TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;S;12;47%;5%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;S;11;38%;3%;12
Alice;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;14;61%;7%;12
Alpine;Sunny and hot;98;70;SSW;8;15%;4%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;96;65;SSW;11;36%;4%;12
Angleton;Breezy with some sun;92;78;S;14;72%;9%;9
Arlington;A strong t-storm;97;77;S;11;65%;64%;12
Austin;A strong t-storm;99;77;SSE;8;59%;55%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;13;59%;33%;12
Bay;Humid with some sun;92;80;S;13;74%;9%;10
Beaumont;Humid with some sun;93;79;S;11;68%;28%;8
Beeville;Some sun, hot, humid;99;79;SSE;12;60%;9%;12
Borger;Partly sunny;98;69;S;7;37%;4%;12
Bowie;A strong t-storm;94;73;SSE;7;70%;43%;12
Breckenridge;A strong t-storm;101;78;SSE;10;44%;42%;12
Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;S;10;59%;9%;12
Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;96;73;SSE;6;64%;64%;12
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;97;82;SSE;17;65%;9%;13
Brownwood;A strong t-storm;101;74;SSE;10;52%;48%;12
Burnet;A strong t-storm;98;75;E;10;56%;64%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny;95;67;SE;7;51%;4%;12
Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;8;58%;6%;12
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;101;72;SE;6;54%;4%;12
Cleburne;A strong t-storm;97;75;S;12;66%;72%;12
College Station;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;S;13;62%;11%;12
Comanche;A strong t-storm;99;75;SSE;12;54%;51%;12
Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;S;10;63%;8%;12
Corpus Christi;Hot with some sun;96;79;SSE;16;68%;9%;12
Corsicana;A strong t-storm;96;76;SSW;12;68%;64%;12
Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;108;78;SE;10;47%;6%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny;95;60;SSE;10;39%;5%;12
Dallas Love;A strong t-storm;97;77;SSE;9;61%;64%;12
Dallas Redbird;A strong t-storm;95;74;SSE;11;65%;64%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;A strong t-storm;96;75;SSE;11;62%;64%;12
Decatur;A strong t-storm;96;75;S;9;58%;64%;12
Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SE;11;54%;5%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;11;56%;5%;12
Denton;A strong t-storm;97;76;S;11;65%;64%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;6;36%;7%;13
Dumas;Partly sunny;93;63;S;8;38%;4%;12
Edinburg;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;SSE;15;55%;9%;13
El Paso;Sunny and hot;101;71;W;10;9%;0%;13
Ellington;Humid with some sun;93;79;S;12;64%;9%;12
Falfurrias;Hot with some sun;101;79;SSE;11;56%;9%;12
Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;99;74;SSE;13;60%;64%;12
Fort Worth;A strong t-storm;98;76;S;11;59%;64%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;A strong t-storm;97;75;SSE;11;60%;64%;12
Fort Worth Nas;A strong t-storm;98;76;SSE;11;60%;64%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;A strong t-storm;98;74;SSE;9;60%;64%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SSE;10;54%;14%;12
Gainesville;A strong t-storm;95;75;S;10;70%;64%;12
Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;90;81;S;17;76%;29%;8
Gatesville;A strong t-storm;98;76;ESE;10;62%;64%;12
Georgetown;A strong t-storm;99;77;SSE;11;59%;64%;12
Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;SSE;9;58%;29%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;7;74%;9%;11
Graham;A strong t-storm;99;75;SSE;7;50%;43%;12
Granbury;A strong t-storm;100;77;SSE;10;55%;68%;12
Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;97;77;S;11;63%;64%;12
Greenville;A strong t-storm;97;78;S;11;65%;64%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;WSW;19;9%;0%;13
Hamilton;A strong t-storm;98;74;SSE;13;59%;64%;12
Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;99;82;SSE;19;62%;9%;13
Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;11;64%;14%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;10;52%;6%;13
Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;8;69%;9%;12
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;99;64;SSW;9;29%;5%;12
Hillsboro;A strong t-storm;97;76;S;13;60%;64%;12
Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;10;56%;7%;12
Houston;Partly sunny and hot;96;80;S;8;63%;9%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny and hot;94;79;S;13;63%;9%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny and hot;95;80;S;8;60%;9%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with some sun;93;76;S;9;72%;28%;12
Houston Clover;Humid with some sun;94;78;S;11;66%;10%;12
Houston Hooks;Hot with some sun;95;77;S;10;62%;8%;12
Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;S;13;69%;9%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Some sun, hot, humid;96;78;S;12;67%;9%;12
Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;S;10;62%;10%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;92;81;SSE;17;74%;9%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;8;68%;10%;12
Jasper;Periods of sun;96;75;S;8;68%;29%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;10;55%;8%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine, hot, humid;99;75;SE;9;60%;5%;12
Kerrville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;10;58%;11%;12
Killeen;A strong t-storm;99;74;SSE;13;60%;64%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;98;74;SSE;13;61%;64%;12
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;14;66%;9%;12
La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;SSE;9;63%;8%;12
Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;97;74;SSE;9;64%;64%;12
Lancaster;A strong t-storm;96;75;SSW;10;68%;64%;12
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;108;82;SE;12;43%;6%;12
Llano;A strong t-storm;102;76;E;9;53%;64%;12
Longview;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;9;69%;8%;12
Lubbock;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;SSW;9;26%;3%;12
Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;S;9;67%;30%;12
Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;101;83;SSE;17;56%;9%;13
Mcgregor;A strong t-storm;98;75;SSE;13;66%;64%;12
Mckinney;A strong t-storm;95;74;SE;10;70%;64%;12
Mesquite;A strong t-storm;97;76;S;11;66%;64%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny;106;75;S;9;21%;6%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;106;75;S;9;21%;6%;12
Midlothian;A strong t-storm;95;72;SSE;9;67%;64%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;8;77%;11%;11
Mineral Wells;A strong t-storm;98;73;SE;9;61%;64%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;8;71%;28%;10
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, humid;96;76;S;8;70%;6%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;11;57%;28%;12
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSW;10;18%;6%;12
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;92;80;S;10;71%;10%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, breezy;92;82;SSE;16;68%;8%;12
Palestine;Partly sunny;95;76;S;8;65%;13%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny;95;66;SSE;9;39%;3%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;96;64;SSE;7;48%;4%;12
Paris;Humid with some sun;92;75;S;9;74%;55%;6
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;106;71;SW;9;16%;5%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;95;68;SE;8;41%;4%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;96;65;SSW;9;34%;4%;12
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SE;8;55%;5%;12
Port Aransas;Breezy with some sun;90;83;SSE;16;78%;9%;12
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;92;83;SSE;17;70%;9%;13
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;92;82;SSE;12;67%;9%;12
Randolph AFB;Sunshine, hot, humid;99;74;SSE;11;62%;7%;12
Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;96;79;SSE;14;69%;9%;12
Rockport;Partly sunny, breezy;91;83;SSE;14;72%;9%;12
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;11;53%;27%;13
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;S;11;42%;4%;12
San Antonio;Sunshine, hot, humid;102;77;SSE;10;56%;5%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;101;77;SE;9;51%;5%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;11;58%;10%;12
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;103;67;SW;6;18%;6%;12
Sherman-Denison;A strong t-storm;94;74;SE;8;69%;64%;12
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;S;9;30%;3%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;11;46%;4%;12
Stephenville;A strong t-storm;97;72;SE;9;59%;68%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;96;77;S;10;66%;55%;11
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;104;76;S;13;30%;3%;12
Temple;A strong t-storm;97;75;SSE;14;69%;64%;12
Terrell;A strong t-storm;96;76;SSW;11;72%;64%;12
Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;S;10;70%;11%;12
Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;8;58%;7%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;102;76;S;8;39%;3%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;96;80;SSE;14;66%;9%;12
Waco;A strong t-storm;98;75;SE;13;60%;64%;12
Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;99;81;SSE;14;55%;9%;13
Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;10;73%;8%;12
Wichita Falls;A strong t-storm;97;76;SSE;9;62%;41%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;107;71;WSW;10;14%;6%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;81;SE;9;52%;7%;13
