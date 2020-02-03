TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Cooler with some sun;54;25;N;14;61%;77%;3

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, cooler;52;24;NNE;13;50%;76%;3

Alice;Warmer with clearing;89;58;SE;10;51%;32%;4

Alpine;Partial sunshine;64;23;NE;8;49%;69%;4

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;30;15;NNE;17;64%;81%;1

Angleton;A morning t-storm;77;60;SSE;12;79%;80%;2

Arlington;A little a.m. rain;64;33;N;11;64%;90%;2

Austin;Decreasing clouds;80;39;NNE;7;57%;80%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Decreasing clouds;81;39;NNE;8;62%;80%;3

Bay;A morning t-storm;78;60;SSE;12;84%;82%;2

Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;75;62;WSW;9;82%;80%;1

Beeville;Decreasing clouds;88;51;ENE;8;55%;78%;4

Borger;Rather cloudy;32;18;NNE;13;61%;79%;1

Bowie;A little a.m. rain;54;27;N;12;75%;88%;1

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, cooler;57;27;N;11;57%;72%;3

Brenham;A morning t-storm;81;44;N;8;67%;89%;2

Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;57;28;N;11;68%;87%;2

Brownsville;Decreasing clouds;85;69;SSE;16;66%;24%;4

Brownwood;Some sun;64;27;N;9;64%;72%;4

Burnet;Decreasing clouds;75;33;NNE;7;57%;74%;3

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;31;18;N;12;67%;77%;1

Castroville;Partly sunny, warmer;84;41;NE;6;54%;79%;4

Childress;Increasingly windy;38;22;N;19;61%;53%;2

Cleburne;Decreasing clouds;65;32;N;11;69%;78%;2

College Station;Clearing, a t-storm;80;42;NNE;9;66%;89%;2

Comanche;Partly sunny;63;27;N;10;64%;69%;3

Conroe;Clearing, a t-storm;78;49;N;7;73%;82%;2

Corpus Christi;Clearing;86;57;SSE;15;64%;46%;4

Corsicana;Decreasing clouds;68;34;N;10;67%;81%;2

Cotulla;Decreasing clouds;88;48;ESE;5;47%;77%;4

Dalhart;A bit of p.m. snow;29;11;NNE;21;62%;73%;1

Dallas Love;A little a.m. rain;63;34;N;12;69%;89%;2

Dallas Redbird;A little a.m. rain;63;35;N;13;68%;88%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;A little a.m. rain;61;33;N;15;72%;89%;2

Decatur;A little a.m. rain;57;27;N;11;64%;82%;1

Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;82;42;ENE;4;50%;31%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;81;40;ENE;5;51%;59%;4

Denton;A little a.m. rain;61;31;N;14;70%;90%;2

Dryden;Partly sunny, mild;76;31;NNE;8;49%;66%;4

Dumas;A bit of p.m. snow;28;13;NNE;16;67%;73%;1

Edinburg;Decreasing clouds;90;65;SSE;9;53%;24%;4

El Paso;Rain and drizzle;52;28;E;10;46%;78%;3

Ellington;Clearing, a t-storm;76;59;S;12;79%;80%;1

Falfurrias;Clearing and warmer;90;61;SE;7;48%;25%;4

Fort Hood;Decreasing clouds;70;31;NNE;10;64%;74%;2

Fort Worth;A little a.m. rain;63;32;N;12;63%;90%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;A little a.m. rain;60;32;N;15;64%;86%;2

Fort Worth Nas;A little a.m. rain;61;35;N;14;67%;90%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Decreasing clouds;61;33;N;12;71%;81%;2

Fredericksburg;Warmer with some sun;77;31;NNE;8;55%;79%;4

Gainesville;A little a.m. rain;57;28;N;12;68%;85%;1

Galveston;Clearing, a t-storm;72;58;S;12;86%;80%;2

Gatesville;Decreasing clouds;70;31;N;8;63%;75%;2

Georgetown;Decreasing clouds;78;36;N;8;62%;81%;2

Giddings;Decreasing clouds;79;40;NNE;7;63%;81%;3

Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;39;NNW;7;80%;89%;1

Graham;Cooler with some sun;54;24;N;11;68%;73%;3

Granbury;Decreasing clouds;64;31;N;9;66%;84%;2

Grand Prairie;A little a.m. rain;64;32;N;11;66%;89%;2

Greenville;A little a.m. rain;66;34;N;10;64%;94%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;45;15;NE;27;63%;75%;3

Hamilton;Decreasing clouds;68;30;N;9;63%;83%;2

Harlingen;Decreasing clouds;88;63;SSE;17;67%;26%;4

Hearne;Decreasing clouds;77;39;N;7;66%;81%;2

Hebbronville;Warmer with clearing;88;54;SE;5;47%;26%;4

Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;42;NNW;7;75%;89%;1

Hereford;Some afternoon snow;33;15;NNE;16;59%;87%;1

Hillsboro;Decreasing clouds;67;34;N;10;65%;73%;2

Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;82;45;ENE;6;57%;79%;4

Houston;Clearing, a t-storm;77;53;NNW;8;77%;82%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clearing, a t-storm;76;58;S;13;76%;81%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clearing, a t-storm;77;54;SSE;7;79%;82%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clearing, a t-storm;77;58;SSE;9;80%;80%;2

