TX Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;8;48%;1%;11
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;SE;8;42%;3%;11
Alice;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;63;ENE;13;74%;66%;3
Alpine;Warmer with some sun;81;54;SSE;7;38%;1%;12
Amarillo;Warmer with sunshine;75;48;ENE;14;42%;5%;11
Angleton;Cooler;72;57;E;14;60%;55%;5
Arlington;Partly sunny;75;51;ESE;8;41%;5%;11
Austin;Partly sunny;81;58;SE;5;45%;3%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;SE;10;51%;3%;11
Bay;Cooler;74;61;ENE;13;65%;55%;5
Beaumont;Not as warm;75;55;NE;10;46%;3%;11
Beeville;A t-storm, cooler;75;62;E;8;62%;64%;2
Borger;Sunny and warmer;78;52;NE;12;36%;27%;11
Bowie;Partly sunny;76;49;ESE;7;53%;5%;11
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;77;52;SE;6;46%;2%;11
Brenham;Clouds breaking;78;53;NE;7;41%;1%;10
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;73;46;ESE;5;51%;4%;11
Brownsville;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;69;NNE;10;74%;67%;3
Brownwood;Clouds and sun, nice;77;49;ESE;7;50%;1%;11
Burnet;Partly sunny;76;53;E;7;44%;2%;11
Canadian;Sunny and warmer;74;50;NE;11;47%;27%;11
Castroville;Some sun returning;79;58;ESE;8;47%;5%;10
Childress;Sunshine and nice;77;50;SE;10;41%;5%;11
Cleburne;Clouds and sun, nice;74;49;ESE;8;48%;3%;11
College Station;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;SE;11;47%;1%;11
Comanche;Clouds and sun, nice;76;50;SE;7;49%;2%;11
Conroe;Not as warm;77;52;E;8;43%;1%;11
Corpus Christi;A t-storm, cooler;73;64;ENE;16;80%;65%;3
Corsicana;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;ESE;8;43%;4%;11
Cotulla;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;61;SE;9;65%;56%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;76;43;NE;16;36%;26%;11
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;76;53;E;8;43%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Some sun, pleasant;75;51;E;10;46%;5%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;E;10;47%;5%;11
Decatur;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;ESE;6;46%;5%;11
Del Rio;Clouds breaking;83;62;SE;8;42%;4%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds breaking;81;59;SE;8;47%;4%;11
Denton;Partly sunny;74;47;ESE;8;46%;5%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;SE;8;38%;4%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;46;ENE;13;42%;27%;11
Edinburg;Rain and a t-storm;74;68;NNE;9;74%;74%;3
El Paso;Mostly sunny;90;65;S;6;20%;6%;12
Ellington;Cooler;74;59;E;15;50%;3%;11
Falfurrias;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;64;NE;7;70%;69%;3
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;77;52;E;9;49%;3%;11
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;75;51;SE;8;40%;4%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;E;10;48%;5%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;E;9;45%;4%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;E;7;49%;4%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;75;53;ESE;6;49%;2%;12
Gainesville;Partly sunny;71;47;SE;7;54%;5%;11
Galveston;Windy;74;64;E;21;59%;55%;6
Gatesville;Clouds and sun, nice;76;50;E;7;46%;3%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;52;ENE;8;42%;3%;11
Giddings;Clouds breaking;78;54;ENE;7;42%;2%;10
Gilmer;Partly sunny;71;45;ENE;6;48%;5%;11
Graham;Clouds and sun;75;49;SE;5;49%;3%;11
Granbury;Clouds and sun;77;49;SE;7;45%;3%;11
Grand Prairie;Some sun, pleasant;75;53;ESE;8;40%;5%;11
Greenville;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;E;7;40%;5%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;78;54;SE;18;36%;7%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny;76;49;ESE;7;48%;3%;11
Harlingen;Rain and a t-storm;78;66;ENE;13;88%;75%;3
Hearne;Sun and clouds;77;51;ENE;7;47%;0%;11
Hebbronville;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;61;ENE;7;73%;61%;2
Henderson;Sunny intervals;71;44;E;7;46%;4%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;46;ENE;11;38%;5%;11
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;ESE;8;44%;3%;11
Hondo;Clouds breaking;78;58;SE;10;50%;5%;11
Houston;Cooler;76;59;E;9;44%;3%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler with some sun;74;59;E;15;46%;3%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, cooler;76;59;ESE;13;44%;3%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;74;55;N;10;56%;4%;9
