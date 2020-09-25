TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and very warm;94;70;SSE;12;44%;0%;6
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;12;40%;1%;6
Alice;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;SSE;9;63%;27%;7
Alpine;Sunny and hot;95;68;S;7;23%;0%;7
Amarillo;Sizzling sunshine;97;61;S;12;25%;7%;6
Angleton;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;4;71%;30%;7
Arlington;Sunny and warm;87;70;SSE;9;62%;0%;6
Austin;Plenty of sun;90;74;SSE;4;62%;25%;7
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, humid;91;73;SSE;8;70%;0%;7
Bay;Mostly sunny;85;70;SE;3;71%;27%;7
Beaumont;Sun and some clouds;85;68;SSE;5;72%;29%;7
Beeville;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;8;62%;27%;7
Borger;Sunshine and hot;100;62;S;11;23%;8%;6
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;88;66;SSE;8;64%;0%;6
Breckenridge;Warm with sunshine;95;71;SSE;8;46%;0%;6
Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;SSE;5;69%;1%;7
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;89;67;SSE;7;61%;0%;6
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;76;SSE;9;69%;27%;8
Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;92;69;SSE;9;51%;0%;7
Burnet;Plenty of sun;88;71;SSE;7;62%;0%;7
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;98;60;S;14;29%;8%;6
Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;SE;7;63%;0%;7
Childress;Sunshine and warm;95;66;SSE;12;34%;5%;6
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;SSE;9;68%;0%;6
College Station;Mostly sunny, humid;86;69;SE;6;71%;1%;7
Comanche;Sunny and very warm;91;70;S;9;52%;1%;7
Conroe;Mostly sunny;86;67;S;4;67%;3%;7
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;10;69%;27%;7
Corsicana;Sunshine;86;68;SSE;9;67%;0%;6
Cotulla;Sunshine and warm;97;73;SE;8;58%;0%;7
Dalhart;Sunshine and hot;95;57;SSE;8;25%;8%;6
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSE;8;64%;0%;6
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;SSE;8;65%;0%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSE;10;67%;0%;6
Decatur;Sunny and warm;89;68;S;8;57%;0%;6
Del Rio;Warm with sunshine;95;72;SE;12;61%;26%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;93;70;SE;12;66%;26%;7
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;SSE;10;63%;0%;6
Dryden;Sunny and hot;95;66;ESE;7;56%;4%;7
Dumas;Sunny and very warm;95;59;S;8;28%;7%;6
Edinburg;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;9;59%;5%;8
El Paso;Blazing sunshine;99;67;WNW;8;20%;0%;7
Ellington;Mostly sunny;85;70;S;4;70%;10%;7
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;93;72;SSE;7;62%;27%;8
Fort Hood;Sunny;88;70;SSE;9;65%;0%;7
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;SSE;9;57%;0%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;SSE;10;63%;0%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;SSE;10;59%;0%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;85;69;SSE;8;68%;0%;6
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;7;62%;2%;7
Gainesville;Plenty of sun;87;66;SSE;8;69%;0%;6
Galveston;Mostly sunny;85;77;S;6;69%;31%;7
Gatesville;Plenty of sun;88;71;SSE;7;61%;0%;7
Georgetown;Sunny;89;73;SSE;7;62%;0%;7
Giddings;Mostly sunny;87;71;SSE;5;65%;2%;7
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;SSE;5;73%;1%;6
Graham;Sunny and very warm;93;69;SSE;7;50%;0%;6
Granbury;Sunny and very warm;91;71;SSE;8;55%;0%;6
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;SSE;9;63%;0%;6
Greenville;Plenty of sun;87;68;SSE;8;59%;0%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Warm with sunshine;92;68;W;14;18%;0%;7
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;89;69;SSE;8;59%;0%;7
Harlingen;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;11;69%;27%;8
Hearne;Mostly sunny, humid;86;68;SSE;6;72%;0%;7
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;92;72;SE;8;60%;0%;8
Henderson;Mostly sunny;83;63;S;5;73%;1%;6
Hereford;Sunshine and hot;98;61;WSW;9;25%;6%;6
Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;87;70;SSE;9;62%;0%;6
Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;SE;8;63%;25%;7
Houston;Mostly sunny;85;69;S;4;69%;8%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;87;70;SSE;5;65%;8%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Nice with sunshine;84;69;SSE;5;68%;7%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;SSE;0;74%;8%;7
