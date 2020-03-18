TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Variable cloudiness;74;41;WSW;15;61%;55%;6
Abilene Dyess;More clouds than sun;74;40;WSW;15;53%;70%;6
Alice;Mostly cloudy;90;70;SE;14;66%;44%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;71;41;NNE;11;36%;25%;8
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;26;NNW;25;39%;4%;6
Angleton;Winds subsiding;82;70;SSE;15;79%;66%;2
Arlington;A strong t-storm;80;51;SW;12;63%;84%;4
Austin;A strong t-storm;82;61;S;7;78%;86%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A strong t-storm;83;62;SSE;12;84%;82%;2
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;SSE;13;84%;66%;2
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;SSE;11;78%;75%;2
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;71;SE;10;68%;44%;4
Borger;Not as warm;67;28;NNW;24;34%;4%;6
Bowie;Showers and t-storms;79;43;WSW;13;73%;63%;2
Breckenridge;Showers and t-storms;77;43;SW;12;56%;84%;5
Brenham;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;S;10;77%;66%;2
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;78;43;WSW;12;68%;82%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;SSE;16;70%;15%;8
Brownwood;Showers and t-storms;78;47;WNW;10;61%;84%;6
Burnet;A strong t-storm;80;55;SSE;8;67%;91%;3
Canadian;Increasingly windy;70;28;NNW;22;35%;6%;6
Castroville;Rather cloudy;84;62;ESE;6;71%;63%;2
Childress;Mostly sunny, windy;72;33;WSW;21;48%;5%;6
Cleburne;Strong thunderstorms;79;51;SSW;12;74%;85%;4
College Station;A strong t-storm;82;67;S;15;78%;82%;3
Comanche;A strong t-storm;79;48;W;11;65%;82%;6
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;S;10;70%;76%;2
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;84;70;SE;19;75%;44%;4
Corsicana;Strong thunderstorms;79;57;SSW;15;81%;87%;2
Cotulla;Rather cloudy;91;68;ESE;7;67%;43%;4
Dalhart;Very windy, cooler;63;25;N;29;41%;4%;6
Dallas Love;Strong thunderstorms;82;55;SW;13;76%;87%;3
Dallas Redbird;Strong thunderstorms;78;55;SW;14;78%;84%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;A strong t-storm;80;52;SW;16;78%;80%;4
Decatur;Strong thunderstorms;74;43;WSW;12;68%;84%;4
Del Rio;Some sunshine;87;60;E;6;64%;64%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partial sunshine;86;58;ESE;7;67%;73%;8
Denton;Strong thunderstorms;75;46;SW;15;75%;84%;2
Dryden;Partly sunny, nice;83;57;NNE;9;48%;66%;8
Dumas;Very windy, cooler;62;24;N;26;45%;3%;6
Edinburg;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;14;59%;24%;8
El Paso;Winds subsiding;63;42;NNW;17;40%;1%;7
Ellington;Winds subsiding;82;68;SSE;15;81%;66%;2
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;72;SE;9;58%;33%;6
Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;81;57;SW;13;79%;87%;3
Fort Worth;Strong thunderstorms;79;49;SW;12;70%;88%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Strong thunderstorms;79;49;WSW;15;77%;84%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Strong thunderstorms;82;52;WSW;15;73%;87%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;A strong t-storm;81;52;WSW;13;80%;80%;3
Fredericksburg;A strong t-storm;78;52;SSE;7;70%;91%;4
Gainesville;Strong thunderstorms;77;43;SW;14;70%;88%;2
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;78;69;SSE;13;87%;66%;2
Gatesville;A strong t-storm;80;53;S;9;73%;87%;4
Georgetown;A strong t-storm;80;58;S;9;73%;87%;2
Giddings;A strong t-storm;80;63;S;8;77%;91%;2
Gilmer;Strong thunderstorms;74;59;SSW;9;83%;91%;2
Graham;Showers and t-storms;76;40;SW;11;63%;83%;6
Granbury;Strong thunderstorms;81;49;WSW;11;69%;83%;3
Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;79;53;SSW;13;70%;80%;4
Greenville;Strong thunderstorms;79;53;SSW;13;72%;85%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;55;38;WNW;29;58%;0%;7
Hamilton;Strong thunderstorms;81;51;W;10;73%;84%;4
Harlingen;Clouds and sunshine;90;72;SSE;21;65%;16%;8
Hearne;A strong t-storm;79;60;S;10;78%;87%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;91;70;SE;7;61%;36%;6
Henderson;Strong thunderstorms;77;60;SSW;10;79%;88%;2
Hereford;Increasingly windy;64;28;WNW;21;39%;2%;6
Hillsboro;Strong thunderstorms;77;54;SSW;13;76%;90%;2
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;62;E;7;72%;67%;2
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;82;70;SSE;10;74%;66%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;15;72%;66%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SSE;14;72%;66%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SSE;11;81%;66%;2
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SSE;13;72%;66%;2
Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SSE;12;71%;66%;3
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;83;71;SSE;14;76%;66%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;SSE;14;72%;66%;3
Huntsville;A strong t-storm;81;67;S;9;75%;84%;2
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;71;SSE;16;86%;44%;3
Jacksonville;A strong t-storm;75;61;SSW;10;78%;91%;2
Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;S;8;73%;82%;2
Junction;A strong t-storm;82;53;NNE;9;71%;85%;7
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;64;ESE;8;79%;72%;2
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;79;53;SE;6;66%;83%;4
Killeen;A strong t-storm;81;57;SW;13;79%;87%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;80;57;SSW;13;82%;91%;3
Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;88;71;SE;16;68%;44%;5
La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;SSE;8;81%;76%;2
Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;79;58;SSE;9;82%;87%;2
Lancaster;Strong thunderstorms;79;53;SSW;13;69%;84%;2
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;95;71;SE;6;53%;65%;8
Llano;A strong t-storm;84;57;ESE;7;65%;95%;5
Longview;A strong t-storm;76;62;SSW;11;79%;86%;2
Lubbock;Sunny and breezy;67;34;W;21;41%;2%;7
Lufkin;A strong t-storm;81;67;S;12;78%;75%;2
Mcallen;Partly sunny;94;74;SE;17;60%;24%;8
Mcgregor;Strong thunderstorms;79;57;SW;14;85%;89%;2
Mckinney;Strong thunderstorms;79;51;SSW;15;81%;88%;2
Mesquite;Strong thunderstorms;79;53;SSW;13;74%;85%;2
Midland;Increasingly windy;69;42;W;19;48%;2%;7
Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;69;42;W;19;48%;2%;7
Midlothian;A strong t-storm;78;54;SW;13;87%;81%;2
Mineola;Strong thunderstorms;75;57;SSW;10;84%;88%;2
Mineral Wells;Strong thunderstorms;80;44;WSW;14;72%;84%;4
Mount Pleasant;Strong thunderstorms;75;57;SSW;12;80%;84%;2
Nacogdoches;A strong t-storm;79;64;S;10;79%;83%;2
New Braunfels;A p.m. t-storm;82;63;SE;9;73%;82%;2
Odessa;Lots of sun, breezy;69;43;WNW;16;43%;2%;7
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;SSE;10;77%;66%;3
Palacios;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;SSE;15;83%;66%;2
Palestine;A strong t-storm;76;59;S;9;78%;90%;2
Pampa;Not as warm;67;26;NNW;24;37%;4%;6
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as warm;67;26;NW;26;41%;5%;6
Paris;Strong thunderstorms;75;52;SSW;15;79%;84%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny;71;42;NW;13;41%;1%;7
Perryton;Not as warm;66;24;NNW;26;38%;7%;6
Plainview;Sunny and cooler;64;28;W;20;41%;3%;7
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;85;64;ESE;7;70%;60%;2
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;76;70;SE;11;90%;35%;2
Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;82;72;SSE;15;78%;15%;8
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;80;71;SSE;11;80%;44%;2
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;62;SE;8;79%;69%;2
Robstown;Rather cloudy, warm;86;70;SE;17;72%;44%;5
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;78;70;SE;11;84%;44%;2
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, warm;79;53;E;9;69%;87%;8
San Angelo;Variable clouds;77;47;WNW;13;57%;67%;6
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;83;62;ESE;7;75%;66%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;63;ESE;7;78%;73%;2
San Marcos;A strong t-storm;82;61;SE;10;69%;81%;2
Seminole;Mostly sunny;66;38;W;16;43%;2%;7
Sherman-Denison;Strong thunderstorms;78;47;SW;18;80%;84%;2
Snyder;Clearing and breezy;69;39;W;18;51%;4%;7
Sonora;More clouds than sun;79;52;NNE;10;59%;71%;6
Stephenville;A strong t-storm;81;48;W;12;70%;82%;6
Sulphur Springs;Strong thunderstorms;77;55;SSW;13;79%;85%;2
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;72;41;WSW;18;42%;5%;7
Temple;A strong t-storm;78;59;S;15;87%;91%;2
Terrell;Strong thunderstorms;78;54;SSW;14;80%;88%;2
Tyler;Strong thunderstorms;76;59;SSW;13;79%;86%;2
Uvalde;Partly sunny;83;61;E;5;79%;74%;7
Vernon;Increasingly windy;75;36;WSW;17;36%;11%;6
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;83;71;SE;13;77%;44%;2
Waco;Strong thunderstorms;79;58;SSW;15;80%;88%;2
Weslaco;Breezy with some sun;92;72;SSE;15;59%;31%;8
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SSE;11;79%;66%;2
Wichita Falls;Variable cloudiness;76;39;WSW;16;60%;70%;6
Wink;Windy with sunshine;71;41;NW;19;48%;1%;7
Zapata;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;72;SE;5;58%;33%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather