TX Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;ESE;8;40%;7%;9

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;ESE;7;37%;7%;9

Alice;A shower or t-storm;97;75;E;14;62%;59%;8

Alpine;Partly sunny;85;60;SSE;7;44%;29%;10

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;92;66;SSE;7;39%;5%;8

Angleton;Partly sunny, humid;96;73;S;9;59%;18%;9

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;ESE;5;50%;3%;9

Austin;Partly sunny and hot;100;74;ESE;4;43%;27%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;6;49%;6%;9

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;97;75;S;9;60%;27%;9

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSW;6;60%;6%;9

Beeville;A shower or t-storm;99;74;SE;9;54%;59%;8

Borger;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;7;37%;5%;8

Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;94;66;ESE;2;55%;3%;8

Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;97;71;ESE;6;47%;6%;9

Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;S;5;56%;9%;9

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;E;3;51%;4%;8

Brownsville;Thunderstorms;89;79;ENE;9;81%;85%;3

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;95;67;ESE;6;49%;7%;9

Burnet;Partly sunny;96;70;ESE;6;49%;6%;9

Canadian;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;SSE;7;41%;5%;8

Castroville;Some sun, very warm;98;71;SE;7;49%;15%;9

Childress;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;4;46%;6%;8

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;6;54%;5%;9

College Station;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;6;49%;8%;9

Comanche;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;6;49%;6%;9

Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;5;54%;27%;9

Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;94;77;ESE;15;66%;59%;8

Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;ENE;6;54%;3%;9

Cotulla;A shower or t-storm;99;75;SE;10;47%;59%;8

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;93;62;S;9;42%;5%;8

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;NE;4;45%;3%;8

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;ENE;5;46%;3%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;96;72;NE;5;49%;3%;8

Decatur;Sunny;94;70;E;5;49%;3%;8

Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;7;49%;19%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;98;74;SSE;7;51%;18%;9

Denton;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;5;55%;3%;8

Dryden;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;8;46%;14%;9

Dumas;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;SSE;8;42%;5%;8

Edinburg;Thunderstorms;89;78;NE;9;79%;88%;4

El Paso;Partly sunny;94;70;SE;8;33%;2%;9

Ellington;Partly sunny;95;77;SSW;8;52%;11%;9

Falfurrias;Thunderstorms;93;76;ENE;8;74%;75%;5

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;97;73;NW;5;47%;5%;9

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;5;48%;3%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;96;70;NE;5;49%;3%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;ENE;5;45%;4%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;ENE;4;48%;4%;9

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;94;67;SE;5;51%;9%;9

Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;E;5;56%;2%;8

Galveston;Partly sunny;95;82;S;10;61%;16%;9

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;97;70;E;5;49%;5%;9

Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;6;48%;6%;9

Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;6;48%;10%;9

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;97;71;NNE;4;58%;2%;8

Graham;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;ESE;5;49%;5%;8

Granbury;Sunny and hot;97;71;E;5;48%;5%;9

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;E;6;49%;3%;8

Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;NE;5;47%;2%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;84;64;ESE;17;36%;1%;9

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;5;50%;6%;9

Harlingen;Thunderstorms;89;76;ENE;15;85%;87%;3

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;E;6;55%;9%;9

Hebbronville;A shower or t-storm;92;74;ENE;9;62%;67%;4

Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;NE;5;54%;2%;9

Hereford;Mostly sunny;93;63;SSE;6;40%;7%;8

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;97;71;E;6;48%;5%;9

Hondo;Clouds and sun, hot;98;71;SSE;9;46%;16%;9

Houston;Partly sunny and hot;99;76;SSE;6;56%;9%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSW;9;51%;10%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;100;79;SSW;4;47%;11%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;97;73;SSW;6;56%;12%;9

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;96;76;N;7;54%;13%;9

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;S;6;49%;7%;9

Houston Hull;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;55%;12%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;8;49%;8%;9

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;4;54%;8%;9

Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;94;80;ESE;14;67%;59%;8

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;NE;5;51%;2%;9

Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;4;57%;6%;9

Junction;Partly sunny;96;69;E;6;49%;10%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;99;75;SSE;9;45%;14%;9

Kerrville;Clouds and sun;94;68;ESE;6;54%;27%;8

Killeen;Partly sunny;97;73;NW;5;47%;5%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;NW;6;48%;5%;9

Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;94;77;ENE;14;66%;62%;9

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;5;54%;11%;9

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;96;73;E;4;51%;6%;9

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;E;5;52%;3%;9

Laredo;A shower or t-storm;94;77;WNW;9;59%;81%;5

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;99;69;E;5;48%;7%;9

Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;NE;5;56%;2%;9

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;7;44%;7%;9

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;97;71;N;5;52%;6%;9

Mcallen;Thunderstorms;89;78;NE;13;79%;87%;3

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;ENE;5;48%;5%;9

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;95;70;N;5;51%;2%;8

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;ENE;5;52%;3%;8

Midland;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;7;40%;10%;9

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;7;40%;10%;9

Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;NE;3;51%;3%;9

Mineola;Mostly sunny;96;70;NNE;5;58%;2%;8

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;ENE;5;48%;4%;9

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and hot;97;70;NNW;5;54%;2%;8

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;NE;5;55%;2%;9

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;7;49%;9%;9

Odessa;Mostly sunny;92;68;ESE;8;42%;11%;9

Orange;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;5;59%;5%;9

Palacios;Clouds and sun;96;78;SE;12;57%;27%;9

Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;E;5;55%;2%;9

Pampa;Mostly sunny;93;67;SSE;9;36%;5%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;SSE;6;40%;5%;8

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;NNW;5;54%;1%;8

Pecos;Mostly sunny;95;67;SE;7;37%;11%;9

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;92;67;SSE;7;40%;4%;8

Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;62;SSE;6;45%;7%;9

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;99;71;SE;7;51%;27%;9

Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;91;82;E;11;69%;59%;8

Port Isabel;Thunderstorms;88;81;ENE;14;81%;89%;3

Port Lavaca;Clouds and sun;96;76;ESE;10;62%;27%;9

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;9;48%;11%;9

Robstown;A shower or t-storm;93;76;ESE;13;65%;59%;8

Rockport;A shower or t-storm;93;81;E;11;67%;58%;7

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;6;54%;13%;9

San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;SE;6;43%;10%;9

San Antonio;Some sun, very warm;99;74;SE;7;48%;14%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;100;75;SSE;9;42%;13%;9

San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;7;46%;7%;9

Seminole;Mostly sunny;91;64;SSE;6;38%;9%;9

Sherman-Denison;Warm with sunshine;95;74;WNW;4;57%;2%;8

Snyder;Mostly sunny;93;69;SE;6;47%;8%;9

Sonora;Partly sunny;93;67;SE;7;51%;12%;9

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;4;46%;5%;9

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;N;5;51%;2%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;7;43%;8%;9

Temple;Mostly sunny;98;72;NE;7;50%;5%;9

Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;NE;5;53%;2%;8

Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;5;54%;2%;9

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;96;70;SE;6;55%;19%;9

Vernon;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;6;41%;5%;8

Victoria;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;10;60%;27%;9

Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;ENE;6;46%;5%;9

Weslaco;Thunderstorms;88;77;NE;9;80%;86%;3

Wharton;Partial sunshine;98;71;SSE;7;62%;21%;9

Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;95;70;ESE;3;55%;5%;8

Wink;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;8;35%;11%;9

Zapata;Showers and t-storms;90;76;E;6;67%;85%;4