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;3;63%;9%;7
Houston Hooks;Nice with sunshine;86;67;SSE;2;67%;4%;7
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;86;70;SSE;3;71%;5%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;87;69;SSE;4;68%;6%;7
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;86;69;SSE;4;68%;2%;7
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SSE;9;75%;27%;7
Jacksonville;Sunshine;83;65;S;5;73%;1%;6
Jasper;Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;4;72%;27%;4
Junction;Sunny and very warm;91;70;SSE;8;60%;0%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;6;66%;25%;7
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;89;69;SSE;8;63%;25%;7
Killeen;Sunny;88;70;SSE;9;65%;0%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and humid;88;71;SSE;8;68%;0%;7
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;10;64%;26%;8
La Grange;Mostly sunny;88;72;SSE;5;68%;1%;7
Lago Vista;Sunny and humid;87;70;SSE;6;70%;0%;7
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SSE;8;66%;0%;6
Laredo;Sunny and very warm;96;74;SSE;10;53%;0%;8
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;SSE;6;58%;2%;7
Longview;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSE;6;70%;1%;6
Lubbock;Scorching sunshine;97;64;SSW;12;32%;5%;6
Lufkin;Humid with sunshine;85;65;SSE;4;65%;4%;7
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;11;58%;5%;8
Mcgregor;Sunny and humid;87;70;SSE;9;70%;0%;7
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SSE;10;66%;0%;6
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;SSE;8;64%;0%;6
Midland;Sunshine and warm;96;67;S;11;37%;5%;7
Midland Airpark;Sunshine and warm;96;67;S;11;37%;5%;7
Midlothian;Plenty of sun;84;67;SSE;7;75%;0%;6
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;SSE;5;72%;0%;6
Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;91;68;SSE;9;59%;0%;6
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSE;5;69%;1%;6
Nacogdoches;Sunshine and nice;84;63;S;5;70%;25%;6
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;91;74;SSE;8;61%;25%;7
Odessa;Sunshine and hot;96;67;S;10;32%;5%;7
Orange;An afternoon shower;85;69;SSE;5;70%;45%;6
Palacios;Sunny;85;76;SSE;7;73%;42%;7
Palestine;Brilliant sunshine;83;66;SSE;5;73%;0%;7
Pampa;Hot with sunshine;97;60;S;14;23%;8%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;99;58;S;13;23%;8%;6
Paris;Sunny and beautiful;83;63;SSE;8;64%;1%;6
Pecos;Sunshine and hot;100;68;SSE;5;27%;4%;7
Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;59;S;10;28%;9%;6
Plainview;Sunny and very warm;95;58;S;11;27%;6%;6
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;6;62%;0%;7
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;86;80;SSE;9;71%;55%;7
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;78;SSE;10;69%;28%;8
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;88;76;SSE;6;62%;27%;7
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;7;66%;25%;7
Robstown;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;66%;27%;7
Rockport;Partly sunny;88;80;SSE;8;65%;55%;7
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;86;68;SSE;9;61%;1%;7
San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;12;47%;2%;7
San Antonio;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;7;66%;25%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;6;66%;25%;7
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;65%;25%;6
Seminole;Sunshine and hot;97;63;SSW;7;30%;5%;7
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;85;67;SSE;9;70%;0%;6
Snyder;Sunny and very warm;94;66;S;10;41%;3%;6
Sonora;Sunny;89;68;S;10;52%;2%;7
Stephenville;Sunny and warm;88;69;SSE;7;59%;0%;6
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;S;7;64%;0%;6
Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;93;69;S;12;36%;2%;7
Temple;Sunny and humid;87;70;SSE;9;73%;0%;7
Terrell;Plenty of sun;86;67;SSE;8;70%;0%;6
Tyler;Sunny;84;65;SSE;6;69%;1%;6
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;7;68%;0%;7
Vernon;Sunshine and warm;96;70;SSE;10;39%;2%;6
Victoria;Mostly sunny;90;74;SSE;6;69%;27%;7
Waco;Sunny and humid;88;71;SSE;9;66%;0%;7
Weslaco;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;58%;6%;8
Wharton;Sunshine and nice;86;69;SSE;4;71%;6%;7
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;SSE;10;55%;1%;6
Wink;Hot with sunshine;99;63;SE;7;32%;5%;7
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SE;8;57%;2%;8
_____
