;6%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSW;4;73%;6%;5

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, warm;91;71;SSW;6;65%;5%;5

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;S;6;64%;10%;5

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SSW;7;67%;7%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;S;7;67%;9%;5

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;90;60;N;6;61%;14%;5

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;74%;1%;6

Jacksonville;Sunny and less humid;84;58;NNE;6;57%;12%;5

Jasper;Warm with sunshine;88;65;N;5;71%;13%;5

Junction;Sunny and warm;87;53;ENE;9;39%;2%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;ENE;5;58%;1%;6

Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;90;54;NE;8;45%;1%;5

Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;86;57;NNE;11;42%;4%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and warm;86;56;NNE;11;47%;4%;5

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;8;65%;2%;6

La Grange;Sunshine and warm;93;62;N;5;58%;10%;5

Lago Vista;Sunny and warm;87;60;NNE;7;52%;4%;5

Lancaster;Sunny and not as hot;83;53;NNE;14;36%;4%;5

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;SE;7;54%;0%;6

Llano;Sunny and cooler;88;53;NNE;7;35%;4%;5

Longview;Sunny and warm;85;54;N;7;54%;13%;5

Lubbock;Sunny and cooler;78;49;S;9;24%;1%;5

Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;NE;7;67%;12%;5

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;97;72;SE;8;61%;27%;6

Mcgregor;Sunny and not as hot;85;51;N;13;43%;4%;5

Mckinney;Sunny and cooler;81;50;NE;15;37%;3%;5

Mesquite;Sunny and not as hot;83;52;NNE;15;36%;4%;5

Midland;Partly sunny, cooler;83;55;E;14;19%;0%;5

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, cooler;83;55;E;14;19%;0%;5

Midlothian;Sunny and not as hot;84;56;NNE;14;41%;3%;5

Mineola;Sunny and not as hot;83;51;N;8;46%;16%;5

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;51;NE;15;30%;3%;5

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and not as hot;84;50;NNE;9;43%;16%;5

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;87;57;N;7;66%;11%;5

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NNE;6;50%;1%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny, cooler;83;54;SE;13;25%;0%;5

Orange;Partly sunny;88;69;SW;7;72%;7%;5

Palacios;Mostly sunny;88;67;S;8;77%;1%;6

Palestine;Sunny and warm;86;56;NNE;6;53%;13%;5

Pampa;Sunny and cooler;77;52;S;7;26%;0%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;79;48;S;7;22%;2%;5

Paris;Sunny, not as warm;80;50;NNE;15;43%;16%;5

Pecos;Not as hot;85;52;ESE;8;26%;0%;5

Perryton;Sunny and cooler;76;49;S;7;33%;0%;5

Plainview;Sunny and cooler;75;47;S;8;26%;2%;5

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;NE;5;53%;1%;6

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;85;75;SE;9;83%;26%;6

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, humid;89;75;SE;10;76%;3%;6

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;90;68;S;6;67%;1%;6

Randolph AFB;Warm with sunshine;92;62;ENE;6;55%;1%;6

Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;8;65%;2%;6

Rockport;Sunshine and humid;87;72;SSE;8;80%;0%;6

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;ENE;9;43%;0%;6

San Angelo;Cooler;85;51;NE;13;29%;1%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;NNE;6;55%;1%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;93;63;E;5;57%;2%;6

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;NNE;7;51%;2%;5

Seminole;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;49;SSE;8;26%;0%;5

Sherman-Denison;Sunny, not as warm;80;52;ENE;14;39%;6%;5

Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;79;51;SE;11;27%;0%;5

Sonora;Not as hot;87;54;ENE;10;34%;0%;5

Stephenville;Sunny and cooler;82;52;ENE;14;30%;3%;5

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and not as hot;82;52;N;15;40%;17%;5

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;80;55;SE;10;25%;0%;5

Temple;Sunny and warm;85;53;N;11;47%;4%;5

Terrell;Sunny and not as hot;83;50;NNE;10;39%;5%;5

Tyler;Sunny and warm;85;56;N;9;50%;15%;5

Uvalde;Sunny and hot;95;61;NE;5;56%;0%;6

Vernon;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;49;SSE;8;26%;1%;5

Victoria;Warm with sunshine;93;66;SSE;6;68%;2%;6

Waco;Sunny and not as hot;86;52;N;13;40%;4%;5

Weslaco;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SE;8;60%;3%;6

Wharton;Mostly sunny;91;64;SSW;5;73%;5%;6

Wichita Falls;Sunny and cooler;80;50;E;15;32%;2%;5

Wink;Not as hot;85;52;E;12;20%;0%;5

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;ESE;6;58%;1%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather