TX Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;5;57%;14%;10

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;4;47%;12%;10

Alice;Sunshine and warm;97;78;SSE;7;65%;39%;10

Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;94;67;SSE;6;32%;0%;11

Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;SSE;10;33%;3%;9

Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;S;12;68%;71%;9

Arlington;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;6;60%;53%;7

Austin;Clouds and sun, warm;100;79;S;3;52%;34%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun, warm;98;79;S;5;58%;34%;10

Bay;A t-storm in spots;92;77;S;11;72%;71%;8

Beaumont;Rain and wind;91;78;S;32;78%;89%;4

Beeville;Sunshine and warm;98;79;SSE;5;61%;40%;10

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;8;33%;2%;9

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;88;70;ENE;5;70%;38%;7

Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SE;5;51%;45%;9

Brenham;Cloudy;96;78;S;8;58%;40%;5

Bridgeport;A t-storm around;90;67;N;4;62%;51%;7

Brownsville;Sunshine, hot, humid;99;81;SSE;10;65%;25%;11

Brownwood;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;5;54%;25%;10

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;95;76;S;4;56%;51%;10

Canadian;Mostly sunny;96;67;SSE;8;46%;2%;9

Castroville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;4;54%;38%;10

Childress;Partly sunny;95;69;SE;5;55%;2%;9

Cleburne;A t-storm around;92;73;ESE;7;64%;54%;8

College Station;Cloudy and humid;95;78;S;13;60%;37%;5

Comanche;A t-storm in spots;94;74;SSE;4;57%;47%;8

Conroe;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;77;SSE;11;64%;77%;5

Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;96;78;SSE;8;68%;61%;10

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SSE;6;62%;42%;7

Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;4;56%;35%;10

Dalhart;Sunshine and hot;98;65;SE;10;33%;3%;9

Dallas Love;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;9;64%;53%;4

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;10;67%;53%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;88;73;SE;10;71%;53%;5

Decatur;A t-storm around;89;71;SSE;5;60%;51%;7

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;103;81;SE;5;51%;7%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;6;52%;7%;10

Denton;A t-storm around;89;71;SE;6;64%;51%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;6;39%;4%;10

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;SSE;9;35%;3%;9

Edinburg;Warm with sunshine;99;80;SSE;7;56%;16%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny;101;73;SSE;5;22%;1%;10

Ellington;Very windy;91;79;S;17;72%;77%;8

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SSE;6;57%;47%;11

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;95;78;E;7;55%;53%;10

Fort Worth;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;6;57%;53%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;91;77;NW;10;64%;53%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;93;78;NW;9;60%;42%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm around;92;73;NW;8;64%;54%;8

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;73;SSE;4;57%;36%;10

Gainesville;A t-storm around;87;72;SSE;7;71%;50%;4

Galveston;Very windy;91;82;S;19;75%;77%;5

Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;5;56%;64%;8

Georgetown;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;6;54%;34%;10

Giddings;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;79;SSE;6;53%;44%;8

Gilmer;Some wind and rain;76;70;SSW;30;91%;86%;2

Graham;Showers and t-storms;93;72;SE;4;57%;64%;8

Granbury;Variable cloudiness;93;76;ESE;5;55%;41%;7

Grand Prairie;A t-storm around;89;75;SSE;6;61%;53%;7

Greenville;A t-storm around;87;73;S;5;60%;76%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;ESE;12;27%;0%;10

Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SSE;5;56%;62%;10

Harlingen;Sunshine and warm;97;79;SSE;9;65%;30%;11

Hearne;Decreasing clouds;96;77;SSE;8;55%;38%;9

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;SE;5;53%;24%;11

Henderson;Some wind and rain;79;70;S;31;84%;86%;2

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;S;8;32%;3%;9

Hillsboro;A t-storm around;92;75;E;7;57%;55%;8

Hondo;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SSE;4;55%;34%;10

Houston;Very windy;96;81;S;17;64%;77%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Very windy;95;80;S;17;67%;77%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Very windy;91;81;S;16;67%;77%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Very windy;93;76;S;15;72%;77%;8

Houston Clover;Very windy;95;79;S;16;65%;77%;5

Houston Hooks;Very windy;93;77;SSE;15;65%;77%;5

Houston Hull;A t-storm around;94;77;S;14;69%;71%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Very windy;95;78;S;17;67%;79%;5

Huntsville;Some wind and rain;91;76;S;24;74%;82%;5

Ingleside;Sunshine, a t-storm;94;80;S;9;75%;73%;10

Jacksonville;Some wind and rain;80;72;S;30;79%;72%;3

Jasper;Rain and wind;86;76;S;35;77%;89%;3

Junction;Partly sunny;97;73;SE;3;60%;28%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;4;57%;40%;10

Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;74;ESE;4;60%;34%;10

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;95;78;E;7;55%;53%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Variable cloudiness;94;77;E;8;59%;35%;8

Kingsville Nas;A thunderstorm;97;79;SSE;8;66%;62%;10

La Grange;A t-storm around;99;80;SSE;6;57%;64%;8

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;4;59%;32%;10

Lancaster;A t-storm around;89;72;SSE;5;62%;53%;6

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;102;81;SSE;5;49%;25%;11

Llano;Partly sunny;97;75;S;5;54%;26%;10

Longview;Some wind and rain;78;71;S;31;87%;86%;2

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;S;7;39%;3%;9

Lufkin;Rain and wind;84;72;S;38;82%;87%;3

Mcallen;Sunshine and warm;100;80;SSE;8;57%;15%;11

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun;95;76;S;10;58%;40%;10

Mckinney;A t-storm around;86;70;SSE;10;72%;50%;4

Mesquite;A t-storm around;87;71;SSE;5;64%;52%;5

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;6;39%;1%;10

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;6;39%;1%;10

Midlothian;A t-storm around;90;73;SSE;9;70%;53%;9

Mineola;Some wind and rain;80;69;S;27;87%;85%;2

Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;93;71;E;7;62%;53%;9

Mount Pleasant;Some wind and rain;78;70;SSW;29;86%;86%;2

Nacogdoches;Some wind and rain;80;70;S;31;84%;82%;3

New Braunfels;Warm with some sun;99;79;SSE;4;54%;39%;10

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;7;35%;1%;10

Orange;Rain and wind;89;79;S;32;87%;89%;3

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;83;S;12;72%;76%;5

Palestine;Some wind and rain;83;71;S;30;77%;70%;3

Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;SSE;10;36%;2%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and hot;97;66;SSE;9;42%;2%;9

Paris;Rain and wind;80;70;SSW;17;77%;84%;2

Pecos;Sunny and hot;101;71;SE;5;29%;1%;10

Perryton;Sunny and hot;95;66;SSE;11;40%;2%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;SSE;7;42%;4%;9

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;4;54%;41%;10

Port Aransas;High clouds, humid;91;83;S;9;73%;44%;10

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;93;83;SSE;11;67%;44%;11

Port Lavaca;Overcast;94;82;S;7;62%;63%;5

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;4;56%;41%;10

Robstown;A thunderstorm;97;77;SSE;7;66%;60%;10

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;94;84;S;8;67%;44%;10

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;4;54%;12%;10

San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;3;49%;7%;10

San Antonio;Partial sunshine;99;77;SE;4;55%;40%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;4;57%;41%;10

San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;98;79;S;5;53%;36%;10

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;S;5;36%;3%;10

Sherman-Denison;A t-storm around;86;72;S;8;74%;48%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;5;50%;2%;10

Sonora;Partly sunny;96;75;S;4;49%;7%;10

Stephenville;Showers and t-storms;93;72;SE;5;61%;67%;8

Sulphur Springs;Some wind and rain;80;72;S;27;78%;84%;2

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;97;75;SSE;5;45%;5%;10

Temple;Clouds and sun;96;75;ENE;9;57%;36%;10

Terrell;Mainly cloudy, humid;87;71;SSE;6;69%;44%;5

Tyler;Some wind and rain;81;73;S;29;80%;85%;2

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;4;55%;21%;10

Vernon;Clouds and sun;96;70;SE;5;49%;14%;9

Victoria;Rather cloudy, warm;98;81;SSE;6;65%;44%;7

Waco;Sunny intervals;95;76;SW;10;54%;41%;10

Weslaco;Warm with sunshine;98;80;SSE;9;55%;16%;11

Wharton;A t-storm in spots;94;77;S;8;70%;71%;5

Wichita Falls;Showers and t-storms;91;71;ESE;5;67%;64%;9

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SE;7;31%;1%;10

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;SSE;5;54%;22%;11

