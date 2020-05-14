TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warm with some sun;92;70;SSE;17;59%;7%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;S;14;59%;8%;12
Alice;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;SE;10;68%;55%;9
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;SSW;8;24%;14%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;SSW;11;29%;8%;12
Angleton;Thunderstorm;84;74;SE;10;78%;73%;8
Arlington;A morning t-storm;87;72;S;12;70%;69%;5
Austin;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;8;70%;69%;7
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;10;72%;71%;7
Bay;Some sun, a t-storm;86;75;SE;10;84%;75%;7
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SE;9;76%;66%;5
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;10;71%;60%;10
Borger;Sunny and very warm;92;60;SSE;8;28%;7%;11
Bowie;Sun and clouds;90;72;SSE;13;69%;44%;7
Breckenridge;Periods of sun, warm;93;73;S;12;60%;11%;11
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;8;75%;68%;6
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;SSE;11;58%;44%;9
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;78;SE;14;69%;31%;8
Brownwood;Clouds and sun;89;70;SSE;11;66%;5%;11
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;8;68%;56%;7
Canadian;Warmer with sunshine;90;61;ENE;8;42%;29%;11
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;9;72%;65%;7
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;S;14;47%;7%;11
Cleburne;A morning t-storm;87;71;SSE;12;78%;68%;6
College Station;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;10;74%;68%;6
Comanche;Partly sunny;89;70;SSE;12;66%;6%;8
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SE;8;73%;68%;6
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;13;71%;56%;10
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;11;71%;63%;6
Cotulla;Clouds and sun;93;74;SE;9;64%;12%;6
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;SE;10;27%;9%;11
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;11;68%;63%;6
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;12;73%;65%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;87;72;S;15;72%;59%;6
Decatur;Warm with some sun;88;71;SSE;12;62%;44%;6
Del Rio;Rather cloudy;92;74;SE;10;65%;28%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;74;SE;10;73%;28%;9
Denton;Some sun, a t-storm;87;72;SSE;15;70%;66%;6
Dryden;Partly sunny;95;72;SE;9;53%;14%;12
Dumas;Sunshine;87;54;SE;8;29%;8%;11
Edinburg;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;11;66%;45%;6
El Paso;Mostly sunny;90;66;W;9;13%;0%;12
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;11;74%;64%;7
Falfurrias;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;SE;9;65%;55%;8
Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;11;70%;58%;7
Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;13;65%;55%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;87;72;S;15;67%;56%;5
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSE;14;65%;56%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;87;71;SSE;11;70%;57%;6
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;84;69;SSE;8;72%;55%;8
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;85;70;SSE;13;74%;55%;5
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SE;11;83%;62%;7
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;10;67%;58%;7
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;9;69%;68%;7
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;7;69%;69%;7
Gilmer;A shower or t-storm;83;70;SSE;7;80%;71%;6
Graham;Clouds and sun, warm;91;71;SSE;10;64%;13%;10
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;90;72;SSE;12;65%;29%;6
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;88;72;S;12;68%;60%;4
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SSE;10;67%;66%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;83;62;W;16;17%;1%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;11;67%;44%;5
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;13;68%;55%;9
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;8;75%;69%;6
Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ESE;9;69%;55%;7
Henderson;Showers and t-storms;84;70;SSE;7;78%;72%;5
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;SSW;11;27%;6%;12
Hillsboro;A morning t-storm;89;72;SSE;12;67%;72%;5
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SE;9;72%;43%;6
Houston;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SE;8;75%;69%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;11;71%;68%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;5;71%;69%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SE;9;76%;71%;6
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SE;10;78%;72%;6
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SE;8;76%;71%;5
Houston Hull;Thunderstorm;87;74;SE;9;73%;78%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SE;10;73%;69%;5
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;87;72;SSE;6;74%;68%;6
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SE;12;76%;55%;9
Jacksonville;Showers and t-storms;83;70;SSE;7;82%;71%;5
Jasper;A shower or t-storm;83;70;SSE;6;80%;67%;5
Junction;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;71;SSE;9;66%;8%;8
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;9;72%;65%;8
Kerrville;A morning t-storm;85;69;SSE;9;77%;66%;6
Killeen;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;11;70%;58%;7
Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning t-storm;87;71;SSE;11;68%;70%;7
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;12;75%;56%;9
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;7;79%;67%;6
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SSE;7;71%;65%;9
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SSE;11;71%;65%;5
Laredo;Mostly sunny;94;77;SE;10;59%;63%;9
Llano;A strong t-storm;89;71;SSE;7;70%;66%;9
Longview;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;SE;8;77%;70%;6
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;SW;13;36%;7%;12
Lufkin;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SSE;8;75%;69%;7
Mcallen;Sunny intervals;91;77;SE;12;66%;22%;5
Mcgregor;A morning t-storm;89;72;SSE;11;67%;69%;6
Mckinney;A shower or t-storm;85;72;SSE;14;76%;71%;5
Mesquite;A morning t-storm;86;71;SSE;12;73%;75%;5
Midland;Partly sunny;95;71;S;11;38%;43%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;95;71;S;11;38%;43%;12
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;86;71;SSE;12;74%;60%;5
Mineola;A shower or t-storm;85;70;SSE;7;75%;69%;6
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;89;71;SSE;13;64%;30%;5
Mount Pleasant;A shower or t-storm;83;70;SSE;8;75%;71%;5
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SSE;7;80%;60%;5
New Braunfels;A morning t-storm;89;72;SSE;9;72%;75%;7
Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;94;69;S;10;38%;42%;12
Orange;Some sun, a t-storm;83;73;SE;8;76%;72%;5
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SE;12;76%;60%;8
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;85;71;SSE;7;76%;60%;4
Pampa;Sunny and very warm;90;57;S;12;34%;6%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;90;57;ENE;7;35%;8%;11
Paris;A shower or t-storm;83;69;SSE;11;76%;70%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;96;62;S;8;25%;13%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;88;57;ENE;10;39%;9%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;SW;13;38%;5%;12
Pleasanton;A morning t-storm;90;72;SE;7;73%;74%;6
Port Aransas;A t-storm around;83;77;SE;12;81%;55%;9
Port Isabel;Breezy with some sun;87;79;SE;15;73%;44%;9
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SE;12;78%;60%;8
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;9;74%;65%;8
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SE;12;74%;56%;10
Rockport;A t-storm around;84;77;SE;11;76%;55%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;84;69;SSE;11;76%;30%;9
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;70;S;11;60%;14%;9
San Antonio;A morning t-storm;90;72;SE;9;72%;74%;8
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;9;72%;65%;8
San Marcos;A morning t-storm;88;72;SSE;10;72%;75%;7
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;SW;9;39%;16%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;SSE;13;74%;44%;5
Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;S;12;57%;13%;12
Sonora;Areas of low clouds;87;71;SSE;12;67%;27%;9
Stephenville;Periods of sun, warm;88;69;SSE;11;63%;27%;6
Sulphur Springs;A shower or t-storm;85;71;SSE;10;75%;71%;5
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;92;70;S;14;55%;11%;12
Temple;A morning t-storm;87;71;SSE;12;66%;77%;6
Terrell;A morning t-storm;86;72;SSE;11;73%;72%;5
Tyler;Showers and t-storms;85;71;SSE;9;75%;71%;6
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;72;SE;8;75%;33%;5
Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;94;72;S;15;51%;20%;11
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;12;75%;68%;8
Waco;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSE;14;68%;60%;6
Weslaco;Episodes of sunshine;92;77;SE;11;65%;23%;5
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SE;9;74%;65%;6
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;90;71;SSE;16;60%;27%;10
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;96;65;SSE;8;31%;16%;12
Zapata;Partly sunny;94;77;SE;8;63%;14%;4