Houston Clover;Cooler;74;59;ESE;14;47%;4%;11
Houston Hooks;Some sun returning;76;55;SE;10;44%;2%;10
Houston Hull;Not as warm;76;57;ESE;13;49%;3%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Not as warm;77;56;SE;13;45%;2%;10
Huntsville;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;ENE;5;42%;1%;11
Ingleside;A t-storm, cooler;74;66;ENE;18;80%;68%;2
Jacksonville;Sun and clouds;72;49;E;7;45%;4%;11
Jasper;Partly sunny;74;49;ENE;6;47%;1%;11
Junction;Partly sunny, nice;79;55;SE;5;56%;1%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;79;57;SE;10;47%;4%;11
Kerrville;Periods of sun;76;54;ESE;6;49%;2%;12
Killeen;Clouds and sun;77;52;E;9;49%;3%;11
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;77;51;E;9;53%;3%;11
Kingsville Nas;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;65;ENE;14;81%;67%;3
La Grange;Clouds breaking;79;56;ENE;7;45%;3%;10
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;55;SE;7;53%;3%;11
Lancaster;Nice with some sun;74;48;ESE;7;43%;4%;11
Laredo;Showers and t-storms;74;65;ESE;7;61%;63%;3
Llano;Periods of sun;78;53;ESE;5;45%;2%;11
Longview;Partly sunny;72;45;E;7;45%;5%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;78;52;SE;9;38%;5%;12
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;75;49;ENE;9;48%;1%;11
Mcallen;Rain and a t-storm;76;68;NNE;12;85%;74%;2
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;E;8;53%;3%;11
Mckinney;Partly sunny;73;46;E;9;49%;6%;11
Mesquite;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;E;8;43%;4%;11
Midland;Clouds and sun, nice;81;57;SE;10;39%;1%;12
Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun, nice;81;57;SE;10;39%;1%;12
Midlothian;Nice with some sun;75;47;E;7;52%;4%;11
Mineola;Sun and clouds;72;44;ENE;6;47%;5%;11
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;ESE;8;50%;4%;11
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sunshine;70;44;ENE;7;44%;5%;11
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;72;46;ENE;7;45%;4%;11
New Braunfels;Clouds breaking;78;56;E;9;45%;4%;11
Odessa;Some sun, pleasant;81;57;SE;9;43%;1%;12
Orange;Not as warm;74;54;NE;8;47%;3%;10
Palacios;A t-storm, cooler;74;61;NE;16;65%;57%;3
Palestine;Clouds and sun, nice;74;48;ENE;7;44%;4%;11
Pampa;Sunny and warmer;74;49;NNE;14;39%;27%;11
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;76;48;SE;13;37%;27%;11
Paris;Partly sunny;69;45;ESE;8;46%;5%;11
Pecos;Clouds and sun;86;58;ESE;8;35%;2%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;48;ENE;15;43%;7%;11
Plainview;Sunny and warmer;75;45;NE;9;45%;6%;11
Pleasanton;Not as warm;77;57;ESE;7;50%;56%;7
Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;74;70;ENE;16;69%;67%;3
Port Isabel;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;71;NE;12;72%;67%;3
Port Lavaca;A t-storm, cooler;73;65;ENE;12;63%;57%;3
Randolph AFB;Some sun returning;77;57;SE;10;51%;4%;11
Robstown;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;63;ENE;13;75%;70%;3
Rockport;A t-storm, cooler;74;68;ENE;14;63%;69%;3
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;76;57;SSE;7;48%;2%;12
San Angelo;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;SE;6;45%;1%;12
San Antonio;Clouds breaking;78;58;ESE;9;48%;4%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;77;57;SE;10;52%;5%;7
San Marcos;Clouds breaking;78;55;E;9;44%;4%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;SE;8;43%;4%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;71;47;ESE;8;50%;6%;11
Snyder;Sun and clouds;77;54;SE;7;45%;3%;11
Sonora;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;SE;7;42%;2%;12
Stephenville;Sun and clouds;75;48;ESE;6;49%;3%;11
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;72;46;ENE;7;43%;5%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;78;55;SSE;7;44%;3%;11
Temple;Clouds and sun;76;47;E;11;55%;3%;11
Terrell;Some sun, pleasant;73;48;E;8;44%;4%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny;73;46;E;8;41%;4%;11
Uvalde;Clouds breaking;77;58;SE;6;52%;6%;11
Vernon;Sunny and nice;77;50;SE;7;40%;5%;11
Victoria;Cooler;76;62;E;10;55%;57%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;77;47;ENE;10;49%;3%;11
Weslaco;Rain and a t-storm;74;68;NNE;10;70%;74%;3
Wharton;Cooler;73;58;E;9;51%;55%;10
Wichita Falls;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;ESE;8;46%;4%;11
Wink;Clouds and sun;85;57;SE;11;38%;4%;12
Zapata;Rain and a t-storm;71;66;E;7;73%;73%;3