Houston Clover;Clearing, a t-storm;77;61;S;11;75%;80%;1

Houston Hooks;Clearing, a t-storm;79;54;SSE;9;73%;81%;2

Houston Hull;A morning t-storm;79;56;SSE;12;76%;81%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Clearing, a t-storm;77;55;SSE;11;77%;82%;2

Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;77;44;NNW;7;75%;89%;1

Ingleside;Decreasing clouds;81;55;SSE;13;76%;46%;4

Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;38;N;7;77%;89%;1

Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;57;NW;6;83%;82%;1

Junction;Mild with some sun;73;31;NE;7;56%;75%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;83;43;ENE;5;62%;79%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny, warmer;79;34;NNE;8;56%;85%;4

Killeen;Decreasing clouds;70;31;NNE;10;64%;74%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Decreasing clouds;72;34;NNE;9;65%;73%;2

Kingsville Nas;Warmer with clearing;89;58;SE;11;57%;30%;4

La Grange;A morning t-storm;82;43;NNE;6;60%;89%;3

Lago Vista;Decreasing clouds;76;34;NNE;6;64%;81%;3

Lancaster;Decreasing clouds;65;33;N;11;63%;78%;2

Laredo;Warmer;89;51;SE;8;49%;14%;5

Llano;Warm with some sun;77;33;NNE;7;56%;78%;4

Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;42;NNW;8;74%;89%;1

Lubbock;Partly sunny;44;19;NNE;14;49%;64%;3

Lufkin;A shower or t-storm;74;49;NW;9;78%;89%;1

Mcallen;Clearing;91;66;SE;10;55%;25%;4

Mcgregor;Decreasing clouds;67;35;N;10;72%;73%;2

Mckinney;A little a.m. rain;61;30;N;13;74%;92%;2

Mesquite;A little a.m. rain;64;33;N;11;67%;88%;2

Midland;Cooler with some sun;61;22;NE;11;47%;75%;3

Midland Airpark;Cooler with some sun;61;22;NE;11;47%;75%;3

Midlothian;Cooler in the a.m.;64;32;N;11;77%;78%;2

Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;36;N;8;78%;89%;1

Mineral Wells;Cooler;56;26;N;13;64%;75%;1

Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;39;NNW;9;78%;85%;1

Nacogdoches;Showers and t-storms;73;47;NNW;8;81%;91%;1

New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;83;38;NNE;8;57%;79%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny;64;22;NE;12;49%;78%;3

Orange;Showers and t-storms;73;62;SSW;8;84%;82%;1

Palacios;A morning t-storm;76;56;SSE;14;79%;81%;2

Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;38;N;7;71%;89%;1

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;31;17;N;16;66%;80%;1

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rather cloudy;32;17;N;17;66%;76%;1

Paris;Rain in the morning;62;34;NNW;11;75%;90%;1

Pecos;An afternoon shower;64;25;NE;10;55%;83%;3

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;28;16;NNE;16;70%;66%;1

Plainview;Partly sunny;36;15;NNE;14;70%;81%;2

Pleasanton;Decreasing clouds;84;41;NE;5;59%;79%;4

Port Aransas;Decreasing clouds;72;57;SE;12;92%;45%;4

Port Isabel;Decreasing clouds;80;69;SSE;16;72%;25%;4

Port Lavaca;A morning t-storm;79;55;E;12;74%;81%;4

Randolph AFB;Decreasing clouds;82;41;ENE;6;63%;79%;4

Robstown;Clearing and warmer;88;56;SSE;12;59%;46%;4

Rockport;Decreasing clouds;75;56;SE;11;84%;47%;4

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;76;30;NE;8;55%;70%;4

San Angelo;Partly sunny;65;27;NNE;10;54%;84%;4

San Antonio;Decreasing clouds;83;40;NNE;6;57%;79%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Decreasing clouds;83;43;ENE;5;62%;79%;4

San Marcos;Decreasing clouds;83;37;NNE;8;54%;79%;4

Seminole;Cooler with some sun;55;20;NE;13;44%;66%;3

Sherman-Denison;A little a.m. rain;55;29;N;13;78%;87%;1

Snyder;Partly sunny, cooler;49;21;NNE;14;52%;75%;4

Sonora;Mild with some sun;74;27;NNE;9;58%;89%;4

Stephenville;Partial sunshine;60;28;N;12;63%;78%;3

Sulphur Springs;Morning rain;65;35;NNW;11;77%;89%;1

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;52;21;NNE;13;59%;74%;4

Temple;Decreasing clouds;71;35;NNE;11;71%;73%;2

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;65;34;N;10;68%;74%;2

Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;38;N;9;73%;89%;1

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warmer;83;40;NE;5;58%;78%;4

Vernon;Partly sunny, cooler;45;23;N;16;56%;68%;2

Victoria;A morning t-storm;86;49;NE;10;63%;89%;3

Waco;Decreasing clouds;68;35;N;11;67%;72%;2

Weslaco;Clearing and warmer;89;64;SSE;9;54%;25%;4

Wharton;A morning t-storm;79;51;NNE;10;78%;80%;2

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;47;25;N;15;67%;70%;2

Wink;Partial sunshine;64;26;NE;10;49%;91%;3

Zapata;Warmer with clearing;88;59;SE;4;53%;17%;4

