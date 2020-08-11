TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;12;48%;5%;11
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;12;41%;3%;11
Alice;Mostly sunny;99;76;SE;11;59%;28%;11
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;7;31%;0%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;102;74;S;11;30%;3%;10
Angleton;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;7;67%;29%;11
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;100;80;SSE;8;51%;3%;11
Austin;Sunshine and warm;102;77;SSE;5;50%;4%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and warm;102;76;SSE;9;56%;4%;11
Bay;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;6;68%;29%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;76;SSW;5;71%;32%;11
Beeville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;7;57%;28%;10
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;S;10;28%;2%;10
Bowie;Mostly sunny;97;76;SE;8;53%;12%;10
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;8;42%;11%;11
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;S;6;58%;11%;11
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;7;47%;12%;11
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;78;SE;11;64%;10%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;102;74;SSE;9;45%;2%;11
Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;7;50%;3%;11
Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;13;40%;4%;10
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;7;51%;5%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;14;38%;6%;10
Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;8;56%;2%;11
College Station;Sunshine and warm;98;76;S;8;61%;10%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;8;47%;4%;11
Conroe;Sunshine and warm;97;74;S;6;63%;15%;11
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;11;65%;28%;10
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;7;54%;3%;11
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;SE;9;55%;4%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;102;66;SSE;11;29%;3%;10
Dallas Love;Warm with sunshine;99;82;ESE;8;49%;3%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;99;80;SE;8;52%;2%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, warm;99;80;ESE;10;55%;4%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;7;47%;12%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;SE;13;48%;4%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;12;49%;2%;11
Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SE;8;52%;8%;10
Dryden;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;11;41%;3%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;S;10;32%;3%;10
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;10;56%;9%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny;105;78;SE;6;20%;6%;11
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;93;78;S;6;68%;43%;11
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;8;52%;28%;11
Fort Hood;Warm with sunshine;101;77;SSE;9;50%;3%;11
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;SSE;8;48%;4%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;100;80;SE;11;51%;6%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;102;81;SE;10;47%;4%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;8;53%;3%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;SSE;7;48%;3%;11
Gainesville;Warm with sunshine;98;77;SE;8;59%;11%;10
Galveston;Showers around;93;84;S;9;69%;66%;10
Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;7;51%;3%;11
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;8;53%;4%;11
Giddings;Mostly sunny;101;76;S;6;53%;10%;11
Gilmer;Warm with sunshine;96;75;SSE;5;65%;16%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny;102;77;SSE;7;43%;14%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSE;8;45%;5%;11
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;100;81;SSE;8;52%;3%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SE;7;48%;7%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Warm with sunshine;96;74;ESE;11;28%;0%;12
Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;8;50%;3%;11
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;13;63%;28%;11
Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;S;6;57%;12%;11
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;98;74;SE;9;50%;5%;11
Henderson;Warm with sunshine;96;75;SSE;5;61%;12%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSW;10;31%;2%;11
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;8;50%;3%;11
Hondo;Mostly sunny;101;74;SE;9;53%;4%;11
Houston;Sunshine and humid;95;77;S;6;65%;29%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;95;78;S;7;64%;29%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;94;77;S;7;63%;29%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with sunshine;92;73;N;4;71%;29%;11
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;78;S;5;61%;29%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSE;5;63%;17%;11
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, humid;94;77;S;7;66%;29%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;S;6;64%;29%;11
Huntsville;Lots of sun, warm;99;77;S;6;58%;13%;11
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;94;81;SSE;11;73%;29%;11
Jacksonville;Warm with sunshine;98;76;SSE;5;57%;6%;11
Jasper;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSW;4;65%;28%;11
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;9;49%;2%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SSE;8;53%;5%;11
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;8;52%;3%;11
Killeen;Warm with sunshine;101;77;SSE;9;50%;3%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and warm;100;77;SSE;10;54%;3%;11
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;98;77;SSE;11;61%;28%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;S;7;57%;9%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;7;55%;4%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;7;54%;3%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;103;79;SE;11;44%;4%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;103;74;SSE;7;47%;3%;11
Longview;Sunshine and warm;97;76;SSE;6;60%;15%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;12;34%;4%;11
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;5;60%;16%;11
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;13;59%;9%;11
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;102;76;SSE;10;54%;3%;11
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;9;53%;4%;10
Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;7;53%;4%;11
Midland;Sunshine and hot;103;77;SSE;13;35%;4%;11
Midland Airpark;Sunshine and hot;103;77;SSE;13;35%;4%;11
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;6;56%;2%;11
Mineola;Sunshine and warm;98;76;SSE;5;61%;9%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;102;77;SE;10;50%;5%;11
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;5;61%;21%;10
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;S;5;61%;10%;11
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;8;51%;4%;11
Odessa;Sunny and hot;102;75;S;13;34%;4%;11
Orange;A couple of t-storms;93;77;SSW;5;68%;65%;11
Palacios;Mostly sunny;92;81;SSE;10;69%;28%;11
Palestine;Sunshine, very warm;99;75;SSE;5;56%;4%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;S;13;31%;3%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;SSE;14;32%;2%;10
Paris;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;7;57%;16%;10
Pecos;Sunny and hot;107;75;SE;7;30%;2%;11
Perryton;Mostly sunny;100;73;S;12;37%;2%;10
Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;11;37%;6%;11
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;51%;5%;11
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;91;83;SSE;10;71%;29%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;92;81;SSE;12;67%;28%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;79;SSE;8;61%;9%;11
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SSE;9;52%;4%;11
Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;10;60%;9%;11
Rockport;Humid with sunshine;93;83;SSE;9;66%;9%;11
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;10;53%;2%;11
San Angelo;Sunny and hot;104;77;S;11;43%;1%;11
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;102;76;SSE;7;52%;4%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;8;54%;5%;11
San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;S;10;32%;6%;11
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;98;78;SE;9;52%;9%;10
Snyder;Sunshine and hot;102;76;SSE;11;41%;3%;11
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;S;11;46%;2%;11
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;7;49%;4%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;7;53%;13%;10
Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;12;39%;2%;11
Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;10;56%;3%;11
Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SE;7;56%;4%;11
Tyler;Sunshine, very warm;99;77;SSE;6;57%;8%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;SE;8;53%;4%;11
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;11;35%;11%;10
Victoria;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;8;63%;28%;10
Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;9;53%;3%;11
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;77;SE;10;56%;9%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;7;69%;15%;11
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SE;12;47%;18%;10
Wink;Hot with sunshine;106;76;SE;13;32%;4%;11
Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;SE;8;50%;5%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather