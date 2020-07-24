TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, humid;92;71;SE;10;66%;37%;9
Abilene Dyess;Sun and some clouds;93;71;SE;9;57%;37%;9
Alice;Wind and rain;84;74;SE;22;89%;93%;3
Alpine;A t-storm in spots;88;66;ESE;7;53%;55%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;9;52%;29%;12
Angleton;Rain and wind;84;76;SE;19;86%;86%;4
Arlington;Rather cloudy, humid;94;77;SE;9;62%;43%;4
Austin;A shower or t-storm;91;76;E;17;68%;85%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;74;E;17;75%;85%;3
Bay;Wind and rain;84;78;SE;23;90%;90%;3
Beaumont;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SE;14;82%;81%;4
Beeville;Wind and rain;84;75;SE;30;83%;92%;2
Borger;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;8;47%;10%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;SE;6;74%;41%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;96;76;SE;7;59%;39%;10
Brenham;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;SE;14;72%;85%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;91;71;SE;7;68%;41%;10
Brownsville;Wind and rain;86;77;SE;23;84%;92%;2
Brownwood;Clouds and sun;92;71;ESE;9;63%;55%;6
Burnet;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;SE;17;67%;80%;3
Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;8;54%;9%;11
Castroville;A shower or t-storm;90;77;SE;17;69%;85%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;9;63%;10%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;SE;9;69%;55%;6
College Station;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;ESE;8;75%;80%;4
Comanche;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;SE;8;65%;55%;6
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;87;75;SE;16;79%;82%;4
Corpus Christi;Wind and rain;83;76;SSE;26;95%;94%;3
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;76;SE;9;68%;55%;5
Cotulla;A shower or t-storm;92;75;ESE;16;74%;88%;3
Dalhart;Partly sunny;93;68;SSE;12;53%;12%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;9;60%;42%;6
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;76;SE;10;65%;42%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;76;SE;12;70%;40%;5
Decatur;Clouds and sun;92;75;SSE;7;60%;41%;8
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;99;79;ESE;6;53%;44%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;98;77;ESE;7;54%;44%;6
Denton;Clouds and sun;94;77;SE;9;62%;40%;7
Dryden;Partial sunshine;98;75;ESE;8;45%;39%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;9;54%;10%;12
Edinburg;Wind and rain;86;76;SE;18;85%;94%;3
El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;ESE;7;49%;73%;11
Ellington;Rain and wind;84;78;SE;18;84%;86%;3
Falfurrias;Wind and rain;87;75;ESE;23;83%;96%;2
Fort Hood;Cloudy and humid;91;74;ESE;11;67%;66%;4
Fort Worth;Sun and clouds;94;77;SE;9;58%;52%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Humid with some sun;93;76;SE;12;65%;55%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;SE;11;63%;53%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;72;SE;8;66%;55%;5
Fredericksburg;A shower or t-storm;88;72;SE;17;68%;80%;3
Gainesville;Humid with some sun;92;74;SE;7;67%;40%;8
Galveston;Rain and wind;87;81;SE;17;82%;86%;4
Gatesville;Rather cloudy;92;75;SSE;8;66%;66%;6
Georgetown;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SE;17;68%;84%;4
Giddings;A shower or t-storm;91;77;SE;13;68%;85%;3
Gilmer;A thunderstorm;89;73;SE;6;79%;63%;6
Graham;Partial sunshine;94;74;SE;6;62%;29%;10
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;95;77;ESE;8;60%;53%;6
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;94;78;SE;8;63%;55%;5
Greenville;Clouds and sun;96;78;SE;7;56%;40%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;85;66;ENE;15;52%;33%;11
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;73;SE;9;67%;66%;6
Harlingen;Wind and rain;84;77;SSE;17;89%;92%;3
Hearne;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SSE;17;70%;80%;4
Hebbronville;Rain and wind;87;74;ESE;19;82%;95%;3
Henderson;Inc. clouds;88;73;SE;7;75%;44%;6
Hereford;Mostly sunny;93;66;SSE;8;51%;30%;12
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;92;76;SE;10;65%;66%;5
Hondo;A thunderstorm;90;76;NE;16;65%;85%;4
Houston;Rain and wind;86;77;SE;16;82%;86%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain and wind;86;79;SE;16;81%;86%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and wind;84;77;SE;18;83%;86%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain and wind;84;76;SE;18;90%;86%;3
