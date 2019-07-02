TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A stray thunderstorm;92;71;SSE;12;62%;64%;12
Abilene Dyess;Clouds and sunshine;92;70;S;13;54%;48%;12
Alice;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;14;73%;69%;6
Alpine;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;7;39%;30%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;13;47%;38%;12
Angleton;Heavy thunderstorms;86;77;S;9;84%;80%;9
Arlington;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;10;67%;64%;8
Austin;A thunderstorm;88;73;SE;5;72%;71%;7
Austin Bergstrom;A thunderstorm;90;73;SE;10;76%;71%;7
Bay;Heavy thunderstorms;88;78;SSE;9;83%;79%;6
Beaumont;Heavy thunderstorms;87;77;SSE;7;81%;79%;8
Beeville;A thunderstorm;91;77;SE;11;76%;75%;6
Borger;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;11;42%;34%;12
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SSE;9;67%;64%;12
Breckenridge;A stray thunderstorm;94;75;S;9;52%;64%;12
Brenham;Heavy thunderstorms;88;75;SSE;8;80%;79%;10
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;8;61%;64%;12
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;81;SE;15;69%;65%;7
Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;8;61%;64%;12
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SSE;9;69%;65%;9
Canadian;Partly sunny;92;71;SSE;11;51%;36%;12
Castroville;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SE;8;80%;80%;6
Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;93;73;SSE;13;53%;39%;12
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;10;76%;64%;7
College Station;Heavy thunderstorms;85;73;SSE;10;83%;81%;8
Comanche;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;9;63%;64%;12
Conroe;Heavy thunderstorms;87;75;SSE;7;79%;79%;6
Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;91;79;SSE;15;73%;72%;6
Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;10;76%;65%;7
Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;SE;11;67%;65%;7
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;94;62;SSE;13;43%;14%;12
Dallas Love;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;10;62%;64%;8
Dallas Redbird;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;SSE;11;68%;65%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;13;64%;64%;8
Decatur;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;S;8;59%;64%;12
Del Rio;Clouds and sunshine;93;76;ESE;13;68%;55%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;91;74;ESE;12;71%;55%;9
Denton;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;10;66%;64%;11
Dryden;Partly sunny;94;72;SE;10;56%;32%;12
Dumas;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;11;46%;23%;12
Edinburg;A thunderstorm;95;80;SE;14;66%;72%;8
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;102;75;W;11;19%;0%;13
Ellington;Heavy thunderstorms;84;76;S;8;82%;79%;6
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;11;70%;66%;6
Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;SSE;10;71%;64%;9
Fort Worth;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;SSE;10;61%;64%;8
Fort Worth Alliance;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;SSE;13;61%;64%;11
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;93;77;S;13;58%;64%;11
Fort Worth Spinks;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;S;10;63%;64%;8
Fredericksburg;A stray thunderstorm;85;72;SSE;9;75%;64%;8
Gainesville;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;S;8;73%;64%;11
Galveston;Heavy thunderstorms;86;80;S;11;81%;80%;8
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;9;70%;64%;9
Georgetown;A thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;9;71%;71%;7
Giddings;A thunderstorm;87;75;SSE;7;72%;71%;6
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;6;79%;64%;6
Graham;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;7;56%;64%;12
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SSE;9;61%;64%;11
Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;10;66%;64%;8
Greenville;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;S;8;65%;64%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;71;E;14;27%;0%;13
Hamilton;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;10;68%;65%;11
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;17;68%;64%;8
Hearne;A thunderstorm;87;74;SSE;8;80%;72%;7
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;10;67%;67%;7
Henderson;Some sun, a t-storm;86;72;S;6;81%;71%;6
Hereford;Mostly sunny;95;67;S;11;44%;19%;12
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SSE;10;68%;64%;7
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SE;10;76%;72%;6
Houston;Heavy thunderstorms;87;77;SSE;6;77%;79%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);Drenching t-storms;85;76;S;9;80%;79%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Heavy thunderstorms;85;76;S;4;81%;79%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;Heavy thunderstorms;84;75;S;5;86%;79%;9
Houston Clover;Heavy thunderstorms;85;76;S;7;81%;80%;6
Houston Hooks;Heavy thunderstorms;84;74;SSE;7;82%;79%;6
Houston Hull;Heavy thunderstorms;85;74;S;9;85%;79%;9
Houston Intercontinental;Heavy thunderstorms;86;76;SSE;8;88%;80%;6
Huntsville;Drenching t-storms;87;76;SSE;7;80%;80%;7
Ingleside;Some sun, a t-storm;90;81;SSE;14;76%;75%;6
Jacksonville;Heavy thunderstorms;86;73;S;6;81%;79%;6
Jasper;Heavy thunderstorms;85;70;SSE;5;84%;79%;6
Junction;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SSE;9;66%;64%;11
Kellyusa Airport;A thunderstorm;87;72;SE;9;78%;85%;6
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SE;10;78%;65%;7
Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;SSE;10;71%;64%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;11;74%;65%;9
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SE;14;72%;69%;6
La Grange;Heavy thunderstorms;88;76;SSE;7;82%;79%;6
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SE;8;78%;68%;8
Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;S;9;73%;65%;8
Laredo;A t-storm in spots;98;80;SE;14;58%;65%;12
Llano;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;SSE;8;66%;64%;9
Longview;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;7;77%;65%;7
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;13;50%;37%;12
Lufkin;Heavy thunderstorms;84;72;SSE;7;85%;78%;7
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;96;81;SSE;16;62%;64%;8
Mcgregor;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;S;10;73%;64%;7
Mckinney;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;11;68%;64%;7
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;90;75;S;9;70%;65%;8
Midland;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;12;52%;26%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;70;SSE;12;52%;26%;12
Midlothian;A t-storm in spots;89;72;S;9;72%;64%;8
Mineola;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SSE;7;80%;64%;6
Mineral Wells;A stray thunderstorm;91;72;SSE;10;63%;64%;11
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;88;72;S;7;74%;64%;6
Nacogdoches;Heavy thunderstorms;86;72;SSE;6;79%;79%;6
New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;9;74%;73%;7
Odessa;Mostly sunny;96;71;SSE;12;47%;21%;12
Orange;Drenching t-storms;87;77;SSE;6;81%;80%;8
Palacios;Drenching t-storms;89;80;SSE;14;78%;82%;6
Palestine;Heavy thunderstorms;87;73;SSE;6;79%;80%;6
Pampa;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;13;46%;37%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;12;46%;34%;12
Paris;A t-storm in spots;88;73;S;8;72%;64%;11
Pecos;Mostly sunny;101;71;SSE;6;35%;5%;12
Perryton;Mostly sunny;93;69;S;13;44%;30%;12
Plainview;Mostly sunny;89;67;SSE;12;62%;34%;12
Pleasanton;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SE;9;73%;81%;6
Port Aransas;A thunderstorm;87;82;SE;12;80%;74%;6
Port Isabel;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;SSE;16;72%;64%;6
Port Lavaca;Some sun, a t-storm;89;80;SSE;11;75%;78%;6
Randolph AFB;A thunderstorm;86;72;SE;9;78%;77%;7
Robstown;A thunderstorm;89;78;SE;14;76%;72%;6
Rockport;A thunderstorm;88;81;SE;12;79%;75%;6
Rocksprings;Sun and clouds;86;72;SSE;11;71%;55%;9
San Angelo;Clouds and sun;94;72;S;11;61%;55%;12
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;9;79%;78%;6
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;9;65%;79%;6
San Marcos;A thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;10;69%;71%;8
Seminole;Mostly sunny;95;68;SE;9;45%;28%;12
Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;SSE;11;66%;64%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny;92;71;WSW;10;57%;38%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;11;61%;55%;12
Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;9;64%;64%;11
Sulphur Springs;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SSE;8;68%;64%;7
Sweetwater;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;11;51%;36%;11
Temple;A thunderstorm;87;71;SSE;12;83%;71%;7
Terrell;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;S;9;74%;64%;7
Tyler;A stray thunderstorm;87;73;SSE;8;78%;65%;6
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;9;79%;65%;7
Vernon;A stray thunderstorm;96;76;SSE;11;44%;64%;12
Victoria;A thunderstorm;89;77;SE;12;79%;79%;6
Waco;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;SSE;14;69%;65%;7
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SE;14;64%;65%;8
Wharton;Heavy thunderstorms;87;75;SE;8;86%;79%;7
Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;11;59%;64%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny;99;70;SE;12;42%;7%;12
Zapata;A stray thunderstorm;97;79;SE;10;61%;64%;9
_____
