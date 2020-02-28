TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;17;32%;0%;5
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;71;54;S;17;27%;0%;5
Alice;Increasingly windy;78;60;SSE;15;46%;6%;6
Alpine;Mostly sunny;73;52;SW;11;22%;0%;6
Amarillo;Partly sunny;70;42;SW;16;25%;0%;5
Angleton;Sunny and nice;73;60;S;10;58%;9%;6
Arlington;Partly sunny, mild;73;56;S;10;40%;3%;5
Austin;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;S;8;34%;0%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;74;58;S;13;38%;0%;5
Bay;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;S;10;61%;41%;6
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SSE;8;54%;1%;5
Beeville;Plenty of sunshine;77;62;SSE;11;51%;5%;6
Borger;Partly sunny, mild;72;43;SW;13;22%;2%;5
Bowie;Partly sunny, mild;75;55;S;10;40%;3%;5
Breckenridge;Partial sunshine;75;56;S;11;35%;1%;5
Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;SSE;8;52%;4%;5
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, mild;73;54;S;10;38%;3%;5
Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;77;64;SSE;15;53%;6%;6
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;73;50;S;10;44%;0%;5
Burnet;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;10;37%;0%;5
Canadian;Mostly sunny;76;43;SSW;13;26%;2%;5
Castroville;Sunny and nice;75;56;SSE;9;44%;0%;6
Childress;Partly sunny;72;46;SSW;15;32%;2%;5
Cleburne;Partly sunny;73;55;S;12;47%;1%;5
College Station;Mostly sunny;76;60;S;12;39%;3%;5
Comanche;Mostly sunny;72;53;S;11;37%;0%;5
Conroe;Partly sunny;75;57;SSE;8;48%;4%;5
Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;76;61;SSE;18;56%;6%;6
Corsicana;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;S;11;47%;1%;5
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;78;58;SSE;11;37%;1%;6
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;71;35;W;17;25%;0%;5
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;73;59;S;11;38%;1%;5
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;72;57;S;12;37%;3%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;72;56;S;13;42%;3%;5
Decatur;Partly sunny;72;53;S;10;41%;3%;5
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;76;53;SE;15;35%;0%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Increasingly windy;73;52;SE;16;38%;0%;6
Denton;Partly sunny, mild;72;55;S;11;47%;3%;5
Dryden;Mostly sunny;73;46;SE;10;45%;0%;6
Dumas;Partly sunny;68;37;WSW;16;28%;0%;5
Edinburg;Plenty of sunshine;79;62;SSE;13;49%;7%;6
El Paso;Mostly sunny;75;50;WSW;10;22%;0%;5
Ellington;Mostly sunny;72;59;S;9;50%;5%;6
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;SSE;10;48%;6%;6
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;73;57;S;13;34%;0%;5
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, mild;73;56;S;11;42%;3%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;73;56;S;13;39%;3%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;74;57;S;12;39%;3%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;72;57;S;11;41%;3%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;69;52;S;10;42%;0%;6
Gainesville;Partly sunny;71;53;S;9;46%;3%;5
Galveston;Plenty of sun;69;63;S;9;64%;26%;6
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;74;56;S;10;41%;0%;5
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;S;10;42%;0%;5
Giddings;Mostly sunny;75;59;S;8;46%;4%;5
Gilmer;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;53;S;6;49%;1%;5
Graham;Mild with some sun;74;52;S;9;39%;1%;5
Granbury;Partly sunny, mild;75;55;S;10;41%;1%;5
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;73;57;S;10;42%;3%;5
Greenville;Partly sunny, warmer;73;57;S;9;43%;0%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;66;45;W;25;20%;0%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;S;11;39%;0%;5
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;79;62;SSE;19;50%;4%;6
Hearne;Mostly sunny;74;58;S;8;48%;5%;5
Hebbronville;Nice with sunshine;77;58;SSE;11;46%;9%;6
Henderson;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;53;S;7;47%;1%;5
Hereford;Partial sunshine;71;41;WSW;13;26%;0%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;73;56;S;12;47%;1%;5
Hondo;Plenty of sun;74;53;SSE;11;36%;0%;6
Houston;Mostly sunny;74;59;SSE;8;50%;5%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;75;60;SSE;11;45%;5%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;75;60;SSE;9;45%;6%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and delightful;74;57;S;6;55%;7%;6
