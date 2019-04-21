TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;81;62;SSE;17;64%;30%;10
Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;80;60;SSE;16;55%;26%;10
Alice;Cloudy and breezy;84;69;SE;17;71%;28%;5
Alpine;Partly sunny;83;55;SSE;7;25%;3%;11
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;74;46;NE;14;61%;85%;7
Angleton;Becoming cloudy;78;68;SE;14;69%;27%;11
Arlington;Clouds breaking;79;65;SSE;11;66%;15%;8
Austin;Some sun returning;81;67;SE;9;67%;32%;9
Austin Bergstrom;Clouds breaking;82;67;SE;14;69%;44%;9
Bay;Mostly cloudy;79;68;ESE;14;72%;27%;7
Beaumont;Becoming cloudy;78;66;SE;9;68%;12%;10
Beeville;Cloudy;83;71;ESE;12;68%;17%;4
Borger;A strong t-storm;75;47;NE;12;58%;85%;8
Bowie;Partly sunny;78;61;SE;13;67%;30%;8
Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;SSE;12;54%;30%;10
Brenham;Clouds breaking;82;67;SE;9;66%;13%;9
Bridgeport;Periods of sun;79;63;SE;12;65%;30%;8
Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;85;72;SE;16;66%;7%;8
Brownwood;Partial sunshine;81;64;SSE;11;61%;30%;10
Burnet;Some sun returning;80;66;SSE;9;62%;29%;9
Canadian;A strong t-storm;77;49;ENE;11;57%;85%;7
Castroville;Some sun returning;83;68;SE;10;63%;29%;9
Childress;Cooler;76;50;ENE;10;60%;81%;6
Cleburne;Some sun returning;79;65;SSE;12;77%;28%;9
College Station;Rather cloudy;80;66;SE;14;70%;13%;8
Comanche;Partly sunny;81;64;SSE;11;64%;29%;10
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;65;SE;9;64%;12%;8
Corpus Christi;Overcast and breezy;82;69;SE;20;70%;18%;4
Corsicana;Some sun returning;80;65;SSE;11;69%;10%;8
Cotulla;Breezy with some sun;84;67;ESE;14;67%;28%;11
Dalhart;A strong t-storm;69;40;NE;18;57%;89%;5
Dallas Love;Clouds breaking;79;65;SE;14;65%;27%;8
Dallas Redbird;Clouds breaking;77;63;SSE;14;71%;27%;8
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds breaking;78;65;SE;17;66%;28%;8
Decatur;Periods of sun;79;64;SSE;11;61%;30%;8
Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;83;66;ESE;15;68%;30%;10
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;ESE;15;70%;30%;10
Denton;Clouds breaking;80;64;SSE;14;65%;28%;8
Dryden;Not as hot;83;64;SE;8;59%;10%;10
Dumas;Cooler;70;43;NNE;14;61%;75%;7
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SE;14;60%;10%;9
El Paso;Mostly sunny;83;55;W;9;18%;4%;11
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;78;68;SE;13;68%;14%;6
Falfurrias;Cloudy;87;72;SE;10;62%;27%;5
Fort Hood;Clouds breaking;80;65;SSE;15;64%;28%;9
Fort Worth;Clouds breaking;81;66;SSE;12;61%;15%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds breaking;80;65;SE;17;65%;16%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds breaking;81;67;SE;16;60%;28%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds breaking;79;64;SSE;14;68%;28%;9
Fredericksburg;Some sun returning;78;64;SSE;9;65%;30%;9
Gainesville;Clouds breaking;79;63;SSE;12;68%;24%;8
Galveston;Clouds and sun;77;68;SE;15;75%;27%;11
Gatesville;Clouds breaking;80;66;SSE;10;66%;28%;9
Georgetown;Clouds breaking;81;67;SSE;9;65%;12%;9
Giddings;Some sun returning;81;66;SE;8;70%;14%;9
Gilmer;Some sun returning;79;62;SSE;7;69%;8%;9
Graham;Clouds and sun;83;63;SSE;9;57%;30%;8
Granbury;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;11;58%;19%;8
Grand Prairie;Clouds breaking;79;66;SSE;11;66%;27%;8
Greenville;Clouds breaking;81;65;SSE;10;61%;12%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Windy with sunshine;79;51;WNW;19;21%;21%;11
Hamilton;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;12;65%;29%;8
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy, windy;85;68;SE;19;67%;10%;9
Hearne;Some sun returning;80;66;SSE;8;69%;27%;9
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;85;69;ESE;11;61%;27%;9
Henderson;Partly sunny;79;62;S;8;68%;27%;10
Hereford;A strong t-storm;74;45;NE;12;51%;85%;8
Hillsboro;Clouds breaking;79;65;SSE;12;67%;28%;9
Hondo;Clouds breaking;84;67;ESE;14;72%;30%;9
Houston;Mostly cloudy;80;68;SE;9;66%;15%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;79;68;SE;14;67%;15%;7
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;68;SE;8;66%;14%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SE;10;73%;14%;8
Houston Clover;Becoming cloudy;78;68;SE;13;73%;15%;11
