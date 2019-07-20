TX Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SE;12;49%;5%;12

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SSE;12;40%;5%;12

Alice;Partly sunny;99;75;SE;13;57%;14%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny;94;64;SE;7;33%;9%;13

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;95;66;NE;7;42%;62%;9

Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;6;72%;59%;11

Arlington;Sunny and seasonable;98;77;SSE;8;49%;4%;11

Austin;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;5;51%;4%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;9;57%;4%;12

Bay;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;6;73%;58%;11

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;5;77%;74%;8

Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;9;54%;13%;12

Borger;A p.m. t-storm;96;68;NE;6;41%;82%;9

Bowie;Sunny;96;73;SE;8;53%;8%;11

Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SSE;9;42%;6%;12

Brenham;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;61%;19%;12

Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;97;72;SSE;7;49%;6%;11

Brownsville;Partly sunny;96;80;SE;12;61%;24%;12

Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SSE;8;45%;6%;12

Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;8;48%;6%;12

Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;97;67;NE;7;48%;82%;11

Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;7;52%;8%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;101;71;SSE;12;37%;58%;12

Cleburne;Sunny and very warm;97;74;SSE;9;56%;3%;12

College Station;Partial sunshine;95;76;SSE;8;63%;16%;12

Comanche;Sunshine, seasonable;97;73;SSE;9;47%;6%;12

Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;5;71%;60%;11

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;13;63%;31%;12

Corsicana;Sunshine and hot;96;76;SSE;8;55%;9%;11

Cotulla;Clouds and sun, warm;102;75;SE;11;52%;13%;12

Dalhart;A p.m. t-storm;93;62;NNE;10;50%;82%;9

Dallas Love;Sunlit and hot;98;78;SE;9;48%;5%;11

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SE;10;51%;4%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and hot;98;78;SE;11;49%;5%;11

Decatur;Hot with sunshine;97;75;SSE;8;45%;6%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;13;51%;5%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;13;55%;5%;12

Denton;Sunny and very warm;98;76;SSE;9;49%;6%;11

Dryden;Sunny and breezy;99;73;SE;13;46%;5%;12

Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;92;63;NE;7;50%;82%;9

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SE;11;51%;15%;12

El Paso;Some sun;104;77;ENE;6;22%;59%;12

Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;6;69%;60%;11

Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;98;75;SE;10;52%;33%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;9;54%;5%;12

Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;76;SSE;9;46%;4%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and very warm;98;78;SE;11;48%;6%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and seasonable;99;78;SSE;11;45%;4%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Hot with sunshine;98;76;SSE;9;49%;4%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;9;50%;5%;12

Gainesville;Sunny and very warm;96;73;SSE;8;56%;8%;11

Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;88;81;S;8;74%;66%;11

Gatesville;Sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;8;50%;5%;12

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;8;52%;5%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;6;55%;11%;12

Gilmer;Sunshine and humid;92;74;SSE;6;68%;26%;11

Graham;Sunshine, seasonable;99;72;SSE;7;44%;6%;11

Granbury;Sunshine and hot;99;75;SSE;8;44%;5%;12

Grand Prairie;Sunny and very warm;98;78;SSE;8;49%;3%;11

Greenville;Sunshine, seasonable;98;77;SSE;8;49%;5%;11

Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;94;70;ENE;14;30%;73%;12

Hamilton;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;8;49%;6%;12

Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;96;77;SE;14;63%;19%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;6;60%;13%;12

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;75;SE;10;46%;10%;9

Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;92;74;S;5;67%;44%;12

Hereford;Partly sunny;96;68;W;5;41%;60%;12

Hillsboro;Sunny and seasonable;97;75;SSE;9;50%;3%;12

Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;10;55%;9%;12

Houston;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;5;67%;60%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;7;68%;60%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;3;62%;59%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;N;3;77%;59%;11

Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;5;69%;59%;11

Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SSE;5;70%;60%;11

Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;7;73%;58%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;6;72%;60%;11

Huntsville;Clouds and sun;93;76;SSE;5;65%;36%;11

Ingleside;Periods of sun;93;81;SSE;14;65%;47%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;5;64%;30%;12

Jasper;Clouds and sunshine;88;69;S;4;79%;44%;6

Junction;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SE;9;49%;6%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;59%;7%;12

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;9;52%;6%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;9;54%;5%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;10;56%;5%;12

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SE;13;61%;32%;11

La Grange;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;61%;12%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;56%;5%;12

Lancaster;Sunlit, seasonable;97;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;11

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SE;11;41%;8%;12

Llano;Sunny and very warm;100;72;SSE;7;44%;7%;12

Longview;Mostly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;6;65%;33%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;98;71;S;10;36%;27%;12

Lufkin;Sun and clouds;90;73;SSE;5;72%;44%;11

Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;99;79;SE;15;56%;14%;12

Mcgregor;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SSE;9;57%;4%;12

Mckinney;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SSE;11;53%;5%;11

Mesquite;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;11

Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;13;36%;12%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;13;36%;12%;12

Midlothian;Sunny and hot;97;75;SE;8;55%;4%;12

Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;65%;15%;11

Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;9;49%;6%;12

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;63%;20%;11

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;93;73;SSE;5;68%;37%;11

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;52%;4%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;13;37%;16%;12

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSE;5;77%;73%;7

Palacios;Partly sunny;93;81;SSE;10;61%;34%;12

Palestine;Some sun;93;74;SSE;6;60%;23%;12

Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;96;65;ENE;7;40%;80%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;94;64;NE;6;44%;82%;11

Paris;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;59%;7%;11

Pecos;Sun, some clouds;104;72;SE;10;28%;16%;12

Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;92;65;NE;8;50%;82%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;66;S;9;43%;59%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;6;51%;7%;12

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;82;SSE;10;71%;11%;12

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;91;81;SE;14;67%;24%;12

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;8;62%;13%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;60%;5%;12

Robstown;Clouds and sunshine;95;76;SE;12;61%;13%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;SSE;10;65%;62%;12

Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;93;71;SE;11;53%;6%;12

San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;100;73;SSE;10;44%;7%;12

San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;7;52%;7%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;8;50%;7%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;8;51%;4%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;S;9;34%;25%;12

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;53%;7%;11

Snyder;Sunny and very warm;98;71;SSE;10;40%;9%;12

Sonora;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SE;12;45%;6%;12

Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;96;73;SE;7;50%;6%;12

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;7;55%;6%;11

Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;98;73;S;12;36%;5%;12

Temple;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;11;61%;4%;12

Terrell;Warm with sunshine;96;76;SSE;8;56%;7%;11

Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;62%;22%;11

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;8;55%;9%;12

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;11;35%;21%;11

Victoria;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;8;63%;11%;12

Waco;Sunny and seasonable;98;75;SSE;12;53%;5%;12

Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;11;51%;16%;12

Wharton;Episodes of sunshine;92;74;SSE;6;70%;26%;12

Wichita Falls;Sunny and very warm;100;72;SE;11;47%;17%;11

Wink;Some sun;103;72;SE;14;30%;20%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;102;77;SE;10;48%;11%;12

