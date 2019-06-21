TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A strong t-storm;92;73;S;18;65%;59%;12
Abilene Dyess;A strong t-storm;92;73;S;18;59%;56%;11
Alice;Partly sunny;98;80;SE;19;62%;33%;7
Alpine;Sunny and hot;93;65;S;9;19%;5%;13
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;87;58;SSW;9;46%;30%;12
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSE;16;72%;50%;7
Arlington;Breezy with some sun;92;77;S;14;65%;66%;7
Austin;Mostly cloudy;94;80;SSE;10;62%;44%;8
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds limiting sun;96;81;SSE;16;64%;44%;7
Bay;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SSE;14;75%;55%;6
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;92;80;SSE;12;68%;35%;6
Beeville;Partly sunny;94;80;SSE;14;63%;35%;6
Borger;Sunshine, not as hot;88;61;E;8;43%;44%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;13;74%;70%;6
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;94;77;S;15;59%;66%;9
Brenham;Partly sunny;93;80;SSE;10;65%;44%;7
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;92;73;SSE;13;66%;70%;7
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;96;82;SE;18;64%;36%;6
Brownwood;Breezy with some sun;91;76;SSE;14;65%;66%;11
Burnet;More clouds than sun;92;78;SSE;11;61%;32%;9
Canadian;A severe t-storm;86;62;ENE;8;58%;71%;12
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;94;78;SE;14;63%;44%;7
Childress;A severe t-storm;92;71;SE;15;60%;68%;12
Cleburne;Variable cloudiness;92;76;S;15;75%;66%;6
College Station;Partly sunny;93;80;S;16;66%;38%;6
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;92;75;S;14;64%;66%;9
Conroe;Clouds and sunshine;93;79;SSE;11;67%;38%;7
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, windy;95;82;SSE;21;67%;35%;7
Corsicana;Variable cloudiness;93;78;S;14;68%;66%;5
Cotulla;Clouds and sun;100;80;SE;16;53%;38%;9
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;85;54;NE;13;48%;30%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;16;60%;66%;6
Dallas Redbird;Variable cloudiness;92;75;SSE;17;65%;59%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;18;65%;66%;6
Decatur;Clouds and sun;90;75;S;13;64%;70%;7
Del Rio;Clouds and sun;97;77;SE;15;65%;44%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;96;75;SE;15;66%;44%;9
Denton;Partly sunny, breezy;92;76;S;15;67%;70%;8
Dryden;Partly sunny, humid;96;74;SE;8;52%;27%;13
Dumas;Sunshine, not as hot;83;55;ESE;8;50%;34%;12
Edinburg;Clouds and sun, hot;98;82;SE;18;57%;17%;8
El Paso;Brilliant sunshine;95;68;W;11;11%;0%;13
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSE;14;67%;50%;6
Falfurrias;Clouds and sunshine;97;81;SE;14;59%;33%;9
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;94;78;S;16;64%;58%;9
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;93;76;S;15;62%;66%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, windy;93;76;SSE;17;64%;70%;8
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, breezy;93;76;SSE;17;60%;66%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;More clouds than sun;93;74;SSE;15;63%;66%;6
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;75;SSE;12;64%;44%;11
Gainesville;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;S;12;77%;70%;6
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SSE;19;75%;55%;6
Gatesville;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;12;64%;58%;9
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;93;79;SSE;11;62%;44%;6
Giddings;Partly sunny;92;78;SSE;9;65%;39%;6
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;76;S;8;74%;15%;6
Graham;Clouds and sun;91;74;SSE;10;63%;70%;8
Granbury;Clouds and sun;94;78;SSE;14;61%;66%;8
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;92;77;S;14;63%;59%;7
Greenville;Variable cloudiness;94;78;S;12;62%;70%;5
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;91;66;WSW;21;11%;0%;13
Hamilton;Increasing clouds;92;77;SSE;14;66%;66%;8
Harlingen;Periods of sun;97;79;SSE;22;64%;35%;8
Hearne;Partly sunny, breezy;92;79;SSE;14;66%;32%;6
Hebbronville;Breezy with some sun;97;78;SE;14;58%;33%;11
Henderson;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;76;S;9;69%;15%;9
Hereford;Sunny;92;60;SW;7;34%;14%;12
Hillsboro;Rather cloudy;92;77;SSE;15;64%;58%;6
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;94;77;SE;16;62%;44%;7
Houston;Partly sunny;93;81;SSE;9;64%;38%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;81;SSE;15;66%;50%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SSE;10;62%;50%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;11;75%;51%;6
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SSE;14;68%;50%;6
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;92;80;SSE;12;65%;44%;7
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSE;15;74%;51%;6
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;93;81;SSE;14;71%;44%;7
Huntsville;Partly sunny;94;80;SSE;9;65%;37%;7
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;83;SSE;20;73%;55%;6
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;77;S;8;67%;15%;9
Jasper;Clouds and sunshine;94;74;SSE;7;70%;18%;11
Junction;Mostly cloudy;92;75;SSE;14;64%;44%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;94;78;SE;15;64%;44%;10
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;76;SSE;13;68%;44%;9
Killeen;Partly sunny;94;78;S;16;64%;58%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;17;65%;66%;8
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;95;81;SSE;20;67%;33%;7
La Grange;Clouds and sun;94;80;SSE;9;65%;44%;6
Lago Vista;Mainly cloudy, humid;90;77;SSE;12;68%;32%;8
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;92;77;S;13;67%;59%;6
Laredo;Breezy with some sun;102;82;SE;17;51%;37%;12
Llano;Mostly cloudy;95;79;SSE;11;60%;39%;10
Longview;Mostly cloudy, humid;94;77;S;10;69%;14%;8
Lubbock;Hot with sunshine;96;69;SSW;12;30%;18%;12
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;93;77;SSE;11;68%;21%;11
Mcallen;Some sun, windy, hot;99;81;SE;22;59%;17%;10
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;94;76;S;17;66%;66%;7
Mckinney;Partly sunny;92;74;SSE;17;68%;70%;6
Mesquite;Variable clouds;92;77;S;13;66%;60%;5
Midland;Sunny and hot;100;72;S;14;36%;24%;12
Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;100;72;S;14;36%;24%;12
Midlothian;Variable cloudiness;92;74;SSE;15;69%;66%;6
Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;77;S;9;73%;33%;6
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;91;73;SSE;15;66%;66%;9
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;92;76;S;9;69%;18%;8
Nacogdoches;Variable cloudiness;94;77;S;10;69%;14%;11
New Braunfels;Clouds limiting sun;94;79;SSE;14;63%;44%;10
Odessa;Sunny and hot;99;72;S;11;30%;20%;12
Orange;Partly sunny;91;80;SSE;10;71%;35%;7
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;84;SSE;19;67%;55%;6
Palestine;Variable clouds;93;77;SSE;9;66%;32%;8
Pampa;A severe t-storm;85;59;E;10;49%;68%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A severe t-storm;87;56;E;8;53%;70%;12
Paris;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;74;S;11;72%;70%;6
Pecos;Sunny and seasonable;101;66;S;10;16%;10%;12
Perryton;A severe t-storm;85;60;E;10;55%;70%;12
Plainview;Sunshine;90;64;SSW;10;41%;14%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;95;79;SE;12;64%;36%;10
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;83;SSE;16;75%;55%;7
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;82;SE;18;68%;44%;7
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SSE;14;65%;56%;6
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;93;78;SSE;16;65%;44%;10
Robstown;Partly sunny, windy;94;80;SSE;19;68%;34%;7
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;83;SSE;15;71%;55%;7
Rocksprings;Increasing clouds;90;73;SSE;14;70%;44%;8
San Angelo;A strong t-storm;94;73;S;14;64%;54%;12
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;95;79;SE;14;61%;44%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;95;80;SE;15;54%;44%;10
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;93;79;SSE;14;60%;44%;10
Seminole;Sunshine and hot;99;66;SW;9;25%;20%;12
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, breezy;90;73;SSE;15;70%;70%;6
Snyder;A strong t-storm;94;72;S;13;56%;53%;12
Sonora;Breezy with some sun;91;75;SSE;14;68%;44%;11
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;90;74;S;15;64%;66%;8
Sulphur Springs;Decreasing clouds;94;77;S;11;64%;65%;6
Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;93;74;S;15;59%;55%;12
Temple;Partly sunny, breezy;93;78;S;18;73%;58%;7
Terrell;More clouds than sun;92;78;S;14;71%;66%;6
Tyler;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;77;S;11;70%;33%;6
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;95;77;SE;12;67%;44%;8
Vernon;A severe t-storm;94;74;S;14;58%;84%;8
Victoria;Partly sunny;94;81;SSE;15;67%;44%;6
Waco;Periods of sun;95;77;SSE;17;61%;66%;7
Weslaco;Periods of sun;96;81;SE;17;57%;17%;7
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSE;10;74%;51%;6
Wichita Falls;A severe t-storm;92;74;SSE;16;67%;84%;7
Wink;Hot with sunshine;100;65;SSW;12;21%;13%;12
Zapata;Clouds and sun, hot;101;81;SE;13;56%;21%;11