Houston Clover;Rain and wind;85;79;SE;18;79%;86%;4
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;85;77;ESE;16;78%;86%;3
Houston Hull;Rain and wind;86;79;SE;18;81%;86%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;ESE;16;80%;86%;3
Huntsville;Showers and t-storms;90;75;SE;16;75%;82%;4
Ingleside;Wind and rain;85;79;SSE;36;91%;94%;3
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SE;8;75%;44%;6
Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;SE;16;84%;68%;4
Junction;Partly sunny;93;74;E;6;64%;66%;6
Kellyusa Airport;A shower or t-storm;88;76;ENE;17;68%;86%;3
Kerrville;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;73;SE;17;74%;80%;3
Killeen;Cloudy and humid;91;74;ESE;11;67%;66%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy and humid;91;75;ESE;11;71%;66%;4
Kingsville Nas;Wind and rain;84;76;SE;23;88%;94%;3
La Grange;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;SE;13;76%;85%;3
Lago Vista;A shower or t-storm;88;73;E;17;73%;84%;3
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;75;SE;8;64%;55%;5
Laredo;Wind and rain;94;75;E;23;70%;93%;3
Llano;Cloudy and humid;94;74;SSE;8;60%;66%;3
Longview;A t-storm around;90;74;SE;7;72%;55%;6
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;92;71;ESE;8;53%;31%;12
Lufkin;A shower or t-storm;86;73;ESE;17;81%;80%;4
Mcallen;Wind and rain;87;74;SE;17;85%;93%;3
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;74;ESE;10;72%;66%;4
Mckinney;Humid with some sun;92;75;SE;11;67%;40%;6
Mesquite;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;8;62%;55%;6
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;9;50%;15%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;72;SE;9;50%;15%;12
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;73;SE;8;73%;44%;4
Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;74;SE;6;75%;44%;6
Mineral Wells;Humid with some sun;94;74;SE;10;67%;55%;7
Mount Pleasant;A shower or two;90;73;SE;5;69%;67%;7
Nacogdoches;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;73;SE;17;77%;67%;4
New Braunfels;A shower or t-storm;89;76;SE;17;74%;86%;3
Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;72;ESE;8;49%;13%;12
Orange;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;ESE;15;81%;85%;3
Palacios;Wind and rain;86;76;SSE;26;85%;90%;3
Palestine;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;74;SE;8;69%;66%;6
Pampa;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;9;46%;27%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;95;68;SSE;10;47%;28%;11
Paris;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;SE;8;64%;44%;8
Pecos;Partly sunny;98;75;ESE;7;41%;10%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;94;69;SSE;10;50%;10%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;66;SE;8;60%;11%;12
Pleasanton;Wind and rain;89;76;SE;18;79%;90%;3
Port Aransas;Wind and rain;85;80;SE;31;82%;93%;3
Port Isabel;Wind and rain;85;79;SE;22;84%;91%;3
Port Lavaca;Wind and rain;84;78;SE;30;84%;91%;3
Randolph AFB;A shower or t-storm;88;75;E;17;70%;86%;3
Robstown;Wind and rain;84;75;SSE;26;93%;94%;3
Rockport;Wind and rain;85;80;SE;36;84%;93%;3
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;8;63%;66%;6
San Angelo;Partly sunny;95;70;ESE;7;57%;39%;8
San Antonio;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SE;17;74%;85%;3
San Antonio Stinson;A shower or t-storm;87;75;ENE;19;71%;85%;3
San Marcos;A shower or t-storm;89;74;SE;17;69%;86%;3
Seminole;Mostly sunny;93;69;ESE;6;50%;15%;12
Sherman-Denison;A shower in the a.m.;92;75;SE;8;67%;64%;8
Snyder;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;7;57%;20%;12
Sonora;Periods of sun;95;73;E;8;52%;42%;7
Stephenville;Humid with some sun;91;72;ESE;8;67%;55%;6
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;8;61%;41%;6
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;93;72;SE;8;55%;36%;10
Temple;A shower or t-storm;91;74;ESE;17;72%;80%;4
Terrell;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;9;66%;42%;7
Tyler;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;75;SE;8;69%;42%;6
Uvalde;A shower or t-storm;93;75;ESE;17;61%;80%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny;95;74;ESE;7;50%;11%;11
Victoria;Wind and rain;85;76;ESE;24;84%;91%;3
Waco;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;76;ESE;12;68%;66%;5
Weslaco;Wind and rain;85;77;SE;18;83%;93%;3
Wharton;Rain and wind;84;74;SE;18;84%;86%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;9;65%;16%;10
Wink;Partly sunny;98;75;E;10;46%;10%;12
Zapata;Rain and wind;92;76;SE;16;79%;99%;3