Houston Clover;Sunny and nice;75;60;S;8;48%;6%;6
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;75;57;SSE;9;44%;5%;5
Houston Hull;Sunny and beautiful;75;59;SSE;10;52%;7%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;SSE;10;44%;5%;5
Huntsville;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;7;45%;3%;5
Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;74;65;S;14;61%;8%;6
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;72;55;S;7;44%;1%;5
Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;S;5;48%;0%;5
Junction;Sunshine;72;51;S;13;36%;0%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sun;73;56;SSE;10;40%;0%;6
Kerrville;Sunny;70;52;S;11;42%;0%;6
Killeen;Mostly sunny;73;57;S;13;34%;0%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;13;37%;0%;5
Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;78;60;SSE;16;52%;5%;6
La Grange;Mostly sunny, nice;76;60;S;8;54%;4%;6
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;71;56;S;10;38%;0%;5
Lancaster;Partly sunny;72;56;S;10;43%;2%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny;80;58;SSE;13;44%;0%;6
Llano;Mostly sunny;75;54;S;9;40%;0%;5
Longview;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;53;S;7;48%;1%;5
Lubbock;Partly sunny;71;44;SSW;14;29%;2%;5
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;73;54;S;6;45%;1%;5
Mcallen;Increasingly windy;80;63;SSE;18;47%;8%;6
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;73;57;S;13;43%;0%;5
Mckinney;Partly sunny;71;56;S;12;46%;1%;5
Mesquite;Partly sunny;72;56;S;10;45%;2%;5
Midland;Sunshine and breezy;72;50;S;16;26%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Sunshine and breezy;72;50;S;16;26%;0%;5
Midlothian;Partly sunny;72;56;S;10;42%;3%;5
Mineola;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;54;S;7;46%;1%;5
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;74;52;S;12;38%;3%;5
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;55;S;6;47%;2%;5
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;7;51%;1%;5
New Braunfels;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;S;12;45%;0%;6
Odessa;Mostly sunny;72;48;S;14;34%;0%;5
Orange;Mostly sunny;72;55;SSE;7;52%;0%;5
Palacios;Abundant sunshine;72;64;S;12;61%;43%;6
Palestine;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;56;S;7;46%;1%;5
Pampa;Mostly sunny;70;43;SW;16;25%;2%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;72;41;SSW;16;30%;2%;5
Paris;Mostly sunny;70;54;S;9;51%;5%;5
Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;WSW;6;34%;0%;5
Perryton;Mostly sunny, mild;71;37;SSW;16;31%;0%;5
Plainview;Partly sunny;68;40;SW;13;30%;2%;5
Pleasanton;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;8;48%;0%;6
Port Aransas;Plenty of sunshine;70;65;S;11;61%;9%;6
Port Isabel;Sunny and breezy;73;66;SSE;17;55%;7%;6
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;75;65;S;11;58%;26%;6
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;73;56;S;12;39%;0%;6
Robstown;Plenty of sun;78;61;SSE;16;50%;5%;6
Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;72;65;S;10;56%;10%;6
Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;68;51;S;15;47%;0%;6
San Angelo;Increasingly windy;74;52;S;17;32%;0%;5
San Antonio;Sunny and nice;74;56;SSE;9;48%;0%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;74;55;SSE;10;40%;0%;6
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;75;57;S;13;44%;0%;6
Seminole;Mostly sunny;72;45;SW;10;31%;2%;5
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;71;55;S;12;46%;2%;5
Snyder;Mostly sunny;69;48;SSW;14;41%;2%;5
Sonora;Mostly sunny;70;49;S;14;42%;0%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny;73;52;S;12;32%;0%;5
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;8;45%;4%;5
Sweetwater;Partial sunshine;71;53;SSW;15;34%;0%;5
Temple;Mostly sunny;72;57;S;14;41%;0%;5
Terrell;Partly sunny;72;56;S;10;48%;0%;5
Tyler;Warmer with sunshine;73;55;S;9;44%;1%;5
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;74;53;SE;9;49%;0%;6
Vernon;Partly sunny;74;49;S;12;33%;2%;5
Victoria;Sunshine;77;63;S;11;57%;9%;6
Waco;Partly sunny;74;58;S;12;40%;0%;5
Weslaco;Plenty of sun;78;63;SSE;13;49%;7%;6
Wharton;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;SSE;9;58%;26%;6
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;74;52;S;12;38%;3%;5
Wink;Sunshine, pleasant;77;47;SE;10;24%;0%;5
Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;SSE;11;46%;3%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather