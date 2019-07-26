TX Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;9;46%;4%;12
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;10;36%;4%;12
Alice;A t-storm in spots;97;76;SE;7;59%;48%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;66;SE;7;41%;4%;12
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSW;12;33%;7%;12
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;90;73;SSE;7;70%;73%;9
Arlington;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;7;49%;2%;11
Austin;Partly sunny;96;75;SE;3;49%;2%;12
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;96;70;SE;6;56%;41%;12
Bay;A shower or t-storm;92;75;SE;6;73%;60%;12
Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;91;74;S;6;67%;66%;11
Beeville;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;7;61%;48%;12
Borger;Warm with sunshine;96;70;S;9;30%;6%;11
Bowie;Mostly sunny;92;67;SE;6;47%;4%;11
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;8;39%;4%;11
Brenham;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;5;57%;45%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;92;67;SE;5;45%;3%;11
Brownsville;Some sun, a t-storm;95;78;SE;10;63%;60%;11
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;93;69;ESE;8;45%;3%;12
Burnet;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;6;47%;2%;12
Canadian;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;10;35%;6%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny;95;72;SE;6;53%;9%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny;96;71;SSE;10;38%;5%;11
Cleburne;Partly sunny;93;72;ESE;8;52%;2%;11
College Station;A t-storm around;95;75;SE;7;58%;44%;11
Comanche;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;9;44%;2%;12
Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;SE;5;64%;46%;11
Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;93;75;SSE;8;67%;61%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;7;52%;2%;11
Cotulla;Partly sunny;99;75;SSE;6;50%;13%;12
Dalhart;Sunshine and breezy;94;65;SSE;15;35%;12%;12
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;95;77;E;6;43%;2%;11
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;8;46%;2%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;93;75;ESE;9;45%;2%;11
Decatur;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;7;41%;4%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;97;75;ESE;8;49%;5%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;96;72;E;9;52%;7%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;7;48%;2%;11
Dryden;Mostly sunny;96;71;SE;10;43%;4%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;93;65;SSW;11;36%;7%;12
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;96;79;SE;8;54%;44%;12
El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;W;7;27%;19%;12
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;90;77;SSE;7;66%;73%;11
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;7;54%;46%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;6;50%;2%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;94;73;SE;7;43%;2%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;9;46%;2%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;95;75;ESE;8;42%;2%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;6;45%;2%;11
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, nice;90;69;SSE;6;48%;4%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;92;70;SE;7;51%;3%;11
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;90;80;SSE;9;70%;73%;11
Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;71;ESE;6;49%;2%;11
Georgetown;Partly sunny;94;73;SE;6;50%;1%;12
Giddings;A t-storm around;95;74;SE;5;54%;44%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny;91;70;ESE;5;59%;2%;11
Graham;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;6;42%;4%;11
Granbury;Mostly sunny;95;73;ESE;7;44%;2%;11
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;7;46%;2%;11
Greenville;Mostly sunny;95;73;ESE;6;46%;2%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with some sun;87;69;E;16;31%;4%;12
Hamilton;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;7;47%;2%;12
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;9;66%;45%;11
Hearne;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;5;54%;43%;11
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;7;52%;43%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny;92;70;ESE;5;56%;2%;11
Hereford;Mostly sunny;92;67;S;11;36%;9%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;94;73;ESE;7;47%;2%;11
Hondo;Partly sunny;95;70;SE;7;51%;27%;12
Houston;A shower or t-storm;92;76;SSE;6;63%;60%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;91;77;SE;9;63%;60%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;93;76;SE;4;60%;60%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;90;73;N;4;73%;62%;9
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;90;74;SSE;7;65%;73%;11
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;90;73;SE;6;64%;46%;11
Houston Hull;Some sun, a t-storm;91;75;SE;8;70%;60%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;8;65%;47%;10
Huntsville;A t-storm around;94;73;SSE;5;59%;44%;11
Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;92;78;SSE;8;68%;66%;11
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;5;54%;2%;11
Jasper;A t-storm around;91;67;SE;5;67%;55%;11
Junction;Partly sunny;95;70;SSE;6;46%;2%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;93;74;SSE;5;56%;27%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny;92;70;SE;6;49%;5%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;6;50%;2%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;6;53%;2%;12
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SE;9;62%;48%;12
La Grange;A t-storm around;95;75;SE;5;60%;45%;12
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;4;55%;2%;12
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;93;72;ESE;6;50%;2%;11
Laredo;Partly sunny, nice;99;78;SE;8;47%;7%;12
Llano;Partly sunny;96;71;SE;6;45%;2%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;93;71;ESE;5;55%;2%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;10;36%;6%;12
Lufkin;A t-storm around;91;69;SSE;6;60%;45%;11
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;96;79;SE;9;59%;44%;12
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;5;52%;2%;11
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;93;72;ENE;8;49%;2%;11
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;93;72;ESE;6;48%;2%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;36%;6%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;36%;6%;12
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;5;49%;2%;11
Mineola;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;5;59%;2%;11
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;67;SE;7;46%;2%;11
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;91;70;ESE;5;55%;2%;11
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;93;70;ESE;5;58%;41%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;95;73;SSE;6;53%;5%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;11;34%;6%;12
Orange;A shower or t-storm;89;73;S;6;69%;78%;11
Palacios;Some sun, a t-storm;92;78;SSE;9;63%;66%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;71;ESE;5;53%;2%;11
Pampa;Mostly sunny;93;66;SSE;11;30%;6%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;95;64;SSE;11;34%;6%;11
Paris;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;7;53%;2%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny;97;71;SE;10;32%;8%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;12;33%;7%;11
Plainview;Mostly sunny;89;65;S;9;42%;6%;12
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;95;73;SE;5;55%;44%;12
Port Aransas;Showers and t-storms;89;81;SSE;8;72%;76%;11
Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;90;81;SSE;10;67%;60%;11
Port Lavaca;Some sun, a t-storm;92;78;SSE;7;63%;73%;12
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;6;61%;43%;12
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SSE;8;64%;48%;12
Rockport;Showers and t-storms;90;80;SSE;8;69%;76%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;91;70;SE;8;48%;6%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;7;42%;4%;12
San Antonio;Partial sunshine;95;75;SE;6;54%;7%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;95;76;SSE;5;48%;9%;12
San Marcos;A t-storm around;95;72;SE;6;51%;41%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSE;8;37%;6%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;8;47%;2%;11
Snyder;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;9;39%;4%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;9;43%;2%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;91;70;ESE;5;47%;2%;11
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;94;73;ESE;6;50%;2%;11
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;9;35%;4%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;8;56%;2%;12
Terrell;Mostly sunny;93;72;ESE;6;53%;2%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;6;53%;2%;11
Uvalde;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;54%;11%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny;97;71;SSE;9;33%;6%;11
Victoria;A t-storm around;95;75;SSE;7;62%;47%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;8;49%;2%;11
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;95;78;SE;8;55%;45%;12
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;92;72;SSE;6;69%;73%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;9;43%;4%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;13;31%;7%;12
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;98;77;SE;6;54%;43%;12
