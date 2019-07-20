TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and very warm;98;74;SE;12;49%;5%;12
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SSE;12;40%;5%;12
Alice;Partly sunny;99;75;SE;13;57%;14%;12
Alpine;Partly sunny;94;64;SE;7;33%;9%;13
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;95;66;NE;7;42%;62%;9
Angleton;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;6;72%;59%;11
Arlington;Sunny and seasonable;98;77;SSE;8;49%;4%;11
Austin;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;5;51%;4%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;9;57%;4%;12
Bay;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;6;73%;58%;11
Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;5;77%;74%;8
Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;9;54%;13%;12
Borger;A p.m. t-storm;96;68;NE;6;41%;82%;9
Bowie;Sunny;96;73;SE;8;53%;8%;11
Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;99;76;SSE;9;42%;6%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;5;61%;19%;12
Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;97;72;SSE;7;49%;6%;11
Brownsville;Partly sunny;96;80;SE;12;61%;24%;12
Brownwood;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SSE;8;45%;6%;12
Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;8;48%;6%;12
Canadian;A p.m. t-storm;97;67;NE;7;48%;82%;11
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;7;52%;8%;12
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;101;71;SSE;12;37%;58%;12
Cleburne;Sunny and very warm;97;74;SSE;9;56%;3%;12
College Station;Partial sunshine;95;76;SSE;8;63%;16%;12
Comanche;Sunshine, seasonable;97;73;SSE;9;47%;6%;12
Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;5;71%;60%;11
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;95;77;SSE;13;63%;31%;12
Corsicana;Sunshine and hot;96;76;SSE;8;55%;9%;11
Cotulla;Clouds and sun, warm;102;75;SE;11;52%;13%;12
Dalhart;A p.m. t-storm;93;62;NNE;10;50%;82%;9
Dallas Love;Sunlit and hot;98;78;SE;9;48%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Sunny and very warm;97;76;SE;10;51%;4%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and hot;98;78;SE;11;49%;5%;11
Decatur;Hot with sunshine;97;75;SSE;8;45%;6%;11
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;13;51%;5%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;13;55%;5%;12
Denton;Sunny and very warm;98;76;SSE;9;49%;6%;11
Dryden;Sunny and breezy;99;73;SE;13;46%;5%;12
Dumas;A p.m. t-storm;92;63;NE;7;50%;82%;9
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SE;11;51%;15%;12
El Paso;Some sun;104;77;ENE;6;22%;59%;12
Ellington;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;6;69%;60%;11
Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;98;75;SE;10;52%;33%;12
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;9;54%;5%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;76;SSE;9;46%;4%;11
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and very warm;98;78;SE;11;48%;6%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and seasonable;99;78;SSE;11;45%;4%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;Hot with sunshine;98;76;SSE;9;49%;4%;11
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;9;50%;5%;12
Gainesville;Sunny and very warm;96;73;SSE;8;56%;8%;11
Galveston;A p.m. t-storm;88;81;S;8;74%;66%;11
Gatesville;Sunny and hot;97;72;SSE;8;50%;5%;12
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;8;52%;5%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;6;55%;11%;12
Gilmer;Sunshine and humid;92;74;SSE;6;68%;26%;11
Graham;Sunshine, seasonable;99;72;SSE;7;44%;6%;11
Granbury;Sunshine and hot;99;75;SSE;8;44%;5%;12
Grand Prairie;Sunny and very warm;98;78;SSE;8;49%;3%;11
Greenville;Sunshine, seasonable;98;77;SSE;8;49%;5%;11
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;94;70;ENE;14;30%;73%;12
Hamilton;Sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;8;49%;6%;12
Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;96;77;SE;14;63%;19%;10
Hearne;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;6;60%;13%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;75;SE;10;46%;10%;9
Henderson;Mostly sunny, humid;92;74;S;5;67%;44%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny;96;68;W;5;41%;60%;12
Hillsboro;Sunny and seasonable;97;75;SSE;9;50%;3%;12
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;10;55%;9%;12
Houston;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SSE;5;67%;60%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);A p.m. t-storm;90;78;S;7;68%;60%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;3;62%;59%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;N;3;77%;59%;11
Houston Clover;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;5;69%;59%;11
Houston Hooks;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;SSE;5;70%;60%;11
Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;7;73%;58%;11
Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;6;72%;60%;11
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;93;76;SSE;5;65%;36%;11
Ingleside;Periods of sun;93;81;SSE;14;65%;47%;12
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;74;S;5;64%;30%;12
Jasper;Clouds and sunshine;88;69;S;4;79%;44%;6
Junction;Sunny and very warm;98;73;SE;9;49%;6%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;59%;7%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;9;52%;6%;12
Killeen;Mostly sunny;97;72;SSE;9;54%;5%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;97;74;SSE;10;56%;5%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;96;77;SE;13;61%;32%;11
La Grange;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;61%;12%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;7;56%;5%;12
Lancaster;Sunlit, seasonable;97;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;11
Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SE;11;41%;8%;12
Llano;Sunny and very warm;100;72;SSE;7;44%;7%;12
Longview;Mostly sunny, humid;94;75;SSE;6;65%;33%;11
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;98;71;S;10;36%;27%;12
Lufkin;Sun and clouds;90;73;SSE;5;72%;44%;11
Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;99;79;SE;15;56%;14%;12
Mcgregor;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SSE;9;57%;4%;12
Mckinney;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SSE;11;53%;5%;11
Mesquite;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SSE;8;52%;5%;11
Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;13;36%;12%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;13;36%;12%;12
Midlothian;Sunny and hot;97;75;SE;8;55%;4%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;6;65%;15%;11
Mineral Wells;Sunny and very warm;97;73;SE;9;49%;6%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSE;6;63%;20%;11
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;93;73;SSE;5;68%;37%;11
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;7;52%;4%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SSE;13;37%;16%;12
Orange;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSE;5;77%;73%;7
Palacios;Partly sunny;93;81;SSE;10;61%;34%;12
Palestine;Some sun;93;74;SSE;6;60%;23%;12
Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;96;65;ENE;7;40%;80%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;94;64;NE;6;44%;82%;11
Paris;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSE;8;59%;7%;11
Pecos;Sun, some clouds;104;72;SE;10;28%;16%;12
Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;92;65;NE;8;50%;82%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;94;66;S;9;43%;59%;12
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;6;51%;7%;12
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;82;SSE;10;71%;11%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;91;81;SE;14;67%;24%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;8;62%;13%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;60%;5%;12
Robstown;Clouds and sunshine;95;76;SE;12;61%;13%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;91;81;SSE;10;65%;62%;12
Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;93;71;SE;11;53%;6%;12
San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;100;73;SSE;10;44%;7%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;7;52%;7%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;8;50%;7%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;8;51%;4%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;S;9;34%;25%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;53%;7%;11
Snyder;Sunny and very warm;98;71;SSE;10;40%;9%;12
Sonora;Sunny and very warm;96;72;SE;12;45%;6%;12
Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;96;73;SE;7;50%;6%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSE;7;55%;6%;11
Sweetwater;Sunny and very warm;98;73;S;12;36%;5%;12
Temple;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;11;61%;4%;12
Terrell;Warm with sunshine;96;76;SSE;8;56%;7%;11
Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;7;62%;22%;11
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;8;55%;9%;12
Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;11;35%;21%;11
Victoria;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;8;63%;11%;12
Waco;Sunny and seasonable;98;75;SSE;12;53%;5%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;11;51%;16%;12
Wharton;Episodes of sunshine;92;74;SSE;6;70%;26%;12
Wichita Falls;Sunny and very warm;100;72;SE;11;47%;17%;11
Wink;Some sun;103;72;SE;14;30%;20%;12
Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;102;77;SE;10;48%;11%;12
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather