TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;SSW;14;40%;4%;3
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;77;53;SSW;13;35%;5%;3
Alice;Partly sunny;80;63;SSE;9;63%;7%;4
Alpine;Turning cloudy;75;49;WSW;11;35%;12%;4
Amarillo;Clouds and sun, mild;68;42;W;11;42%;5%;3
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;74;61;S;8;70%;3%;3
Arlington;Periods of sun, mild;70;61;SSW;12;71%;3%;3
Austin;Variable clouds;73;62;S;6;62%;25%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Variable cloudiness;75;60;S;11;66%;1%;3
Bay;Clouds and sun;77;64;S;7;73%;4%;3
Beaumont;Clouds and sun, nice;71;61;SSE;6;77%;5%;3
Beeville;Partly sunny;80;66;SSE;8;75%;7%;4
Borger;Mild with some sun;67;40;WSW;7;40%;5%;3
Bowie;Partly sunny, warmer;75;55;SSW;11;57%;10%;2
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;77;58;SW;10;52%;6%;3
Brenham;Partly sunny, warm;75;63;S;8;74%;6%;2
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;69;55;SSW;10;60%;10%;3
Brownsville;Mainly cloudy;81;67;SSE;9;73%;6%;2
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warmer;78;54;SSW;9;61%;3%;3
Burnet;Clouds and sun, mild;74;58;SSW;10;69%;2%;3
Canadian;Mild with some sun;66;41;WSW;5;49%;4%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;S;7;74%;2%;4
Childress;Clouds and sun;73;48;WSW;9;41%;5%;3
Cleburne;Partly sunny, breezy;70;59;SSW;14;79%;2%;3
College Station;Clouds and sun, warm;74;63;S;11;66%;8%;3
Comanche;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;11;59%;3%;3
Conroe;Clouds and sunshine;71;61;S;7;75%;6%;3
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;77;62;SSE;10;71%;8%;4
Corsicana;Partly sunny, mild;69;60;SSW;13;77%;1%;2
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;79;58;SE;7;61%;0%;4
Dalhart;Mild with some sun;66;37;WSW;10;39%;4%;3
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;70;61;SSW;14;63%;4%;3
Dallas Redbird;Periods of sun;72;59;SSW;15;60%;3%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;69;58;SSW;16;64%;5%;3
Decatur;Warm with some sun;68;57;SSW;9;68%;9%;3
Del Rio;Partly sunny, mild;77;54;SE;7;55%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partial sunshine;76;53;SE;8;57%;0%;4
Denton;Partly sunny;68;57;SSW;13;72%;7%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;78;51;NNE;7;60%;2%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny, mild;64;37;W;10;48%;4%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny;82;65;SSE;8;70%;10%;3
El Paso;Cloudy;66;50;WSW;10;55%;61%;2
Ellington;Becoming cloudy;72;62;S;7;68%;4%;3
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;7;71%;9%;4
Fort Hood;Clouds and sun;75;59;SSW;13;60%;2%;3
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, mild;70;61;SSW;12;65%;5%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with some sun;74;57;SSW;15;55%;6%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Warmer with some sun;78;64;SSW;15;50%;5%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, breezy;75;59;SSW;14;60%;3%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;73;57;SSW;10;69%;2%;3
Gainesville;Partly sunny;70;56;SSW;12;72%;9%;3
Galveston;Periods of sun;70;65;S;8;77%;3%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;74;59;SSW;11;70%;2%;3
Georgetown;Mild with some sun;73;60;SSW;10;76%;2%;3
Giddings;Variable cloudiness;73;61;SSW;8;76%;8%;2
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;67;59;S;8;78%;8%;1
Graham;Clouds and sun;75;56;SW;8;60%;9%;3
Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;76;60;SSW;10;64%;4%;3
Grand Prairie;Periods of sun, mild;68;59;SSW;12;67%;3%;3
Greenville;Clouds and sun, mild;69;61;SSW;11;72%;4%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;59;42;W;28;52%;25%;3
Hamilton;Partly sunny, warm;75;59;SSW;11;67%;2%;3
Harlingen;Clouds and sunshine;79;65;SSE;11;71%;7%;2
Hearne;Periods of sun, mild;72;61;S;8;78%;10%;2
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;80;61;SSE;7;69%;8%;4
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;67;59;SSW;8;78%;6%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny;68;45;W;15;42%;5%;3
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, breezy;71;59;SSW;14;76%;1%;3
Hondo;Mild with sunshine;75;55;SE;8;65%;2%;4
Houston;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;S;6;74%;4%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun, nice;72;65;S;9;68%;4%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Nice with some sun;73;66;S;4;63%;5%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun;73;61;S;6;73%;5%;3
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;72;63;S;7;69%;4%;3
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;73;62;S;7;67%;5%;3
Houston Hull;Becoming cloudy;75;62;S;9;70%;5%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;72;63;S;8;69%;4%;3
Huntsville;Clouds and sun, mild;71;63;S;7;77%;7%;3
Ingleside;Some sun, pleasant;75;62;S;8;80%;5%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;67;60;SSW;8;80%;6%;2
Jasper;Clouds and sun;68;58;S;6;77%;2%;3
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;78;52;SSW;10;52%;3%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;73;56;SSE;6;70%;2%;4
Kerrville;Partly sunny, mild;73;55;SSW;10;71%;2%;3
Killeen;Clouds and sun;75;59;SSW;13;60%;2%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;75;60;SSW;13;61%;2%;3
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;79;63;SSE;9;68%;7%;3
La Grange;Partly sunny;75;62;S;7;72%;6%;2
Lago Vista;Clouds and sun, mild;72;61;S;9;67%;2%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny, mild;69;60;SSW;12;76%;3%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;81;63;SSE;8;65%;0%;4
Llano;Partly sunny, warmer;79;56;SSW;8;64%;2%;3
Longview;Rather cloudy;67;59;S;9;77%;7%;2
Lubbock;Increasing clouds;71;48;W;11;47%;7%;2
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;70;60;S;8;69%;3%;3
Mcallen;Periods of sun;82;65;SSE;10;66%;11%;3
Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;71;57;SSW;15;66%;1%;3
Mckinney;Winds subsiding;68;58;SSW;16;66%;5%;3
Mesquite;Clouds and sun, mild;68;60;SSW;12;74%;3%;3
Midland;Turning cloudy;77;53;W;13;39%;17%;3
Midland Airpark;Turning cloudy;77;53;W;13;39%;17%;3
Midlothian;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;13;70%;1%;3
Mineola;Periods of sun, mild;67;61;SSW;9;79%;10%;2
Mineral Wells;Warm with some sun;72;55;SSW;12;57%;6%;3
Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun, mild;67;60;SSW;9;77%;11%;3
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;67;58;S;8;81%;3%;3
New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;74;59;SSW;8;75%;1%;3
Odessa;Turning cloudy;75;52;W;10;48%;19%;3
Orange;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;6;82%;6%;3
Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;S;9;74%;4%;4
Palestine;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;61;S;8;76%;7%;2
Pampa;Clouds and sun, mild;67;40;W;9;40%;4%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, mild;66;38;WSW;5;44%;4%;3
Paris;Mainly cloudy, mild;65;58;S;12;77%;15%;1
Pecos;Turning cloudy;77;52;W;8;43%;24%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny, mild;63;35;W;7;51%;4%;3
Plainview;Periods of sun;68;44;W;12;48%;5%;3
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;76;56;SSE;5;76%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;71;66;S;8;85%;5%;4
Port Isabel;Some sun, pleasant;77;68;S;9;76%;5%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, warm;75;65;S;9;76%;5%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;73;58;S;8;71%;2%;3
Robstown;Partly sunny;79;64;SSE;9;71%;7%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny;73;65;S;7;79%;5%;4
Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, mild;72;54;S;10;66%;0%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny;80;53;SSW;13;44%;3%;3
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;74;58;S;7;77%;2%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;6;68%;2%;4
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;74;59;SSW;9;74%;1%;3
Seminole;Increasing clouds;72;49;W;11;49%;14%;3
Sherman-Denison;Rather cloudy;69;55;SSW;16;63%;9%;1
Snyder;Partly sunny;73;51;WSW;10;55%;11%;2
Sonora;Partly sunny, mild;74;50;SSW;10;63%;1%;3
Stephenville;Partly sunny;74;56;SW;12;53%;3%;3
Sulphur Springs;Periods of sun, mild;68;60;SSW;11;75%;12%;2
Sweetwater;Clouds and sun;75;54;SW;12;48%;7%;3
Temple;Partly sunny, windy;71;58;SSW;17;69%;1%;3
Terrell;Partly sunny, mild;69;60;SSW;12;77%;1%;2
Tyler;Clouds and sun, mild;68;60;SSW;11;75%;9%;2
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;ESE;6;75%;0%;4
Vernon;Sunny intervals;73;52;WSW;8;45%;5%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny;78;64;S;8;73%;6%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;72;59;SSW;15;65%;1%;3
Weslaco;Clouds and sun;80;66;SSE;8;70%;10%;2
Wharton;Partly sunny;74;61;S;8;80%;5%;3
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, milder;72;51;SW;10;51%;9%;3
Wink;Turning cloudy;76;51;WSW;11;42%;22%;2
Zapata;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;7;69%;5%;4
_____