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;65;SE;10;72%;13%;8
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;81;67;ESE;14;68%;14%;7
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;79;67;SE;14;74%;27%;10
Huntsville;Sun and some clouds;80;66;SE;7;64%;11%;10
Ingleside;Cloudy and breezy;80;70;SE;17;76%;27%;3
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;79;63;S;8;69%;27%;9
Jasper;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;6;67%;11%;10
Junction;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;12;62%;15%;10
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds breaking;81;66;SE;14;73%;28%;9
Kerrville;Clouds breaking;79;64;SE;11;65%;30%;9
Killeen;Clouds breaking;80;65;SSE;15;64%;28%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds breaking;80;65;SSE;15;67%;28%;9
Kingsville Nas;Overcast and breezy;83;69;SE;18;71%;17%;4
La Grange;Clouds breaking;81;68;SE;8;73%;27%;9
Lago Vista;Clouds breaking;79;66;SE;11;68%;32%;9
Lancaster;Clouds breaking;78;64;SSE;10;68%;12%;8
Laredo;Partly sunny, breezy;91;73;SE;14;52%;28%;11
Llano;Clouds breaking;83;67;SSE;8;60%;30%;9
Longview;Partly sunny;80;62;S;9;67%;6%;10
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;80;52;SSE;10;46%;85%;7
Lufkin;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;9;72%;10%;10
Mcallen;Cloudy and breezy;86;72;SE;18;65%;10%;6
Mcgregor;Clouds breaking;80;63;SSE;15;71%;10%;9
Mckinney;Clouds breaking;77;64;SE;15;71%;27%;8
Mesquite;Clouds breaking;79;64;SSE;11;68%;12%;8
Midland;Clouds and sun;84;58;SSE;10;56%;32%;7
Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;84;58;SSE;10;56%;32%;7
Midlothian;Clouds breaking;76;63;SSE;12;76%;12%;8
Mineola;Some sun returning;79;63;SSE;7;70%;8%;9
Mineral Wells;Breezy with some sun;81;63;SSE;15;61%;18%;8
Mount Pleasant;Clouds breaking;79;61;SSE;7;66%;7%;9
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;79;61;SSE;8;70%;6%;10
New Braunfels;Clouds breaking;82;67;SE;11;68%;28%;9
Odessa;Partly sunny;84;60;SSE;9;43%;32%;10
Orange;Becoming cloudy;78;65;SE;9;66%;27%;10
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;69;ESE;17;78%;19%;5
Palestine;Clouds breaking;79;64;SSE;8;68%;7%;9
Pampa;A strong t-storm;75;47;ENE;13;57%;85%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;73;44;NE;13;55%;85%;7
Paris;Clouds breaking;79;62;SSE;10;66%;11%;9
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;ESE;6;31%;28%;11
Perryton;A strong t-storm;75;46;NE;13;54%;85%;7
Plainview;A strong t-storm;76;48;ENE;10;58%;85%;7
Pleasanton;Clouds breaking;84;69;SE;10;69%;28%;10
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;77;71;SE;13;82%;27%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;81;73;SE;17;70%;8%;11
Port Lavaca;Overcast and breezy;79;71;ESE;14;74%;27%;3
Randolph AFB;Clouds breaking;81;65;SE;14;74%;28%;9
Robstown;Cloudy and breezy;82;70;SE;19;69%;17%;4
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;79;71;ESE;13;77%;19%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, breezy;76;63;SE;14;70%;44%;10
San Angelo;Not as warm;81;60;SSE;12;64%;16%;10
San Antonio;Some sun returning;82;68;SE;10;68%;28%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds breaking;83;67;SE;13;61%;28%;9
San Marcos;Clouds breaking;82;67;SE;13;68%;44%;9
Seminole;Sun and some clouds;83;55;SSE;6;39%;34%;10
Sherman-Denison;Clouds breaking;77;61;SE;14;70%;23%;8
Snyder;Not as warm;79;58;S;11;58%;31%;10
Sonora;Not as warm;78;64;SSE;12;62%;13%;9
Stephenville;Partly sunny;79;63;SSE;14;62%;18%;8
Sulphur Springs;Clouds breaking;80;64;SSE;9;66%;9%;9
Sweetwater;Not as warm;80;62;S;13;57%;29%;10
Temple;Some sun returning;79;65;SSE;17;73%;30%;9
Terrell;Clouds breaking;80;65;SSE;11;69%;11%;8
Tyler;Sunny intervals;80;63;S;9;66%;7%;9
Uvalde;Some sun;82;67;SE;10;70%;30%;10
Vernon;Partly sunny;83;60;SE;10;47%;81%;7
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;70;ESE;14;72%;27%;5
Waco;Clouds breaking;79;65;SSE;15;69%;28%;9
Weslaco;Partly sunny;86;72;SE;15;61%;10%;9
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;80;68;ESE;10;71%;27%;6
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;79;60;SSE;12;66%;36%;8
Wink;Partly sunny;88;56;SE;5;41%;34%;11
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;88;70;SE;11;61%;10%;9
