TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunshine and cooler;69;39;NE;7;64%;56%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;35;NNE;6;58%;76%;3
Alice;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;11;65%;30%;3
Alpine;Mostly sunny;80;46;SW;8;31%;1%;5
Amarillo;Partly sunny, cold;45;26;ENE;8;62%;6%;2
Angleton;Some sun, pleasant;81;68;ESE;6;74%;27%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;71;49;N;6;70%;42%;4
Austin;Lots of sun, nice;82;61;SSE;3;63%;27%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine, pleasant;83;63;SSE;8;70%;44%;3
Bay;Partly sunny;84;69;E;6;75%;27%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;E;6;72%;15%;4
Beeville;Partly sunny;87;73;ESE;8;69%;30%;3
Borger;Clouds and sun, cold;42;25;ENE;8;58%;5%;2
Bowie;Not as warm;67;38;NNE;6;67%;72%;3
Breckenridge;Cooler with sunshine;67;43;NNE;7;63%;71%;4
Brenham;Sun and some clouds;83;64;ESE;6;70%;16%;3
Bridgeport;Not as warm;68;41;N;6;65%;59%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;87;74;SE;10;64%;30%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;73;49;NNE;6;69%;58%;4
Burnet;Mostly sunny;77;57;NE;6;74%;43%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny;43;25;NNE;7;58%;55%;2
Castroville;Sunshine and nice;83;67;ESE;7;70%;22%;3
Childress;Partly sunny;52;29;NNE;9;66%;44%;3
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;72;51;N;6;77%;52%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny;82;63;SE;8;67%;27%;4
Comanche;Not as warm;71;46;NNE;6;77%;51%;4
Conroe;Nice with some sun;80;62;ESE;6;70%;14%;4
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;12;70%;31%;3
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;78;55;N;7;64%;42%;4
Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;89;68;SE;10;63%;9%;5
Dalhart;An afternoon shower;38;21;NE;12;68%;73%;1
Dallas Love;Sun and some clouds;74;49;E;8;66%;42%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;74;48;SSE;10;67%;27%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;72;46;NNE;10;68%;52%;4
Decatur;Not as warm;68;44;N;6;66%;56%;3
Del Rio;Sunshine and nice;85;66;ESE;11;67%;13%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and nice;84;65;ESE;12;70%;15%;5
Denton;Partly sunny;71;47;N;6;67%;65%;4
Dryden;Sunshine, pleasant;83;59;ENE;6;66%;7%;5
Dumas;An afternoon shower;39;22;E;9;63%;41%;2
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;90;73;SE;9;60%;29%;5
El Paso;Partly sunny;77;48;W;11;31%;0%;5
Ellington;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;E;7;69%;27%;4
Falfurrias;Partial sunshine;88;72;ESE;8;64%;30%;5
Fort Hood;Sunshine and nice;77;52;SSE;8;71%;55%;3
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;72;48;N;6;62%;56%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Some sun;72;46;N;10;64%;27%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;72;48;NW;9;62%;56%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;72;47;SE;8;68%;44%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;78;59;E;7;73%;28%;3
Gainesville;Partial sunshine;68;44;N;6;74%;69%;4
Galveston;Some sun, pleasant;78;67;ESE;8;74%;27%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;75;55;N;6;74%;55%;3
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;NE;7;72%;27%;3
Giddings;Mostly sunny;82;64;ESE;6;70%;18%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;73;55;SE;5;79%;10%;4
Graham;Partly sunny, cooler;65;42;NNE;5;69%;29%;3
Granbury;Mostly sunny;72;48;N;5;69%;57%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;73;50;N;6;67%;52%;4
Greenville;Partly sunny;77;53;N;7;58%;41%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;69;40;NW;22;38%;0%;5
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;73;50;N;6;76%;53%;4
Harlingen;Partial sunshine;90;71;SE;13;66%;31%;3
Hearne;Lots of sun, nice;81;62;ESE;6;71%;27%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;87;70;ESE;8;63%;21%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny;74;56;SE;5;75%;8%;4
Hereford;Clouds and sun, cold;50;28;ENE;8;59%;3%;3
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;74;54;N;6;68%;27%;4
Hondo;Sunshine, pleasant;84;66;SE;9;66%;41%;3
Houston;Some sun;81;66;E;6;69%;13%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;81;63;E;8;68%;27%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partial sunshine;82;64;E;3;66%;27%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun, pleasant;80;64;E;4;76%;41%;4
Houston Clover;Sun and some clouds;81;67;E;6;69%;27%;4
Houston Hooks;Some sun, pleasant;80;63;ESE;6;69%;27%;4
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;E;7;73%;26%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;ESE;8;71%;27%;4
Huntsville;Nice with sunshine;79;61;ESE;5;68%;27%;4
Ingleside;Partly sunny;84;72;SE;11;72%;29%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;75;58;SE;5;72%;8%;4
Jasper;Sunshine, pleasant;76;57;ESE;4;76%;10%;4
Junction;Sunshine and nice;79;50;ESE;8;71%;28%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine, pleasant;83;66;SE;8;68%;27%;3
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;79;61;E;8;76%;42%;4
Killeen;Sunshine and nice;77;52;SSE;8;71%;55%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;78;52;SSE;8;73%;60%;3
Kingsville Nas;Partial sunshine;87;70;SE;11;69%;31%;3
La Grange;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;ESE;6;72%;15%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;78;57;SE;6;74%;53%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;74;51;N;6;70%;27%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny;90;73;SE;10;55%;5%;5
Llano;Sunshine, pleasant;80;58;NNE;6;73%;47%;3
Longview;Mostly sunny;74;56;ESE;6;75%;8%;4
Lubbock;Some sun;59;34;ENE;8;66%;25%;4
Lufkin;Nice with sunshine;77;57;SE;5;72%;29%;4
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;91;72;SE;13;60%;28%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;76;52;SE;8;71%;42%;4
Mckinney;Partly sunny;74;47;S;9;67%;44%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;74;50;N;7;66%;41%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;76;41;ENE;8;47%;26%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;76;41;ENE;8;47%;26%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;73;50;SE;7;77%;27%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny;75;54;E;5;74%;12%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;70;41;NNE;8;66%;48%;4
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;73;53;ESE;6;72%;14%;4
Nacogdoches;Sunshine, pleasant;75;56;ESE;5;73%;28%;4
New Braunfels;Lots of sun, nice;82;65;ESE;7;71%;19%;3
Odessa;Not as warm;74;43;E;8;51%;26%;4
Orange;Nice with some sun;77;62;ENE;6;71%;14%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;ESE;9;69%;27%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;77;59;ESE;5;71%;28%;4
Pampa;Clouds and sun, cold;43;25;NE;8;59%;3%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, cold;41;18;NE;10;71%;5%;2
Paris;Partly sunny;74;49;NNW;8;66%;43%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny;80;46;E;6;43%;1%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny, cold;39;21;NE;9;59%;12%;2
Plainview;Sun and some clouds;52;28;ENE;7;71%;54%;4
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;84;68;ESE;6;71%;27%;4
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;81;75;ESE;9;73%;29%;3
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;85;77;SE;11;64%;44%;4
Port Lavaca;Partial sunshine;84;73;E;9;65%;27%;3
Randolph AFB;Sunshine and nice;82;64;SE;8;71%;20%;3
Robstown;Partial sunshine;86;70;SE;11;68%;30%;3
Rockport;Nice with some sun;82;74;ESE;9;72%;29%;3
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;78;60;SE;10;72%;27%;5
San Angelo;Sunshine and nice;77;46;SSE;7;56%;59%;4
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;83;67;ESE;7;71%;27%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Nice with sunshine;83;66;SE;7;69%;27%;4
San Marcos;Nice with sunshine;82;64;E;7;69%;27%;3
Seminole;Not as warm;69;36;ESE;7;60%;0%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partial sunshine;71;45;N;8;73%;58%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;37;NE;6;59%;41%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;E;7;72%;43%;5
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;71;42;N;6;64%;58%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;65%;27%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;40;NE;7;64%;75%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;78;53;SE;8;74%;27%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;76;53;N;7;65%;41%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny;76;58;SE;6;69%;11%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;84;67;E;8;72%;27%;5
Vernon;Sun and some clouds;58;37;NNE;8;54%;60%;3
Victoria;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;E;8;74%;27%;3
Waco;Mostly sunny;76;55;SE;8;71%;42%;4
Weslaco;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;9;59%;30%;5
Wharton;Nice with some sun;82;66;E;6;75%;41%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, cooler;61;36;NNE;8;72%;63%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;78;40;NW;9;42%;1%;4
Zapata;Sunshine;89;73;SE;9;59%;13%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather